Kyle Kuzma: "Once A Laker, Always A Laker"
Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma faces his former team the Los Angeles Lakers in their first match-up of the season
Anthony Davis continues to apply trade pressure to Lakers: Either sell high, or bring in reinforcements
Right now, at this very moment, Anthony Davis is the best basketball player in the world. We haven't, even for a stretch, been able to say that for a long time, and who knows how long we'll be able to keep saying it this time. But it's true right now, and the Lakers have an organizational obligation not to waste this opportunity.
LeBron James Sends A Warning To The Rest Of The NBA After Impressive Bucks Win
LeBron James has been critical of the team's losses in the past, but their improved performances saw him showcase more optimism with the roster.
NBA Fan Thinks Drake Knew About Chris Paul And Kim Kardashian Affair
One NBA fan made a big claim about Drake knowing that Chris Paul had an affair with Kim Kardashian and trolled Kanye West with that.
NBA Fans Slam Chris Paul After Kanye West Caught Him With Kim Kardashian: "He Will Lose The Only Ring He's Got"
Memes and trolls of Chris Paul did the rounds after Kanye West's bombshell allegation.
Draymond Green Boldly Says LeBron James Was The Best Player In The NBA In His Second Year
Draymond Green has been a huge fan of LeBron James, to the point that many fans think Green must be a double agent for the King. Despite going at it several times in the NBA Finals and engaging in heated altercations, these two are great friends and whenever they have the chance, praise each other.
Video: Stephen A. Smith's Live Reaction To Russell Westbrook's Game-Saving Play
Stephen A. Smith was hyped after watching Russell Westbrook's pivotal play late in the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.
Jasmine Jordan on Her Father Michael’s Support of Building the Jordan Brand Women’s Roster & Expanding Beyond Basketball
The Jordan Brand athlete roster looks a lot different today than in it has years past, replete with top-tier WNBA talent including FN cover star Aerial Powers and several others. Much of that transformation can be attributed to its basketball field rep for women’s sport marketing Jasmine Jordan. On Wednesday night, Jasmine — the daughter of NBA icon Michael Jordan — attended the 2022 FN Achievement Awards in New York City, where Jordan Brand accepted the Brand of the Year honor. The athletic label made strides across the board in 2022, but arguably its biggest gains were with women. A June...
Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Says Anthony Davis Could Be In The MVP Conversation By The End Of The Season
Magic Johnson says Anthony Davis will be in MVP conversation by the end of the season.
Jerry Jones Responds To LeBron James
Jerry Jones acknowledged LeBron’s comments about his viral photo from 1957. Jerry Jones went viral for all of the wrong reasons last week during Thanksgiving. This is because a photo surfaced of him attending a pro-segregation protest in 1957. Subsequently, it was revealed that the photo was taken at Jones’ high school in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Wiseman records double-double in latest G League game
James Wiseman had another solid game in his latest appearance with the Santa Cruz Warriors after scoring 24 points Friday night. In his seventh G League assignment game, Wiseman scored 10 points on 3-of-6 shooting, draining both of his free throws, and grabbed 10 rebounds. Wiseman had a plus-minus of...
LeBron James Makes NBA History On Friday Night
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is now 13th all-time in total regular games played in the history of the NBA.
Lakers News: Austin Reaves Clowned By Lakers Teammates During Postgame Interview
The second-year Lakers guard continues to impress.
Steve Kerr caught tampering with opposing player?
A clip of Steve Kerr talking with an opposing player has gone viral, and some believe the Golden State Warriors coach was caught tampering during the exchange. Kerr’s Warriors beat the Chicago Bulls 119-111 on Friday night. Alex Caruso only had 2 points in 28 minutes for the Bulls, but Kerr still seems to be a big fan of the guard.
Shaquille O'Neal Challenges Scottie Pippen To A 2-On-2 Duel Between Fathers And Sons
Shaquille O'Neal has gotten used to challenging former and current NBA players, which has earned him a lot of criticism from fans. Still, Shaq doesn't care about that, as he always brings up his accolades to shut people down. It's not odd to see the former center talking about how...
Draymond Green’s Hostile Interaction With Fan Results in Unexpected Outcome
Two days ago, Draymond Green was fined $25,000 for directing obscene language towards a fan in Dallas. The two interacted in some rough trash talk that the NBA didn't appreciate. It turns out, the fan did appreciate it, and the story took a huge twist. Alykhan Rehmatullah, the fan that...
Shaquille O'Neal Says He Won't 'Hurt Dwight Howard's Feelings Again' After Thanksgiving Dinner With His Mother
Shaquille O'Neal explains that he will not hurt Dwight Howard's feelings again after having a conversation with his mother over Thanksgiving.
Stephen Curry was awestruck the first time he met Michael Jordan
Steph met Jordan after watching his dad Dell play against the Chicago Bulls in Charlotte
Knicks PG Derrick Rose Linked to Rockets Rival in Trade Rumor
The Houston Rockets and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from H-Town and beyond ...
Brooklyn Nets Make 2 Roster Moves Ahead Of Sunday's Game
The Brooklyn Nets have recalled two players from the G League ahead of Sunday's game with the Boston Celtics.
