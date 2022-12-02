Architect Lee F. Mindel Just Opened A New Art and Design Space in New York City

Architect Lee F. Mindel , partner at New York–based firm SheltonMindel , recently unveiled a new art and design gallery in Tribeca , Galerie56 . Located on the street-level base of the Herzog & de Meuron–designed Jenga Tower at 56 Leonard St., the space hosts rotating exhibitions that will feature a curation of works. In making the space, the creative sought out to create a platform that celebrated the intersection of art, architecture and design.

The AD100 designer, who also lives at 56 Leonard and considers Sting and Trudie Styler among his clients, recently hosted the inaugural exhibit, Garden of Celestial Delights, at his new space. He curated the event alongside Ole Hostbo, founder of Dansk Møbelkunst gallery in Copenhagen, and Paul Jackson, of Jacksons in Stockholm. Through the works of Olafur Eliasson, Alvar Aalto, Hans Wegner, Poul Henningsen, Barbro Nilsson, Timo Sarpaneva, Finn Juhl and Axel Salto, the exhibition explored designers of Scandinavia, aiming to celebrate the “rigor, honesty and poetry of the Nordic countries that are so affected by light,” the website states.

The next exhibit, Noguchi to Perriand – East Meets West , opens Tuesday, December 6.

Each curated exhibit will feature rare works across a variety of mediums that thoughtfully celebrate the artist and theme. For all events, the history and story of each piece will be available via a QR code. Education, as well as bringing art and architecture into the public eye, was an important part of why Mindel founded the gallery; he also wanted to add a cultural destination to the area, and one in a building that already has such notoriety. The space “reflects our deeply American values of openness, transparency and desire to welcome all international cultures,” the creative states of the space.

There are pieces in a variety of mediums from art to design.

Several pieces are available to purchase on request, such a Vilhelm Lauritzen Musician chair, designed in 1942 for the National Broadcasting house in Copenhagen. The gallery’s next exhibition, Noguchi to Perriand – East Meets West, opens on Tuesday, December 6 and runs through February 18, 2023. For this exhibit, Mindel collaborated with Francois Laffanour of Galerie Downtown.

A Harvard-trained architect, Mindel is known for his use of modern styles, playful shapes and creating spaces that emphasize natural light. His firm works across a variety of categories from private residences to retail and hospitality, and his style is classic modernism guided by the principles of light, nature and simplicity. He’s also known for having a deep knowledge of design history and has won countless awards for his work.