Sullivan Independent News
Bonnie Kimberlin
Bonnie Kimberlin, 91, of Sullivan, MO passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Meramec Nursing Center. Bonnie Lea was born on November 5, 1931 in Elmont, MO to Rudolph and Maude (Tyree) Blankenship. She was united in marriage to John L. Kimberlin, Jr. on June 7, 1952 and to this union they had two children, Greg and Mi- chele. Bonnie and John lived in St. Clair until 1992 where Bonnie was first employed by Paco. After her children were born, she was a stay-at-home mom, caring for her family. She later returned to work at Pacer where she remained until she retired. In 1992, Bonnie.
Sullivan Independent News
Woodrow G. Martin
Woodrow G. Martin of Cuba, MO was born on Saturday, October 2, 1948, in Cherryville, Missouri to Dewayne Woodrow Martin and Lena Magdalene Martin, nee Blake. He passed away at his residence on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at the age of 74 years and 30 days. Visitation will be on...
Sullivan Independent News
Dorothy E. Ward
Dorothy E. Ward, 93, of Sullivan, MO passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022. Dorothy Evelyn was born on July 17, 1929 to James and Henrietta ( Johnson) Swim. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. She would meet her future husband, George, on a blind date and they would go on to marry two weeks later. They immediately moved to Munich, Germany, known as the Black Forrest, to teach school for the United States Army dependent children from 1955 to 1965. George and Dor- othy returned to the United States with several children in tow and made their first home in Kansas, Nebraska and finally in Stanton, MO. In Stanton, they owned and operated the Pony Express Museum, which later became the Jesse James Trading Post. Dorothy really enjoyed managing the store and raising her children.
Sullivan Independent News
Joyce M. Baldwin
Joyce M. Baldwin, 90, of Sullivan, Missouri passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, November 4, 2022 sur- rounded by her loving family. Joyce Marie Baldwin was born September 28, 1932 in Saint Louis, Missouri to Mil- ton and Lula (Bell) Sansouci. She grew up and attended school in Saint Louis, until moving to Sullivan where she then graduated from Sullivan High School in 1950.
Sullivan Independent News
Christopher A. Landers
39 of Sullivan, MO passed away Monday, October 31, 2022. Christopher Allen was born on October 13, 1983 in Sullivan, MO to the late Gregory Allen and Shari (Ackerman) Landers. He grew up and attended school in Sullivan. He was occa- sionally attending services at the House of Hope in Sulli- van. He enjoyed reading Ste- phen King novels and fishing in area ponds and rivers. He was loved by his family and will be missed.
Missouri inmate Kevin Johnson’s last words before execution
KSNF/KODE — The State of Missouri has executed a man convicted of killing a police officer, despite attorneys arguing that the case was infused with racism. 37-year-old Kevin Johnson died at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday night (11/29) at the state prison in Bonne Terre, after an injection of Pentobarbital. As a first for modern executions in […]
mymoinfo.com
Chris Bullock On Being The New Farmington Chief Of Police
(Farmington) Chris Bullock is set to take over next month as the new chief of police for the city of Farmington. Bullock has been with the department for 29 years and will take over for Rick Baker who is retiring. Bullock says he has well over 30 years experience in law enforcement.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus man receives nearly 3-year sentence for stealing from St. Louis company
Ryan S. Kent, 44, of Festus has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison for stealing $854,544.37 from a St. Louis pharmaceutical manufacturing facility where he worked as a maintenance supervisor for more than four years, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced. Kent pleaded guilty Aug. 3 to wire...
$100K scratchers prize won in Jefferson City
The winner of the Missouri Lottery Scratchers prize of $100,000 had a dream that she would win a significant amount of money before she actually did.
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Judge Tony Cardona resigns
(Jefferson County) Jefferson County Judge Troy Cardona has submitted his resignation as 23rd Judicial Circuit Associate Judge in Division 6. Cardona says it seemed like a perfect time to step away. My MO Info · KJ120222H. His final day in the courtroom will be at the end of January.
Jefferson County Is Tired of Chasing St. Louis' Stolen Vehicles
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is restricting when officers can pursue vehicles
Fundraiser Seeks Support for Khorry Ramey After Father's Execution
Activists have set up a GoFundMe campaign to help Kevin Johnson's daughter cover funeral expenses
KCTV 5
MO drivers see high personal property taxes due to unusual spike in vehicle values
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Across Missouri, drivers are feeling the pain of having to pay higher personal property taxes. News 4 Investigates learned some local leaders claim there are ways to give taxpayers relief and that they’re doing it. But not everyone is taking action. Personal property taxes usually...
mymoinfo.com
Massive Indoor Slide Park Arrives in St. Louis Area
Slick City features slides, a zip-line and air-filled basketball courts
myleaderpaper.com
OUTDOORS: Winter trout program expands opportunities
For fair-weather fishermen like me, this is the time of the year to re-spool the reels, restock the spinners and sort through the rest of the mess that served as a tackle box through the spring, summer and fall. But for the hearty boys and girls who don’t let a...
ALDI celebrates reopening of Fenton store
Grocery shoppers will soon to enjoy a revamped ALDI store in south St. Louis County.
myleaderpaper.com
Fenton man sentenced to four years for stealing from investors
Harish Sunkara, 51, of Fenton has been sentenced to four years in prison and ordered to repay $1,271,800 he stole from investors by lying about an agreement between his IT company, Pace Solutions, and a Texas airport, the U.S. Attorney’s Office reported. Sunkara pleaded guilty to two counts of...
Inmate at Licking prison dies: 12th of the year
LICKING, Mo. — This morning, an inmate at the South Central Correctional Center died, making him the 12th prisoner to die in the center this year. At 6:14 a.m. on Dec. 2, Waymond Williams was pronounced dead. Williams was a 60-year-old from Jackson County who was serving a seven-year sentence for second-degree domestic assault. He […]
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new store in Missouri this week
Getting a new grocery store in town is always a positive event for any community. It gives local shoppers another option for buying food that may be closer to home. It also helps to keep prices competitive. That's why we're excited to let you know that a popular discount grocery store chain will be opening another new store in Missouri this week.
