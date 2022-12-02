Read full article on original website
kptv.com
1 dead after ‘disturbance,’ car chase, Clark Co. police say
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - One person is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot after a Saturday afternoon “disturbance” in Clark County, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 3 p.m., police responded to the Alderbrook Apartments at 9500 Northeast 19th Avenue after reports of “a...
KATU.com
Police arrest two men who ran from traffic stop, officials find firearms
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say they arrested two suspects after they eluded a traffic stop at high speed. Just after 5:00 p.m., police were called to the intersection of Northeast 36th Avenue and Northeast Killingsworth Street. Police say they did not engage in a pursuit due to policy...
‘Trauma is behind the gun and in front of the gun’: A North Portland mother searches for justice after losing her teenage son to gun violence
PORTLAND, Ore. — A light snow fell in North Portland’s Bridgeton neighborhood Sunday afternoon as Tylise Brown stood with her support group outside the Plaid Pantry along Marine Drive. “Today, Keion! Baby, we are staying right here in the mist!”. They shouted to the sky as they remembered...
Yakima Herald Republic
Vancouver man sentenced to 11 years in prison for fatal 2019 DUI crash in Lower Valley
Like many sentencing hearings, there were calls for Uriel Vasquez-Maldonado to serve the maximum time possible, as well as pleas for leniency and mercy. Both calls came from the family of his girlfriend who was killed in a crash in April 2019 where Vasquez-Maldonado was driving under the influence of intoxicants.
WTRF
Outrage over grand jury decision, a family seeking justice
NATIONAL (WTRF) — On June 18, 2022, Derrick Clark, 24, was shot and killed by law enforcement. After months of investigation and a trial, Derrick’s family is frustrated and disappointed at the verdict, according to reports by KOIN. At a vigil held Saturday in Milwaukie, Oregon the family...
kptv.com
Chase of wanted Clark County man leads deputies to storage unit filled with meth, fentanyl
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – An arrest of a wanted suspect in Clark County ended with the recovery of stolen firearms and a large amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl pills, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest happened after a deputy patrolling the U-Haul storage unit...
kptv.com
Police identify man killed in SE Portland shooting; suspect arrested for murder
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in the Hazelwood neighborhood last month, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The shooting happened in the early morning hours of Nov. 13. Officers responded to Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Ash Street...
Suspect arrested in Hazelwood neighborhood murder, victim ID’d
New developments in a murder investigation from November, as police announced they arrested a suspect.
Multnomah County public defender shortage leads to criminal cases dropped for alleged child beater, robbers, DUII drivers
The list of Multnomah County criminal cases dismissed this year because no public defenders were available to represent the accused is eye-opening, leaving victims awaiting justice that may never come:. A visibly swollen and bruised 11-year-old girl who told Fairview police she didn’t want to go home because her mother...
KATU.com
Police: Two 16-year-old males shot Friday night in North Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say two 16-year-old males were shot Friday evening, both suffering non-life-threatening injuries. Police were called to the 10100 block of North Iris Way just before 7:15 p.m. on the report of a shooting. Officers from North Precinct responded and found both males suffering from...
kptv.com
2 injured, 1 airlifted to hospital in Yamhill Co. crash
YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were injured, one seriously, in a crash in Yamhill County on Saturday afternoon. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said around 1 p.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to a crash on Highway 219 near Hash Road. Two people were injured. One had to be pulled from a vehicle and was taken by air to a hospital with serious injuries. Another person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police arrest 2 teens suspected of robbing woman, stabbing man who chased them in SE Portland
Two 15-year-olds were arrested on suspicion of stealing a woman’s purse and then stabbing a man who chased after them Thursday night in Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood, police said. The stabbing victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening, Portland police said.
Women ‘persons of interest’ in Tillamook Forest homicide
Two women have been identified as persons of interest in the death of a 52-year old man in the Tillamook State Forest.
Two teens shot in St. Johns neighborhood Friday
Two other teens are arrested for a stabbing and robbery Thursday night in the Hazelwood neighborhood.Two teens were shot in the St. John's neighborhood on Friday. Two other teens were arrested Thursday night for a stabbing and robbery in the Hazelwood neighborhood. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the two teens were shot in the night of Dec. 2 in the 10100 block of North Iris Way. North Precinct officers responded to the shooting report, where they found the boys suffering from gunshot wounds. The injuries were described by a police spokesperson as non-life threatening. The Focused Intervention Team...
kptv.com
Portland food truck owner, DoorDash driver has car stolen while on delivery
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - After being in business for 18 years, the owners of the Taqueria Lindo Michoacan taco truck said they’re struggling more than they have ever before. Brenda Ruiz, who runs the truck with her husband, said inflation has started to cut deeper and deeper over the years. Right now, they’re barely keeping their heads above water.
‘It’s a complete failure’: WashCo. DA calls for pretrial release revisions after murder-suicide
The Washington County District Attorney is now raising the alarm on how the county handles pretrial release, especially with domestic violence cases after a man facing domestic violence charges shot and killed two women before turning the gun on himself, all while he was out on GPS monitoring.
Pair of brothers charged in 2021 murder of 17-year-old
Two brothers are facing murder charges after allegedly killing a teenage boy by shooting and hitting him with a stolen car.
kptv.com
CCSO: Former staff member of Moose Lodge arrested for $30k of internal theft
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – A member of a Clark County Moose Lodge is in custody after an investigation found internal thefts of just over $30,000. According to deputies, executive staff of Moose Lodge Chapter 2423 (Dollars Corner) found discrepancies in lodge accounts beginning in June. Staff then reported the finding to CCSO.
oregontoday.net
Wrong Way Driver I-5, Marion Co., Dec. 2
On November 30, 2022, at approximately 10:20 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers were in a short pursuit of an SUV that was driving recklessly on Interstate 5 southbound at milepost 253 around Jefferson, Oregon. The SUV made an erratic U-turn and began to travel northbound in the southbound lane before intentionally ramming an OSP Patrol car. The driver identified as Garrett W. Hall (50) from Portland was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. He was subsequently arrested and lodged in jail for Reckless Driving, Felony Elude, and the Assault of a Public Safety Officer. The OSP Trooper was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The interstate was closed for over an hour for the investigation and to clear the scene. OSP was assisted at the scene by Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Salem Police Department, and Linn County Sheriff’s Office. We are grateful that the Oregon State Police Troopers were in the right place at the right time to intervene for the public’s safety.
KATU.com
Salem man dies in Interstate 5 crash
A 76-year-old Salem man drove off the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 Thursday, crashed head-on into a tree and died of his injuries, according to Oregon State Police. It happened just before 5:30 a.m. just south of Woodburn. Police said Dale S. Heggem died at the scene.
