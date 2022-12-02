ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloved red river hog at Sedgwick County Zoo dies

By Wil Day
 2 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Zoo has announced the death of Charlotte, a popular red river hog.

The zoo says an examination of Charlotte last week uncovered a “grave prognosis,” and the decision was made to humanely euthanize her. A necropsy will be performed to determine exactly what led to the condition that forced her euthanization.

The red river hog is native to the rainforests of Africa, usually along rivers, lakes, and marshes. Charlotte, who has been with the zoo for several years, was part of the Pride of the Plains exhibit, which opened in 2002. She was 10 years old.

