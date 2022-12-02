Read full article on original website
Olivia Jones, Kathryn Sansom lead Cedar Cliff past State College in tourney title game
Olivia Jones and Kathryn Sansom led the way Saturday as Cedar Cliff scored a 63-41 win in the title game of the State College Tip-Off. Jones finished with 19 points and Sansom had 16.
Staver, White, Beam and Minor lead Shippensburg girls basketball past East Pennsboro
DILLSBURG - Shippensburg bounced back on day two of the Northern York Tip-Off Tournament with a 60-31 consolation game win over East Pennsboro. Four Greyhounds - Elke Staver, Payton White, Acasia Beam and Ryleigh Minor - finished with double figures. Staver led the way with 16, Beam and Minor both collected 14, and White added 10.
Wayne Fletcher II drops 18 points in Central Dauphin’s win against Manheim Township
Wayne Fletcher II carried the Central Dauphin Rams Saturday in their 58-46 win against Manheim Township. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Alexis Ferguson’s 20 points help Central Dauphin down Penn Manor in tip-off tournament
Central Dauphin’s girls basketball team played in a tip-off tournament game on Saturday against Penn Manor and absolutely dominated in the win. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Hailey Irwin leads the way as Northern takes down Carlisle in tip-off tournament title win
DILLSBURG - When you think Northern athletics, you think tough, gritty kids who get after it. And that certainly appears to apply to the Polar Bears girls basketball squad after they scrapped their way to a 42-21 win over Carlisle Saturday in the title game of the Northern York Tip-Off tourney.
Vote for the Mid-Penn’s top boys basketball player from opening weekend
Hoops season got underway in the Mid-Penn with a handful of tip-off tournaments on Friday and Saturday, and there were some pretty, good performances turned in. We’ll leave that up to you — the fans — to decide. The following is a quick look at the top performances reported to PennLive from Friday and Saturday’s games. Check them out below, and be sure to vote in the poll that follows. Voting will close at noon on Tuesday, and the winner will be highlighted on PennLive.
FOX43.com
Harrisburg Cougars punch their ticket to 6A title game with win over State College
ALTOONA, Pa. — The Harrisburg Cougars knew what needed to be done to punch their ticket to the 6A title game; avenge their loss against State College earlier in the year. Early on it was a rough go for the Cougars, The Little Lions struck first with a D'Antae Sheffey touchdown run which ended up being the lone score of the first half.
East Pennsboro boys edges Boiling Springs in Paul Corby Invitational consolation
After a defeat in the opening ladder of the Paul Corby Invitational at Boiling Springs, East Pennsboro’s boys basketball team has broken into the win column. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Panthers were able to edge the host Boiling Springs Bubblers...
Central Dauphin girls drop season opener to Central York in Penn Manor tourney
The Central Dauphin girls basketball team dropped it season-opening game to Central York, 58-32, Friday night in the opening round of the Penn Manor Tip-Off Tournament. The Rams (0-1) will face host Penn Manor (0-1) in Saturday’s 1 p.m. consolation game. Central York was led by Marley Bond (17...
‘The Mountain’ leads Cumberland Valley wrestlers to 3rd place finish at CV Kickoff Classic
Cumberland Valley had plenty more likely candidates to win its own Kickoff Classic season-opening tournament than its senior heavyweight with a modest 0-2 career record. But there was Anthony Joppy, the football player who was stuck as a junior varsity wrestler for two years and missed half his junior season to injury. He was the only Eagles wrestler to reach the finals in his weight class and took a 1-0 decision over Red Land’s Ethan Eisner to win a tournament title when he got there.
Pitt commit Jillian Jekot gets off to hot start to lead Cumberland Valley past Governor Mifflin
Pitt commit Jillian Jekot got her season off to a hot start Friday to help Cumberland Valley cruise past Governor Mifflin, 61-19. Jekot finished with 29 points and seven rebounds.
Central Dauphin boys basketball drops tourney opener to Muhlenberg
Daron Haggens scored 20 points for Central Dauphin but the Rams couldn’t overcome a 26-point performance from Muhlenberg’s Xzayuion Robertson and fell to the Muhls, 70-59, in the first round of the Manheim Township Tip-Off Tournament Friday night. Georgious Arahovas added 10 points for the Rams (0-1) who...
Bausman helps Eastern York pull away from Lampeter-Strasburg
Manchester, P.A. (WHTM) — The reigning 5A District III champs Lampeter-Strasburg hadn’t lost to a Disctrict III team since a playoff loss to Shippensburg in 2021 two seasons ago. Eastern York didn’t care. The Pioneers and Golden Knights met at Northeastern Saturday for the Bobcat Tip-Off Tournament. L-S was coming off a dramatic 45-44 comeback […]
Libby, Henson lead Greencastle-Antrim to tourney win over James Buchanan
Mia Libby led the way Saturday as Greencastle-Antrim knocked off James Buchanan, 56-34, in the title game of the first Greencastle Girls Tip-Off. Rylee Henson, who was named tournament MVP added 18 points and five assists. Libby also had five assists, and Ainsley Swindell had eight points and 10 rebounds. Kylie Kerns had six rebounds.
Central Dauphin dominates Solanco Mule Classic, Chambersburg off to 2-0 start: HS wrestling roundup
Central Dauphin crowned four champions and had two other finalists at the Solanco Mule Classic to win the tournament title with 206 team points, pacing Kennett (163.5), Red Lion (125.5), Salesanium, Delaware (115.5) and Pennsbury (111.0). Northern Lebanon checked in sixth in the team standings, while Hershey was 15th, Susquenita 17th and Middletown 24th.
Mason Blazer’s blazing fourth quarter leads Middletown past Littlestown
Mason Blazer led the way Saturday as Middletown opened its season with a 60-50 win over Littlestown. Blazer finished with 28 points.
Duce Middleton’s 18 points not enough for West Perry against Upper Perkiomen
Duce Middleton scored 18 points Saturday, but it wasn’t enough for West Perry in a 48-37 loss to Upper Perkiomen. Josiah Twigg added 10 points for the Mustangs (0-2).
East Pennsboro boys hoops fall to New Oxford in first round of Boiling Springs Tournament
East Pennsboro’s Dayrell Everett scored a game-high 21 points but it wasn’t enough as the Panthers boys basketball team fell to New Oxford, 63-47, in the opening round game of the Boiling Springs Tournament Friday night. New Oxford (1-0) countered with Idriz Almetovic (15 points), Nick Calvo-Perez (12...
Reece Brown scores 24 in varsity debut as Trinity downs Selinsgrove, 77-52
Freshman Reece Brown got his varsity hoops career off to a pretty, good start Friday to help lead Trinity to a dominant, 77-52, win over Selinsgrove.
‘It’s been special’: Harrisburg’s Kyle Williams Jr. hopes to add to remarkable run with win semifinals win over State College
Kyle Williams Jr. was talking Thursday about how he hoped all the Harrisburg-area teams left in the state semifinals could make it through to Cumberland Valley.
