Jackson, MS

WLBT

Third-party manager eyeing national contractors to staff water plants

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson likely is getting out of the staffing business, at least when it comes to filling positions at its two water treatment plants. That’s according to Ted Henifin, the man recently tapped to take over Jackson’s water system as part of a federal court order.
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Jackson not only Mississippi city with water woes. Vicksburg leaders hire engineers to help with wastewater problems that won’t go away.

Jackson is not the only Mississippi city with water woes. Although not as critical as the problems experienced in Mississippi’s capital city, the city of Vicksburg has been grappling with wastewater issues that will not go away. Problems with two pieces of equipment at Vicksburg’s wastewater treatment plant on...
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Jackson water system administrator says city's water is 'high-quality'

JACKSON, Miss. — Thethird-party administrator for Jackson's water system is happy with how things are going so far. "We're running very well at the moment. A lot of confidence. EPA is still on-site testing the water regularly," administrator Ted Henifin said. "I tell everybody this is the most tested water in America right now. If you're worried about drinking water, come to Jackson because this water is really high-quality, and it's very, very well tested and approved."
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know Wednesday, December 7

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. The Jackson City Council wants more gun cases to be turned...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson, MSDH face federal audit related to water system spending

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - Jackson’s ongoing water issues have prompted more federal inquiry into the city, the state of Mississippi and the federal government itself. EPA’s Office of Inspector General recently announced it was launching an audit into how the city of Jackson and the Mississippi State Department of Health spent federal dollars in relation to the city’s water system.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

WLBT/Gray Television host training workshop for investigative reporting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When it comes to protecting our rights, investigative journalism is fundamental. With that in mind, WLBT and parent company, Gray Television, picked up the tab and hosted more than 50 reporters, photographers, news and digital producers for a training seminar in Ridgeland, Mississippi. Award winning investigative...
RIDGELAND, MS
WLBT

Council asks JPD to refer gun crime cases to U.S. Attorney’s Office

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson City Council wants more gun cases to be turned over to the federal government for prosecution. Tuesday, the council approved a non-binding resolution asking the Jackson Police Department to refer criminal cases involving felons with firearms to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The resolution...
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

Jefferson Davis Co. School District planned assembly for Monday’s protest

BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - Following Monday’s protest at Jefferson Davis County High School, the Jefferson Davis School District is working to clear up any misinformation. WDAM 7 has learned that district superintendent Ike Haynes originally planned an assembly in the high school auditorium for Monday, after the recent announcement that Robert Young would no longer be the high school principal. The district said students were not skipping school and did not plan the protest.
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Jackson councilman wants federal help in city's crime crisis

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes wants federal help to deal with the city's ongoing crime crisis. Stokes plans to make his proposal at Tuesday's city council meeting. The plan calls for cases of violent crime that involve felons with guns to be referred to the...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson mayor ‘pleased‘ with city’s new water system agreement

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that it had filed a proposal in federal court that would “appoint an interim third-party manager to stabilize the city of [Jackson’s] public drinking water system and build confidence in the systems’ ability to supply safe drinking water to the system’s customers.”
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Hazlehurst

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Mississippi Lottery players hit it big while playing separate games in Tuesday’s drawings. One of the players won $1 million by matching all five white balls with the Mega Millions drawing. The ticket was purchased from Phillips 66 Food Plaza in Hazlehurst. The numbers drawn were 15-16-19-28-47 with a Mega […]
HAZLEHURST, MS
MyArkLaMiss

2 Mississippi ex-prison employees indicted for excessive force

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted two former Mississippi correctional employees for alleged excessive force against an inmate. The U.S. Department of Justice, in a news release Friday, said the panel handed up indictments against Jessica Hill, who worked as a correctional officer at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl, Mississippi, […]
PEARL, MS
vicksburgnews.com

This day in history: Vicksburg tornado of 1953

In 1953, the United States experienced a severe outbreak of tornadoes that claimed 523 lives. Vicksburg was among the hardest hit by the storms. On Dec. 5, 1953, an F5 tornado developed over the Yazoo River in Warren County and entered Vicksburg. The tornado destroyed the city’s electrical services, started...
VICKSBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi governor pleased Jackson ‘mayor will no longer be overseeing’ water system beleaguered by ‘incompetence’

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves response over the Justice Department’s decision to intervene in the Jackson water crisis:. It is excellent news for anyone who cares about the people of Jackson that the Mayor will no longer be overseeing the city’s water system. It is now out of the city’s control, and will be overseen by a federal court.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

$1 million lottery ticket sold in Hazlehurst, Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Christmas came early for two Mississippi Lottery players. Two people hit it big playing separate games in Tuesday’s drawings, and one of the players was just $1 away from a $3 million payday. The big winner won $1 million by matching all five white balls...
HAZLEHURST, MS

