Amazon Studios Lands Another Big Package With Action Comedy ‘Moxie’ Starring Keke Palmer With ‘Hawkeye’s Bert Directing

By Mike Fleming Jr
 2 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: After landing the hot package Red Shirt earlier in the week, Amazon Studios has added another high-profile property to its slate, as sources tell Deadline the studio has landed the action comedy Moxie starring Keke Palmer . Deadline broke the news that the package was out to buyers before the Thanksgiving Holiday and Amazon moved fast to land the rights to the pic featuring one of the bigger stars of 2022. Hawkeye director Bert is on board to direct with Heather Quinn penning the script. Palmer, Peter Lawson and Kate Churchill are producing. Sharon Palmer is exec producing.

The film is about a foul-mouthed stripper who pisses off the FBI in a big way when she somehow becomes the best candidate for their fancy new agent program.

Since Deadline broke the news, Palmer has already added two more high-profile accolades as she is set to host Saturday Night Live tomorrow night and was also feted with Best Supporting Actress by the New York Film Critics Association for her scene-stealing role in Nope. The Jordan Peele directed horror comedy, Nope , which bowed earlier this year, has grossed $171 million at the box-office. Palmer also voiced Izzy Hawthorne in Pixar’s Lightyear.

Bert recently directed a handful of episodes for the hit Marvel series Hawkeye. Prior to that she also directed the Viola Davis pic Troop Zero.

Quinn also worked on Hawkeye and wrote the Marvel Halloween special Werewolf By Night.

Palmer is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment, Bert is repped by Verve and Quinn is repped by Curate.

