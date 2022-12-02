ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FanSided

If Dansby Swanson stays with Braves, he may have to go the Chipper Jones route

Should Dansby Swanson return to the Atlanta Braves in his free agency, he will have taken a page out of the Chipper Jones playbook in order to do so. With Dansby Swanson’s high-profile free agency having Atlanta Braves fans everywhere wondering what is next for the All-Star shortstop, we must look at what Chipper Jones did as the template for the manner in which he might stay.
NBC Sports Chicago

MLB rumors: Xander Bogaerts Cubs' 'top priority'

There is no telling where the Cubs will land in the game of musical chairs that is this offseason’s free agent shortstop market. But with the Winter Meetings getting underway this week, a national report has prominently linked them to one of the four All-Stars available. USA Today’s Bob...

