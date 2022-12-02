Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt after storage building heavily damaged by fire near Holmen
HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a fire at a storage building near Holmen Sunday afternoon. According to the La Crosse Fire Department, the fire was first called in at 2:26 p.m. Sunday on Amsterdam Prairie Road in the Town of Holland just north of Holmen. In...
WEAU-TV 13
La Crosse woman facing bomb scare charge
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse woman is facing a charge of bomb scare. A criminal complaint shows 57-year-old Lonie Evans of La Crosse is facing a charge of bomb scare. According to the criminal complaint, on Nov. 16, 2022 around 4:32 p.m., officers responded to Gundersen...
wizmnews.com
VIDEO: Large fire breaks out at shed near Holmen
Firefighters in the Holmen area were busy on Sunday afternoon, trying to extinguish a shed fire. The La Crosse Fire Department said it was a grease fire inside the storage building on Amsterdam Prairie Road in the Town of Holland. It took 10 minutes for fire crews to get to...
Child recovering after being struck by vehicle in La Crosse neighborhood
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- A child is recovering after being hit by a vehicle in La Crosse. An officer told a News 8 Now photographer at the scene that the boy will be okay. It happened around three Friday afternoon, near the intersection of West Avenue and Madison Street. According to a witness, the boy and a friend were crossing...
wiproud.com
Bomb threat made at Gundersen, clinic evacuated
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A La Crosse woman is charged with making a fake bomb threat at Gundersen Health System. 57-year-old Lonie Evans is facing a charge of bomb scare; a class one felony that carries a maximum prison sentence of three years and six months. According to a criminal...
Gundersen Health System employee, who worked into her 80’s to spend time with the co-workers she loves, finally retires
When Elaine Stelloh started working at Gundersen Health System in 1996, Bill Clinton was president, Nintendo released the Nintendo 64 and Atlanta hosted the summer Olympics.
wiproud.com
25+ crashes reported in western Wis. yesterday
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Western Wisconsin was hit with its first significant snowfall of the season. Areas of the Chippewa Valley saw anywhere from three to six inches of snow. Farther north, communities like Hudson had nearly eight inches. The Wisconsin State Patrol reports close to 25 crashes and runoffs...
Linda Lyche memorial service set for this morning in La Crosse
LA CROSSE (WKBT)- The Coulee Region has an opportunity to remember one of its most active community members Tuesday morning. The longtime school psychologist and community philanthropist Linda Lyche passed away earlier this month after a long battle with ALS. Her memorial service is Tuesday morning at the Lyche Theatre at the Weber Center on La Crosse’s Front Street. Visitation...
Head-on crash leaves two drivers dead in southeastern Minnesota
Two drivers were killed in a head-on crash in southeastern Minnesota Friday afternoon. The crash happened on the 19600 block of Hwy. 26 in Jefferson Township, Houston County, just before 4 p.m., and involved an Infiniti G35 and Chevy Classic. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the southbound Infiniti collided...
La Crosse County election workers audit voting systems
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — According to an audit of La Crosse’s voting machines, they are functional and accurate. These kinds of audits are standard and take place after general elections to verify that what the machine counted on election day matches the physical ballots. The Wisconsin Elections Commission randomly selects the units and contests in the county to audit. WEC...
wwisradio.com
Charges Pending for Man Who Threatened Human Services Employees
(Alma, WI) — The western Wisconsin man who threatened to kill people in order to get his child back is looking at charges. Prosecutors in Buffalo County yesterday said charges will be coming against Samuel Holmes. He’s the man arrested on Wednesday after the sheriff’s office says he threatened employees of Buffalo County Health and Human Service, and after he called Lutheran Social Services in Eau Claire. His threat to kill people prompted LSS to evacuate its South Barstow Street office.
dakotanewsnow.com
Falling temps, snow, and wind
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for parts of northern South Dakota and western Minnesota today, starting at 10 a.m. and lasting until 6 p.m. We’ll see a little light snow fall, but with wind gusts up to 50 mph, blowing snow and reduced visibility will be a concern. A Wind Advisory will be in effect across the rest of the region from noon until 9 p.m. for those 40 to 50 mph wind gusts.
wwisradio.com
Taxi Service Shut Down effective December 1st, 2022
Effective Thursday, December 1, 2022, the city’s shared-ride taxi service will be shut down. Today will be the last day Black River Falls Public transit operates until further notice. The shared. ride taxi service will not be available beginning Thursday, December 1, 2022. The City of Black River Falls...
Decorah Public Opinion
Sunday accident claims life of Decorah man
A Decorah man has died from injuries sustained in a weekend crash on the Highway 18 bridge over the Mississippi River connecting Marquette and Prairie du Chien, Wis. The Crawford County, Wisconsin Sheriff's Office reported 36-year-old Luke Hackman of Decorah was among the deceased. The crash also claimed the life of 43-year-old Tracy Larson of Prairie Du Chien, Wis.The crash was reported at about 11:20 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27.
Tickets available for VARC’s New Year’s Eve Gala
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — VARC is hosting its first-ever New Year’s Eve gala. Everyone is invited to attend the black tie event, in the Waterfront, Cargill Room. VARC helps clients of all abilities overcome obstacles all year round. Organizers decided a gala would be a great way to help the community support the work they do while ringing in the...
Meth Sale Evidence Found in Rochester Traffic Stop
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop in southeast Rochester led to the discovery of drug sale evidence last week. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged 44-year-old Jamaul Gayles of Rochester with second-degree drug sales and third degree drug possession. An Olmsted County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle with an inoperable tail light Gayles was riding in and noticed a pipe used to smoke controlled substances in the center council of a vehicle, the criminal complaint says.
