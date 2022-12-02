Read full article on original website
Related
Report: No altitude advice before Dallas air show crash
Just before a midair collision that killed six at a Dallas air show, a group of historic fighter planes were told to fly ahead of a formation of bombers without any prior plan for coordinating altitude, according to a federal report released Wednesday. The report did not give a cause of the crash.A Kingcobra fighter was banking left when it struck a B-17 bomber behind the left wing during the Nov. 12 air show featuring World War II-era planes, the National Transportation Safety Board said in its preliminary findings. All six people aboard the planes — the pilot of...
Before a small plane crashed into power lines and tower in Maryland, an air traffic controller warned pilot his altitude reading was too low
(CNN) -- Moments before a small private airplane crashed into power lines in Maryland on Sunday evening, air traffic controllers urgently warned the pilot that the aircraft was flying too low, according to archived recordings."N201RF, if you hear this transmission, low altitude alert," said a controller from Potomac Terminal Radar Approach Control in the transmission recording, accessed from LiveATC.net.The controller repeated the current air pressure to give the pilot a more accurate read of his height above sea level.Earlier in the flight, the pilot apparently missed assigned directives from the controller who explained he was worried the single-engine Mooney airplane...
Flying Magazine
NTSB Releases Preliminary Report on Fatal Texas Midair Collision
NTSB investigators spent several days mapping out, photographing and marking the debris field of the midair collision. [Courtesy: National Transportation Safety Board]. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released the preliminary report on the fatal midair collision between a B-17G and P-63F Kingcobra during the Wings Over Dallas airshow on November 12. According to the NTSB report, there were no altitude deconflictions briefed before the flight or while the airplanes were in the air.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-U.S. safety board urges immediate inspections of Bell 407 helicopters
WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Friday urged American and Canadian aviation regulators to require immediate inspections of key components on Bell 407 helicopters, citing the risk of catastrophic failures. The NTSB recommendation was prompted by its probe into the June 8 crash...
Dallas air show victims named; NTSB investigation underway
Officials have released the names of the six people killed in a deadly collision between two vintage military aircraft at a Dallas air show. The Commemorative Air Force, which put on the show, on Monday identified the victims as: Terry Barker, Craig Hutain, Kevin “K5” Michels, Dan Ragan, Leonard “Len” Root, and Curt Rowe. They died Saturday when a World War II-era bomber and a fighter plane collided and crashed in a ball of flames, horrifying spectators who had gathered for the air show, which opened on Veterans' Day. Several videos posted on social media show the fighter plane...
Mystery solved: North Carolina pilot, 23, who fell out of small plane had opened a hatch to throw up accidentally plummeted to the ground, autopsy finds
A North Carolina pilot who mysteriously fell from a small aircraft, after he'd opened a hatch to throw up during a turbulent emergency landing, has had his death ruled an accident, officials say. Charles Hew Crooks, 23, had been complaining that he'd felt unwell as the 1983 CASA C-212 aircraft...
americanmilitarynews.com
Raw footage shows largest U.S. military plane in action
Raw footage shows more than 10 minutes of the U.S. military’s largest plane, the C-5M Super Galaxy, in action. The mission of this plane is to transport Defense Department cargo and manpower, according to the Air Force. With a maximum cargo of 281,001 pounds, the plane can negotiate relatively short runways and fly oversized cargo at intercontinental ranges.
Southwest passenger claimed ‘Jesus told her’ to open plane door mid-flight, docs say
She’ll need God on her side to get out of this one. An unruly Southwest Airlines passenger who tried to open the aircraft’s door mid-flight, then bit another passenger, claimed “Jesus told her” to do it, according to court documents. Elom Agbegninou, 34, was on the Ohio-bound flight from Texas on Saturday afternoon when she allegedly became frustrated that flight attendants prevented her from reaching the emergency exit, Click2Houston reported. When a fellow passenger intervened by tackling Agbegninou, she responded by biting the person on the thigh, refusing to let go until the victim forced their fingers into her jaw. The crazed...
Autopsy sheds new light on death of pilot who exited plane without parachute
A newly obtained autopsy report sheds light on a North Carolina pilot who fell out of a plane and landed in a backyard.Charles Hew Crooks, 23, suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries, broken bones, and damage to the lungs and heart when he plunged from a small plane in July.The autopsy, obtained by NBC News, did not show any trace of drugs or alcohol in the man’s system.On 29 July, Crooks and a co-pilot were flying a CASA CN-212 Aviocar plane for a private company, ferrying multiple trips of skydivers.Returning from their second trip, the plane suddenly “dropped” below...
Southwest Airlines Pilot Hangs Out of Cockpit to Retrieve Passenger's Lost Phone
The plane had already left the gate when the pilot and crew at Long Beach Airport jumped into action This Southwest Airlines pilot is taking "passengers first" to a whole new level! In a viral video tweeted by the Dallas-based airline, a pilot is seen hanging from the plane's cockpit window to retrieve a phone that one of his passengers accidentally left behind. The plane had already left the gate at Long Beach Airport in California when the incident occurred. "When our employees at @LGBairport noticed a customer's phone left behind in a...
Crash! Plane hits radio antenna as pilot does stunts at airshow — see the shocking video
A plane crashed into a metal radio antenna while the pilot was performing stunts for spectators at a festival in Buenos Aires, Argentina — see the video of the hit.
Flying Magazine
Pilot Who Became Incapacitated During Flight Dies
An airline pilot on a flight operating as American Eagle became incapacitated during a flight from Chicago and later died. [Shutterstock]. An airline pilot who became incapacitated during a flight from Chicago to Columbus, Ohio, on November 19 has died. The pilot, whose name has not been released, was required flight crew aboard Envoy Air Flight 3556, an Embraer E175 operated as American Eagle, with service from Chicago O’Hare (KORD) to John Glenn International Airport (KCMH).
An airline seated my 3-year-old away from me in the plane. The Department of Transportation knows it's an all-too-common problem.
The author says that after realizing she and her child would be sitting in different rows, she tried to change seats online and with a representative.
Cruise passenger who fell overboard tells how he survived 15 hours in the water and battled ‘sea creature’
James Michael Grimes’ Thanksgiving was unorthodox. After winning an air guitar contest, he toppled off the side of a cruise ship, battled a "sea creature," treaded water for more than half a day, and survived on bamboo — or maybe just some kind of stick — until the Coast Guard picked him up the next day. And, according to him, though alcohol was consumed, it did not play a part in the chain of events. Mr Grimes, 28, survived a harrowing 15 hours at sea that could have turned tragic had he not managed to keep himself afloat while waves...
Air marshals facing mandatory border deployment plan ‘mutiny’ on Biden admin leaving flights unguarded: report
Dozens of US air marshals are reportedly planning to refuse the Biden administration mandatory order to deploy to the border to fill gaps left by a shortage of Border Patrol agents.
Americans plead with FAA to make seats wider on planes - as airlines admit they SHRUNK them to deal with high demand and cheaper ticket prices
Fed-up travelers have demanded the FAA widen seats on passenger planes after airlines admitted they were shrunk to satisfy recent demand and cheaper ticket prices, a string of scathing complaints on the agency's website has revealed. The outcry comes after Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials in August asked the public...
airlive.net
Death of co-pilot who mysteriously exited plane midflight was an accident, autopsy says
The death of a pilot who fell out of a twin-engine plane in North Carolina in July was an accident, according to his autopsy report. Charles Hew Crooks, 23, who was co-piloting the CASA CN-212 Aviocar on July 29, suffered multiple blunt force injuries in an accidental fall, according to an autopsy report obtained Wednesday by NBC News from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in North Carolina.
WRAL
World's largest volcano erupts, causes safety concerns
The lava spewing from the largest active volcano in the world, Mauna Loa, is creeping dangerously close to a major highway on Hawaii's Big Island. Local and state officials are taking action to come up with a plan in case that lava gets too close. The lava spewing from the...
generalaviationnews.com
Cracked cylinder ends flight early
This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports. I was direct ZZZ and had...
Flying Magazine
FAA Policy Allowing Airline Dispatcher Remote Work Under Fire
In 2020, due to the pandemic, the FAA granted a percentage of dispatchers, including ones at SkyWest and Republic Airways, to work remotely. [Courtesy: Republic Airways]. Lawmakers want the FAA to explain why it has allowed certain airlines to continue using a pandemic provision that allowed their dispatchers to work remotely. Representatives Peter DeFazio, the chair of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, and Rick Larsen, the chair of the House Aviation Subcommittee, wrote to acting FAA administrator Billy Nolen on Tuesday seeking clarification on the matter.
Comments / 0