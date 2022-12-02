Liver King Finally Comes Clean About Steroid Usage: “I F*cked Up… I’m Embarrassed & Ashamed”

Man, the end of an era.

Liver King was atop the headlines earlier this week, after a YouTuber named Derek who runs the page More Pilates More Dates, exposed past emails allegedly sent by Brian Johnson (Liver King’s real name), listing all of the steroids he uses.

From IGF, CJC, Omnitrope, Decca, Winstrol, and Test cyp, Liver King was dropping over $10,000 a month on the juice.

For those who aren’t familiar with Liver King, he’s a social media influencer who preaches his method, the nine ancestral ways of life, which involves intense workouts, and a diet of raw meat and organs. Previously, he said that method alone is what got him shredded in the first place, and was 100% natural.

However, when Derek exposed him, he talked to Rolling Stone and a number of other various outlets, with a pretty vague statement:

“In a weird way, I’m grateful for the recent events that have shed light on this complicated as f*ck topic.

I model, I teach and preach a simple, elegant solution called ‘Ancestral Living’– The 9 Ancestral Tenets– so our people no longer have to suffer… so we can collectively express our highest and most dominant form! This is my fight!”

With that being said, Liver King has come clean about his past and current steroid use, claiming that he began in 2021.

He apologized to the public, however shared that his “noble” reasoning for the Live King character was always about suicide prevention:

“Yes, I’ve done steroids, and yes, I’m on steroids monitored and managed by trained hormone clinicians.

Liver King the public figure was an experiment to spread the message, to bring awareness, to the 4,000 people a day who kill themselves, that 80,000 people a day who try to kill themselves, our people are hurting at record rates, with depression, autoimmune, anxiety, infertility, low ambition in life, our young men are hurting the most, feeling lost weak and submissive, so I made it my job to model, teach and preach a simple elegant solution called ancestral living.

While spreading the message, I’ve been on several podcasts and when asked if I’ve ever taken steroids, I’ve always said no, I don’t touch the stuff, not gonna touch the stuff…that was a lie.

I’ve convinced myself that this had nothing to do with the ancestral message, I convinced myself that I’m not a competitive athlete of any kind so who the f— am I cheating? I convinced myself this topic was a placeholder for a far more important conversation.”

Yeah, okay Brian….

Let’s not act like you weren’t making roughly $100 million a year for preaching this fake lifestyle… and what does spreading a message about suicide have to do with taking steroids? You can be a positive role model, one who helps young men get in better shape, without being a liar… right?

At least he went ahead and confessed early, instead of dragging this on even further.