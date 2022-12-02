Read full article on original website
WLBT
Third-party manager eyeing national contractors to staff water plants
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson likely is getting out of the staffing business, at least when it comes to filling positions at its two water treatment plants. That’s according to Ted Henifin, the man recently tapped to take over Jackson’s water system as part of a federal court order.
WLBT
City seeking federal grant to determine whether it needs new water treatment plant
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A grant currently being sought by the city of Jackson could help shape the Jackson’s water system for decades to come. Tuesday, the city council voted 6-0-1 to authorize the mayor to apply for more than $9.6 million through FEMA’s Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) grant program.
Jackson not only Mississippi city with water woes. Vicksburg leaders hire engineers to help with wastewater problems that won’t go away.
Jackson is not the only Mississippi city with water woes. Although not as critical as the problems experienced in Mississippi’s capital city, the city of Vicksburg has been grappling with wastewater issues that will not go away. Problems with two pieces of equipment at Vicksburg’s wastewater treatment plant on...
WAPT
Jackson water system administrator says city's water is 'high-quality'
JACKSON, Miss. — Thethird-party administrator for Jackson's water system is happy with how things are going so far. "We're running very well at the moment. A lot of confidence. EPA is still on-site testing the water regularly," administrator Ted Henifin said. "I tell everybody this is the most tested water in America right now. If you're worried about drinking water, come to Jackson because this water is really high-quality, and it's very, very well tested and approved."
WLBT
Illegal dumping creating an eyesore and concerns for one Jackson pastor
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Illegal dumping continues to be an issue in the Capital City. Just ask Pastor David L. Coleman. He pastors Full Gospel Christ Center on McRaven Road. The area is filled with tires, beer bottles, couches, and garbage scattered everywhere on both sides of the street. “You...
WLBT
Crews tear down old OYO hotel as part of state’s efforts to spruce up area around fairgrounds
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Contractors working to tear down the old OYO hotel on Greymont Street represents the latest movement in the state’s plans for three properties there. One of those properties is the old Dennery’s restaurant, which came down in July. The property is currently being used...
WLBT
Things To Know Wednesday, December 7
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. The Jackson City Council wants more gun cases to be turned...
WLBT
Jackson, MSDH face federal audit related to water system spending
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - Jackson’s ongoing water issues have prompted more federal inquiry into the city, the state of Mississippi and the federal government itself. EPA’s Office of Inspector General recently announced it was launching an audit into how the city of Jackson and the Mississippi State Department of Health spent federal dollars in relation to the city’s water system.
WLBT
WLBT/Gray Television host training workshop for investigative reporting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When it comes to protecting our rights, investigative journalism is fundamental. With that in mind, WLBT and parent company, Gray Television, picked up the tab and hosted more than 50 reporters, photographers, news and digital producers for a training seminar in Ridgeland, Mississippi. Award winning investigative...
WLBT
Council asks JPD to refer gun crime cases to U.S. Attorney’s Office
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson City Council wants more gun cases to be turned over to the federal government for prosecution. Tuesday, the council approved a non-binding resolution asking the Jackson Police Department to refer criminal cases involving felons with firearms to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The resolution...
Metrocenter Mall owner arrested for not paying restitution in 2013 conviction
ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies arrested the woman who owns part of the Metrocenter Mall in Jackson. Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said Emily Sanders was arrested on Tuesday, December 6 on behalf of Jefferson County. According to a court document, Sanders was found guilty of false pretense on June 28, 2013, […]
WDAM-TV
Jefferson Davis Co. School District planned assembly for Monday’s protest
BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - Following Monday’s protest at Jefferson Davis County High School, the Jefferson Davis School District is working to clear up any misinformation. WDAM 7 has learned that district superintendent Ike Haynes originally planned an assembly in the high school auditorium for Monday, after the recent announcement that Robert Young would no longer be the high school principal. The district said students were not skipping school and did not plan the protest.
WAPT
Jackson councilman wants federal help in city's crime crisis
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes wants federal help to deal with the city's ongoing crime crisis. Stokes plans to make his proposal at Tuesday's city council meeting. The plan calls for cases of violent crime that involve felons with guns to be referred to the...
WLBT
Jackson mayor ‘pleased‘ with city’s new water system agreement
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that it had filed a proposal in federal court that would “appoint an interim third-party manager to stabilize the city of [Jackson’s] public drinking water system and build confidence in the systems’ ability to supply safe drinking water to the system’s customers.”
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Hazlehurst
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Mississippi Lottery players hit it big while playing separate games in Tuesday’s drawings. One of the players won $1 million by matching all five white balls with the Mega Millions drawing. The ticket was purchased from Phillips 66 Food Plaza in Hazlehurst. The numbers drawn were 15-16-19-28-47 with a Mega […]
WLBT
Push to get rid of Mississippi’s felony voting ban continues with request for SCOTUS to take it up
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Not every felony conviction in Mississippi involves people losing their voting rights, but 22 of them do. However, some legal groups say that constitutional provisions in the state must be reviewed and struck down. “Mississippi is keeping a provision of the 1890 constitution in place that...
2 Mississippi ex-prison employees indicted for excessive force
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted two former Mississippi correctional employees for alleged excessive force against an inmate. The U.S. Department of Justice, in a news release Friday, said the panel handed up indictments against Jessica Hill, who worked as a correctional officer at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl, Mississippi, […]
vicksburgnews.com
This day in history: Vicksburg tornado of 1953
In 1953, the United States experienced a severe outbreak of tornadoes that claimed 523 lives. Vicksburg was among the hardest hit by the storms. On Dec. 5, 1953, an F5 tornado developed over the Yazoo River in Warren County and entered Vicksburg. The tornado destroyed the city’s electrical services, started...
Mississippi governor pleased Jackson ‘mayor will no longer be overseeing’ water system beleaguered by ‘incompetence’
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves response over the Justice Department’s decision to intervene in the Jackson water crisis:. It is excellent news for anyone who cares about the people of Jackson that the Mayor will no longer be overseeing the city’s water system. It is now out of the city’s control, and will be overseen by a federal court.
WLBT
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Hazlehurst, Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Christmas came early for two Mississippi Lottery players. Two people hit it big playing separate games in Tuesday’s drawings, and one of the players was just $1 away from a $3 million payday. The big winner won $1 million by matching all five white balls...
