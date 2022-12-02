Read full article on original website
Snapshot: Holidays in Carmel celebrates season
The annual Holidays in Carmel event took place Nov. 19 at Carter Green adjacent to the Carmel Christkindlmarkt. The event included performances, a visit from Santa and a tree lighting at dusk. (Photos by Edward Redd)
Cicero parade packs the streets
It was a cold day and a colder night on Saturday, but the spirit of Christmas drew impressive crowds in downtown Cicero. People bundled up and braved the cold to – among other things – give the kiddos a first glimpse of Santa, see the official lighting of the town tree, support local vendors, and, of course, to pack the streets for a good, old-fashioned small town American parade. Well done, Cicero . . . even if one of your trucks did have to drive home with one headlight. Well done.
Support Lights Over Morse, eat good food at Jim Dandy’s
Come to Jim Dandy Restaurant in Noblesville to raise money for Lights Over Morse Lake while enjoying a good meal. From 4 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, you can eat out or order dinner to go at Jim Dandy, 2301 Conner St., Noblesville, and Lights Over Morse Lake will receive 15 percent of all sales. No coupon needed.
‘Pet tree’ gift drive continues for shelter animals
Festive trees on display at a local pet store again serve as a beacon for a brighter holiday for shelter animals. For a seventh year, Roberta Bowman of Crawfordsville is organizing a supply drive at Pet Supplies Plus. Donors select a gift tag or bag featuring a photo of a...
7 Things to Do December 2-4, 2022
We’ve been talking a lot about traditions this year. I love reliving the memories as we talk about our favorite holiday traditions. But it’s also so much fun to learn about other families’ traditions!. Do you Celebrate Saint Nicholas Day? Also called the Feast of Saint Nicholas,...
Christmas Tree Lighting Festival Downtown Frankfort
Stick around after the Christmas Parade on December 3 for the Christmas Tree Lighting Festival. MaryLynn Peter and Tammy Danner have worked tirelessly for over 2 months to make sure this will be a fun-filled event for all ages. Starting at 4:30 until 6:30, there will be movies and cookie...
As temperatures drop, Wheeler Mission braces for more people
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In November, Wheeler Mission saw between 650 and 700 people needing shelter, that number is up to 800 as the calendar turns to December, and temperatures drop. “We all see it right, cost of eggs, cost of everything, cost of a meal, anywhere you go, that...
GOP women gather & give back for Christmas
Hamilton County Republican Women (HCRW) held their annual holiday lunch meeting on Saturday at Stone Creek Dining, 13904 Town Center Blvd., Noblesville. HCRW members and guests were asked to bring gift cards to be distributed to local youth service organizations. Over $900 was collected by this group of gals. The guest speaker was retired judge and current at-large County Councilman Steve Nation, who talked about the Hamilton County Comprehensive Mental Health Plan. Keep reading The Reporter to learn more about that important project in an upcoming edition.
Marie Osmond to make her Palladium debut with Christmas show
For Marie Osmond, Christmas is about memories, not possessions. “I feel people need a little bit of hope, a little bit of laughter and some love,” she said. “They actually need to be together. My philosophy has always been, ‘Do you remember what you got for Christmas five years ago?’ But I do remember the time I spent with friends and family, going to events and having dinner. Those are the things that make memories, and those are the things I like to provide for people.”
Several rain chances to watch
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dry conditions remain for tonight, but we will have plenty of chances at rain this upcoming work week. TONIGHT: Clouds will be increasing throughout the night. Low temperatures in the mid-20s. TOMORROW: More clouds to start off the work week. There is the chance of a...
Cass County animal shelter looking for forever homes
Oaklawn is looking to work closer with St. Joseph County to better help people having a mental health crisis. Hoosier Lottery rolls out 4 new holiday-themed scratch-offs. ‘Tis the season of giving, and the Hoosier Lottery is getting into the holiday spirit by giving all of us some more chances to win big money!
Shrimp surprise: Joey Chestnut loses shrimp-eating contest in Indianapolis
When it comes to eating, few people can compare to Joey Chestnut. But on Saturday, he was upstaged by a shrimp. Chestnut, a 15-time winner of the annual Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, saw his eight-year winning streak snapped at the St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Championship in Indianapolis on Saturday, WXIN-TV reported.
Whimsical holiday show ‘Cirque Dreams Holidaze’ comes to Murat Theatre this weekend
Prepare to be dazzled this weekend with the acclaimed whimsical holiday spectacular, “Cirque Dreams Holidaze.”. Four performances are happening on Saturday at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Murat Theatre. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
Dream House Tour: A modern farmhouse with luxe details in Indiana
This stunning modern farmhouse home was designed by Kent Shaffer Homes in collaboration with Goldberg Design Group, located in Chatham Hills, a residential and golf community in Westfield, Indiana. The dwelling overlooks the Pete Dye Golf Course, with maximized views through several large picture windows that invite the outdoors into the living room.
Carmel road construction update
On or after Wednesday, Dec. 7, a crane will be in place to work on the site for the expansion of the Carmel Police station for one day. This will result in a closure of South Range Line Road. The northbound traffic lane will remain open. The closure is just north of Gradle Drive and detour signs will be posted.
2 years later, dog at Clinton County Humane Society still searching for home
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — After a two-year stay at the Humane Society of Clinton County, one dog is still looking for his forever home. Andre is a German shepherd mix who will take some time to trust people, and for good reason. Andre showed up to the shelter Nov....
Give Your Home A Brand New Look With These Great Reparation Tricks
Home repairs can be a daunting task. It seems like every time you turn around, there’s something that needs to be fixed! But don’t worry, we’re here to help. In this blog post, we will discuss some great tips for repairing your home. Whether you’re dealing with a broken window or a leaky roof, we have you covered. So sit back, relax, and let us show you how it’s done!
Longtime owners look to sell Carmel’s Smokey Row Family Swim Club
For Jason and Cindy Leuking, owning the Smokey Row Family Swim Club for the last 17 years has been a family affair, as their children took lessons, competed and worked at the pool in the summers. Now, with their youngest daughter attending and swimming at the University of Notre Dame,...
3 firefighters sustain injuries after commercial building fire with partial collapse in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A late night fire to a commercial office building that happened in Columbus has an unknown cause at this time, according to Columbus Fire Department. At approximately 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, Columbus Firefighters responded to the 400 block of 5th Street for a report of a commercial building fire after a passerby discovered flames and called 911.
Buried for Three Hours: Man Thought Quickly and Survived on the East Side
INDIANAPOLIS–When Adam Collar began installing a sewer pipe for a new neighborhood in east Marion County, near the Hancock County line Wednesday morning, he had no idea that he’d be stuck under three ft. of densely packed dirt for more than three hours. At 11:23, Indianapolis Fire Dept....
