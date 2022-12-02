ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote for the Mid-Penn’s top boys basketball player from opening weekend

Hoops season got underway in the Mid-Penn with a handful of tip-off tournaments on Friday and Saturday, and there were some pretty, good performances turned in. We’ll leave that up to you — the fans — to decide. The following is a quick look at the top performances reported to PennLive from Friday and Saturday’s games. Check them out below, and be sure to vote in the poll that follows. Voting will close at noon on Tuesday, and the winner will be highlighted on PennLive.
Harrisburg Cougars punch their ticket to 6A title game with win over State College

ALTOONA, Pa. — The Harrisburg Cougars knew what needed to be done to punch their ticket to the 6A title game; avenge their loss against State College earlier in the year. Early on it was a rough go for the Cougars, The Little Lions struck first with a D'Antae Sheffey touchdown run which ended up being the lone score of the first half.
‘The Mountain’ leads Cumberland Valley wrestlers to 3rd place finish at CV Kickoff Classic

Cumberland Valley had plenty more likely candidates to win its own Kickoff Classic season-opening tournament than its senior heavyweight with a modest 0-2 career record. But there was Anthony Joppy, the football player who was stuck as a junior varsity wrestler for two years and missed half his junior season to injury. He was the only Eagles wrestler to reach the finals in his weight class and took a 1-0 decision over Red Land’s Ethan Eisner to win a tournament title when he got there.
Central Dauphin boys basketball drops tourney opener to Muhlenberg

Daron Haggens scored 20 points for Central Dauphin but the Rams couldn’t overcome a 26-point performance from Muhlenberg’s Xzayuion Robertson and fell to the Muhls, 70-59, in the first round of the Manheim Township Tip-Off Tournament Friday night. Georgious Arahovas added 10 points for the Rams (0-1) who...
Bausman helps Eastern York pull away from Lampeter-Strasburg

Manchester, P.A. (WHTM) — The reigning 5A District III champs Lampeter-Strasburg hadn’t lost to a Disctrict III team since a playoff loss to Shippensburg in 2021 two seasons ago. Eastern York didn’t care. The Pioneers and Golden Knights met at Northeastern Saturday for the Bobcat Tip-Off Tournament. L-S was coming off a dramatic 45-44 comeback […]
Libby, Henson lead Greencastle-Antrim to tourney win over James Buchanan

Mia Libby led the way Saturday as Greencastle-Antrim knocked off James Buchanan, 56-34, in the title game of the first Greencastle Girls Tip-Off. Rylee Henson, who was named tournament MVP added 18 points and five assists. Libby also had five assists, and Ainsley Swindell had eight points and 10 rebounds. Kylie Kerns had six rebounds.
