Niece of Iran's supreme leader urges world to cut ties with Tehran over protest crackdown
In a video posted online by her France-based brother, Farideh Moradkhani urges 'conscientious people of the world' to support Iranian protesters.
Why Are Students Holding Up This Physics Equation During China’s COVID Protests?
Conscious of the limits of free speech in China, protesters against the country’s COVID curbs are using unconventional symbols to express their discontent—including exclamation marks, blank sheets of white paper, and a physics formula. Hundreds of students gathered at one of China’s top universities in Beijing on Sunday,...
Dozens of senators warn China of ‘grave consequences’ if it uses violence against protesters
Nearly half of the Senate signed onto a pointed letter to China’s Ambassador in Washington on Friday, warning of “grave consequences” and “extraordinary damage” to Sino-U.S. relations if Beijing carries out violence against recent protesters. The letter, sent to Chinese Ambassador Qin Gang and signed...
Chinese Workers at World’s Biggest iPhone Factory Beaten, Clubbed During Protests
Protests at the world’s biggest iPhone factory in China led to violent clashes with local authorities in ugly scenes shared on social media Wednesday. Workers at the Foxconn plant in the central city of Zhengzhou were beaten and detained during the demonstrations, witnesses said, with police kicking and clubbing one protester. An employee told the Associated Press that a protest erupted after complaints that the manufacturer changed conditions to attract new staff with offers of higher pay. When the new workers arrived, they found they had to work an extra two months at a lower wage in order to receive...
Amid protests over lockdowns, Goldman Sachs warns that China’s exit from COVID-zero may be ‘forced and disorderly’
“The central government may soon need to choose between more lockdowns and more COVID outbreaks,” Goldman Sachs wrote on Sunday.
CNBC
Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds
Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
White House weighs in as China gripped by large-scale protests over Xi's COVID-19 policies
Three years into the pandemic, China remains the only major economy pursuing a zero-COVID policy. It has led to widespread disaffection and protests.
Business Insider
An internet hoax has dragged a popular China stationery company into the protests against the country's harsh COVID-19 restrictions
A fake document that circulated on Chinese social media said the country's largest stationery company would halt sales of white paper. Demonstrators have used blank pieces of paper at mass protests to criticize the Chinese government. The company quickly said the document was fake and that they would still sell...
The Jewish Press
Widespread Chinese Protests after COVID Lockdown Prevented Escape from Burning Building
Protests are erupting across China over the regime’s strict anti-COVID controls that confine millions to their homes. The protests have reached Shanghai and other cities over reports that blame the death toll in an apartment fire in Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in northwestern China on the lockdown of blocks of apartments.
Washington Examiner
US and France should not 'make an issue of China,' Beijing says
China should not be made into "an issue" by either the United States or France, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said in response to a statement from the presidents of the two countries. French President Emmanuel Macron visited President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday, where the two...
China easing severe COVID protocols in Shenzhen, Beijing
COVID-19 testing booths were removed from some Beijing streets, and travel restrictions in the southern city of Shenzhen were lifted Saturday as China continued to loosen its draconian virus protocols. Despite rising infection rates, cities are relaxing strict COVID rules over quarantine amid mounting public frustration and protests that have gripped the country in the last few weeks. Testing booths in the capital, Beijing, were shuttered as grocery stores lifted mandates to show negative test results to enter. Subways are expected to follow suit on Monday, although offices are still requiring employees to show negative tests to enter. Three years after COVID first appeared in the central part of the country, Chinese authorities have until recently maintained their zero-tolerance approach to the virus. The government has said that severe lockdowns are essential to preventing the spread of COVID and overwhelming the health care system. Previous 1 of 4 Next A fire that resulted in 10 deaths in the western city of Urumqi last month sparked protests in 20 cities across the country. Authorities detained dozens of protestors, and some demonstrators said that officials had monitored their cell phones and social media to prevent them from organizing. with Post wires
americanmilitarynews.com
VIDEO: Protesters set massive fire to Chinese quarantine camp: Report
A Covid-19 quarantine camp built by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) was reportedly set on fire in what appears to be an act of protest against China’s communist regime and its strict “zero Covid” policies. Protests and riots continue to rage across China as Chinese citizens push back on CCP leader Xi Jinping’s rule.
London says no to a big Chinese Embassy, in a blow to Beijing ties
Local officials in London rejected plans for a massive, new Chinese Embassy, a bitter setback for China's government that once promised a "golden age" for its British relations.
Will Jiang Zemin Get a State Funeral in China?
China's former paramount leader died on Wednesday from multiple organ failure at age 96, the Chinese Communist Party said.
The Jewish Press
Israeli Consul General Locked Up in China With COVID-19
Israel’s Consul General to Shanghai, Eddie Shapira, was taken into custody by Chinese authorities last week and “hospitalized” after being diagnosed with mild symptoms of COVID-19. The story he told in a post on Facebook reveals just how seriously the Chinese authorities are taking the issue of...
Tibetans in India support ‘zero COVID’ protesters in China
NEW DELHI (AP) — About 150 Tibetan exiles held up blank pieces of paper as they rallied in India’s capital on Friday to express solidarity with people in China protesting its “zero COVID” policy. The blank paper is a symbol of defiance used by some protesters...
Italy home to 11 of 100-plus unofficial Chinese ‘police stations’
Civil rights group claims outposts are used to monitor Chinese population abroad and force dissidents to return
France 24
Historic protests in China against 'zero Covid' policy
Protesters in several major Chinese cities have expressed their anger over the country’s stringent “zero Covid” policy, under which cities are put on lockdown over just a handful of coronavirus cases. This is the biggest wave of demonstrations since the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989 – creating an unprecedented challenge for President Xi Jinping and prompting some relaxation of the measures.
Xi Jinping Ramps Up China's Surveillance, Harassment Deep in America
Amid COVID protests, the totalitarian state is trying to choke dissent on U.S. soil through surveillance, intimidation and even violence, a Newsweek investigation reveals
