COVID-19 testing booths were removed from some Beijing streets, and travel restrictions in the southern city of Shenzhen were lifted Saturday as China continued to loosen its draconian virus protocols. Despite rising infection rates, cities are relaxing strict COVID rules over quarantine amid mounting public frustration and protests that have gripped the country in the last few weeks. Testing booths in the capital, Beijing, were shuttered as grocery stores lifted mandates to show negative test results to enter. Subways are expected to follow suit on Monday, although offices are still requiring employees to show negative tests to enter. Three years after COVID first appeared in the central part of the country, Chinese authorities have until recently maintained their zero-tolerance approach to the virus. The government has said that severe lockdowns are essential to preventing the spread of COVID and overwhelming the health care system. Previous 1 of 4 Next A fire that resulted in 10 deaths in the western city of Urumqi last month sparked protests in 20 cities across the country. Authorities detained dozens of protestors, and some demonstrators said that officials had monitored their cell phones and social media to prevent them from organizing. with Post wires

1 DAY AGO