Domestic Partnership Versus Marriage: What Are the Differences?

Just because you’ve found your soulmate doesn’t mean you have to plan a walk down the aisle together. In fact, plenty of couples opt to share a life together without getting married. That said, if you hope to also share in the legal and financial benefits of cohabitation, it might be advantageous to upgrade your status from life partners to a domestic partnership. Ahead, licensed family attorney Ariel Sosna fills us in on everything to know about the term, including the key benefits it provides and how it does—and does not—differ from marriage.
Biden Signs Bill Averting Rail Worker Strike Despite Lack of Paid Sick Days

President Joe Biden signed a bill into law making a rail strike illegal, preventing workers from walking off the job weeks before the holiday season. Congress intervened as the threat of a strike loomed but did not pass the paid sick leave provisions workers sought. The workers and companies had...
DEI Programing Stalled in 2022—How That Could ‘Alienate' Young Workers in the Future

As forecasts of a potential recession persist, many companies are starting to reorganize and find ways to cut costs, leaving progress toward diversity, equity, and inclusion on the back burner. According to new research from Glassdoor, in September 2017, 27% of companies reviewed on the site indicated corporate investment into...
Connecticut General Assembly approves temporary exemptions to bottle bill update

During a Connecticut General Assembly special session Nov. 28, lawmakers made provisional changes to S.B. 1037, an expansion of the state’s existing bottle bill that takes effect Jan. 1, 2023. S.B. 1037, approved in 2021, expands the types of beverage containers that can be deposited to include tea, sports...
Lamont: Rail strike would be ‘body blow’ to Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont tweeted a message of thanks to President Joe Biden and Congress on Thursday evening, stating that they “acted on a bipartisan basis to avert a rail shutdown.” “I share the President’s reluctance to override union ratification procedures,” he wrote. “But in this case, the consequences of a rail […]
Updates to Connecticut Bottle Bill Provisions Taking Effect Jan. 1

On Jan. 1, 2023, a major upgrade to Connecticut’s bottle bill goes into effect per legislation approved in June 2021: Deposits will be added to hard seltzer, hard cider and most non-carbonated beverages not currently covered in the program. Container Recycling Institute data indicate this will lead to in a 13% increase in overall beverage unit coverage.
New England governors face push back from maritime groups

(The Center Square) – Maritime groups are criticizing New England governors for urging the Biden administration to lift federal restrictions banning foreign vessels in domestic waters in response to a regional energy crunch. In a letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm in July, the chief executives called for a blanket waiver from the Jones Act, which requires cargo shipped between U.S. ports to be transported on American owned and operated ships. ...
Would You Lie to Your Children? NYU Child Study Center Explores the Spectrum of Honesty

Where is the line drawn when lying to children? Do children see the intent in the lies parents tell?Photo by(chuckcollier/iStock) Parents may not always be biological, but they are always doing their absolute best to make sure the children in their care are happy, healthy, and cared for. Of course, there have always been varying levels and qualities of parenting, so hopefully, some of these parental perspectives can weigh in on the following debate.

