ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kptv.com

1 dead after ‘disturbance,’ car chase, Clark Co. police say

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - One person is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot after a Saturday afternoon “disturbance” in Clark County, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 3 p.m., police responded to the Alderbrook Apartments at 9500 Northeast 19th Avenue after reports of “a...
KATU.com

Police arrest two men who ran from traffic stop, officials find firearms

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say they arrested two suspects after they eluded a traffic stop at high speed. Just after 5:00 p.m., police were called to the intersection of Northeast 36th Avenue and Northeast Killingsworth Street. Police say they did not engage in a pursuit due to policy...
Yakima Herald Republic

Vancouver man sentenced to 11 years in prison for fatal 2019 DUI crash in Lower Valley

Like many sentencing hearings, there were calls for Uriel Vasquez-Maldonado to serve the maximum time possible, as well as pleas for leniency and mercy. Both calls came from the family of his girlfriend who was killed in a crash in April 2019 where Vasquez-Maldonado was driving under the influence of intoxicants.
WTRF

Outrage over grand jury decision, a family seeking justice

NATIONAL (WTRF) — On June 18, 2022, Derrick Clark, 24, was shot and killed by law enforcement. After months of investigation and a trial, Derrick’s family is frustrated and disappointed at the verdict, according to reports by KOIN. At a vigil held Saturday in Milwaukie, Oregon the family...
kptv.com

Police identify man killed in SE Portland shooting; suspect arrested for murder

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in the Hazelwood neighborhood last month, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The shooting happened in the early morning hours of Nov. 13. Officers responded to Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Ash Street...
KATU.com

Police: Two 16-year-old males shot Friday night in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say two 16-year-old males were shot Friday evening, both suffering non-life-threatening injuries. Police were called to the 10100 block of North Iris Way just before 7:15 p.m. on the report of a shooting. Officers from North Precinct responded and found both males suffering from...
kptv.com

2 injured, 1 airlifted to hospital in Yamhill Co. crash

YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were injured, one seriously, in a crash in Yamhill County on Saturday afternoon. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said around 1 p.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to a crash on Highway 219 near Hash Road. Two people were injured. One had to be pulled from a vehicle and was taken by air to a hospital with serious injuries. Another person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Portland Tribune

Two teens shot in St. Johns neighborhood Friday

Two other teens are arrested for a stabbing and robbery Thursday night in the Hazelwood neighborhood.Two teens were shot in the St. John's neighborhood on Friday. Two other teens were arrested Thursday night for a stabbing and robbery in the Hazelwood neighborhood. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the two teens were shot in the night of Dec. 2 in the 10100 block of North Iris Way. North Precinct officers responded to the shooting report, where they found the boys suffering from gunshot wounds. The injuries were described by a police spokesperson as non-life threatening. The Focused Intervention Team...
kptv.com

Portland food truck owner, DoorDash driver has car stolen while on delivery

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - After being in business for 18 years, the owners of the Taqueria Lindo Michoacan taco truck said they’re struggling more than they have ever before. Brenda Ruiz, who runs the truck with her husband, said inflation has started to cut deeper and deeper over the years. Right now, they’re barely keeping their heads above water.
kptv.com

CCSO: Former staff member of Moose Lodge arrested for $30k of internal theft

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – A member of a Clark County Moose Lodge is in custody after an investigation found internal thefts of just over $30,000. According to deputies, executive staff of Moose Lodge Chapter 2423 (Dollars Corner) found discrepancies in lodge accounts beginning in June. Staff then reported the finding to CCSO.
oregontoday.net

Wrong Way Driver I-5, Marion Co., Dec. 2

On November 30, 2022, at approximately 10:20 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers were in a short pursuit of an SUV that was driving recklessly on Interstate 5 southbound at milepost 253 around Jefferson, Oregon. The SUV made an erratic U-turn and began to travel northbound in the southbound lane before intentionally ramming an OSP Patrol car. The driver identified as Garrett W. Hall (50) from Portland was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. He was subsequently arrested and lodged in jail for Reckless Driving, Felony Elude, and the Assault of a Public Safety Officer. The OSP Trooper was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The interstate was closed for over an hour for the investigation and to clear the scene. OSP was assisted at the scene by Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Salem Police Department, and Linn County Sheriff’s Office. We are grateful that the Oregon State Police Troopers were in the right place at the right time to intervene for the public’s safety.
KATU.com

Salem man dies in Interstate 5 crash

A 76-year-old Salem man drove off the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 Thursday, crashed head-on into a tree and died of his injuries, according to Oregon State Police. It happened just before 5:30 a.m. just south of Woodburn. Police said Dale S. Heggem died at the scene.

Comments / 0

Community Policy