For Marie Osmond, Christmas is about memories, not possessions. “I feel people need a little bit of hope, a little bit of laughter and some love,” she said. “They actually need to be together. My philosophy has always been, ‘Do you remember what you got for Christmas five years ago?’ But I do remember the time I spent with friends and family, going to events and having dinner. Those are the things that make memories, and those are the things I like to provide for people.”

22 HOURS AGO