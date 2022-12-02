Just because you’ve found your soulmate doesn’t mean you have to plan a walk down the aisle together. In fact, plenty of couples opt to share a life together without getting married. That said, if you hope to also share in the legal and financial benefits of cohabitation, it might be advantageous to upgrade your status from life partners to a domestic partnership. Ahead, licensed family attorney Ariel Sosna fills us in on everything to know about the term, including the key benefits it provides and how it does—and does not—differ from marriage.

5 DAYS AGO