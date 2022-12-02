Calls are mounting for a University of Kentucky student who was arrested after a viral video captured her assaulting and hurling the n-word at Black students to face hate crime charges. Sophia Rosing, 22, was arrested on Sunday night at the Lexington-based university after campus police were called to one of the dormitories for an incident involving a physical and verbal altercation brought on by the young woman.She has since posted $10,000 bail, reportedly with help from her parents, and withdrawn from the university as demands grow for prosecutors add hate crimes to her charge sheet. Video of the...

26 DAYS AGO