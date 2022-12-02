ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Footwear News

Jasmine Jordan on Her Father Michael’s Support of Building the Jordan Brand Women’s Roster & Expanding Beyond Basketball

The Jordan Brand athlete roster looks a lot different today than in it has years past, replete with top-tier WNBA talent including FN cover star Aerial Powers and several others. Much of that transformation can be attributed to its basketball field rep for women’s sport marketing Jasmine Jordan. On Wednesday night, Jasmine — the daughter of NBA icon Michael Jordan — attended the 2022 FN Achievement Awards in New York City, where Jordan Brand accepted the Brand of the Year honor. The athletic label made strides across the board in 2022, but arguably its biggest gains were with women. A June...
hotnewhiphop.com

Jerry Jones Responds To LeBron James

Jerry Jones acknowledged LeBron’s comments about his viral photo from 1957. Jerry Jones went viral for all of the wrong reasons last week during Thanksgiving. This is because a photo surfaced of him attending a pro-segregation protest in 1957. Subsequently, it was revealed that the photo was taken at Jones’ high school in Little Rock, Arkansas.
NBC Sports

Wiseman records double-double in latest G League game

James Wiseman had another solid game in his latest appearance with the Santa Cruz Warriors after scoring 24 points Friday night. In his seventh G League assignment game, Wiseman scored 10 points on 3-of-6 shooting, draining both of his free throws, and grabbed 10 rebounds. Wiseman had a plus-minus of...
Larry Brown Sports

Steve Kerr caught tampering with opposing player?

A clip of Steve Kerr talking with an opposing player has gone viral, and some believe the Golden State Warriors coach was caught tampering during the exchange. Kerr’s Warriors beat the Chicago Bulls 119-111 on Friday night. Alex Caruso only had 2 points in 28 minutes for the Bulls, but Kerr still seems to be a big fan of the guard.
Tri-City Herald

Draymond Green’s Hostile Interaction With Fan Results in Unexpected Outcome

Two days ago, Draymond Green was fined $25,000 for directing obscene language towards a fan in Dallas. The two interacted in some rough trash talk that the NBA didn't appreciate. It turns out, the fan did appreciate it, and the story took a huge twist. Alykhan Rehmatullah, the fan that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy