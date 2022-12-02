Read full article on original website
Bay Net
One Transported After Vehicle Crash On Three Notch Road
CALIFORNIA, Md. — We are receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash this afternoon that has sent one person to the hospital. At approximately 1:11 p.m. on December 4, first responders were dispatched to the 23000 block of Three Notch Road for a reported vehicle crash with possible injuries.
Cape Gazette
Delaware Electric Co-op substation to improve reliability for members
Delaware Electric Cooperative has completed construction on a new substation in Sussex County that will improve reliability for its members. The Dorey Substation was energized in late October and will provide power to approximately 2,100 homes in the Georgetown area for decades. Located along Zoar Road, the facility was built to keep up with growing energy demand in eastern Sussex County.
WBOC
New Operating Hours for Woodland Ferry
SEAFORD, Del. - The Woodland Ferry in Seaford has new operating hours, the Delaware Department of Transportation announced Friday. The ferry's operating hours are 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with an hour closure from 11 a.m.-noon. The ferry is closed on weekends. DelDOT owns and operates the Woodland Ferry,...
Bay Net
One Flown Out After House Fire In Leonardtown; Firefighter Has Reportedly Fallen Through Floor
LEONARDTOWN, Md. — We are receiving reports of a house fire that is occurred in Leonardtown this afternoon. At approximately12:30 p.m. on December 4, first responders were dispatched to the 43000 block of North Megan Lane for a reported structure fire. Crews were advised that there were subjects possibly...
WDEL 1150AM
Investigators probe 2 weekend fires in Delmar
Two fires in 3 days in the same Sussex County town kept Delaware State Fire Marshal's investigators busy over the weekend. There's no word yet about what touched off the first fire, which engulfed a 2-story house on Red Berry Road in Holly Ridge in Delmar Friday afternoon. Damage to...
WBOC
Perdue Truck Drivers Deliver Holiday Cheer
SALISBURY, Md. - Perdue Farms truck drivers and volunteers held their annual Operation Teddy Bear in Holly Center. On Dec. 3, Perdue held the Operation Teddy Bear event at Holly Center, a facility for people with mental and physical disabilities in Salisbury. The holiday decorated convoy rode on an 11-mile loop through Wicomico County starting at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.
WBOC
Ocean City Christmas Parade Canceled Due to Weather
OCEAN CITY, Md. - With severe weather predicted for Saturday, Dec. 3, organizers have canceled the Ocean City Christmas Parade. The National Weather Service (Wakefield, VA) predicts heavy rain and wind gusts that could reach 30 mph. “Ocean City Special Events staff has been working hard to prepare for this...
Delaware witness describes hovering white oval above nearby trees
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Delaware witness at Georgetown reported watching a bright white, oval-shaped object that appeared to hover over nearby trees before disappearing at about 7:05 p.m. on February 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Maryland campers report multiple shape-shifting objects moving overhead
Assateague Island, MD.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Maryland witness camping on Assateague Island near Berlin reported watching a series of lights apparently shape-shifting at about 9 p.m. on February 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
firststateupdate.com
Fire Heavily Damages Delmar Home Friday
The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a Friday afternoon fire that heavily. damaged a house in Delmar, Delaware. Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio said the blaze, reported shortly after 2:00 pm, occurred in the 36000 block of Red Berry Road in Holly Ridge. The Delmar Volunteer Fire Company arrived on the scene with flames engulfing the two-story dwelling.
Bay Net
Construction Worker Rescued, Flown Out After Cutting Leg With Saw On Roof In Calvert
HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – On December 1, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to a construction worker who cut his leg with a saw on Ridge Road. Upon arrival crews started an early activation of a MEDEVAC unit after finding one patient with a leg wound on the roof of a house under construction.
Ocean City Today
Condos coming to 137th Street in north Ocean City
Just south of an array of townhouses and apartments coming to far north Ocean City, two five-story condo buildings are ready for construction along 137th Street. Members of the city’s planning commission approved a site plan on Nov. 22 for the Atlantic Blue Condominium project, a pair of buildings with four condos each on the beach and bay side of Coastal Highway.
WBOC
Gas Prices Down; Enough for a Merrier Christmas?
DELMAR, Md. - Six months ago, parts of Delmarva woke up to a shock. For the first time ever, some gas stations were selling regular unleaded for more than five dollars per gallon. However, those prices are gone. On Friday in Delmar, regular unleaded was selling in the $3.30 to...
WBOC
Economic Forecast for Southern Delmarva
Officials from all across the lower shore spoke at Salisbury University on Friday, December 2nd, about their economic expectations for 2023. The expansion at NASA's Wallops Island location in 2023 posed a lot of growth opportunity.
WBOC
Hefty Price Tag for Proposed Sports Complex in Worcester County
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Construction of a proposed sports complex in Worcester County would cost $153 million, according to a Maryland Stadium Authority study. The complex would have outdoor fields and a 125,000-square-foot indoor facility. If those two facilities cannot be built at the same time, the price of this...
Cape Gazette
Chicken Association supports Devco permits
Delmarva Chicken Association, a 1,600-member trade association for the chicken community, has issued a letter to Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control in support of a plan to build a self-contained anaerobic digester near Seaford. The Bioenergy Innovation Center, proposed by Bioenergy Devco, would convert hatchery waste, poultry...
WBOC
State Police Searching for Suspect in Deadly Stabbing Near Market Street Inn
SALISBURY, Md. - The Maryland State Police Criminal Investigation Unit confirms to WBOC that one person was killed after being stabbed outside of Market Street Inn early Sunday morning. Troopers say the suspect, 44 year-old Riley Lee Collick of Fruitland is wanted on first-degree murder charges. According to the investigation,...
delawarepublic.org
Freeman Arts Pavilion planning upgrades for 2023
After a record-breaking attendance this year, the Freeman Arts Pavilion is already preparing for the 2023 season. The $27 million projects in store at the Selbyville concert venue address customer feedback and continued safety initiatives. “For 2023, we are going to construct a new entrance, which will be the final...
Maryland State Police seek Fruitland man in stabbing death of Delaware man
BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police are searching for a Fruitland man who is suspected of stabbing and killing a Delaware man in Wicomico County on Sunday, according to authorities.Investigators believe that 44-year-old Riley Lee Collick of Fruitland, Maryland, got into an argument with 32-year-old Alejandro Roland Exantus of Laurel, Delaware, in the 100 block of West Market Street around 12:45 a.m., police said.The argument became physical, which is when Collick reportedly stabbed Roland and fled the area, according to authorities.An ambulance took Exantus to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is conducting an investigation into the deadly stabbing with the assistance of the Salisbury Police Department and the Capital Area Region Fugitive Task Force, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the stabbing or who may have been in the area when it happened should call Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776 or the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101.
CBS News
Christmas displays at Maryland town started small, now 'insane' with cheer
PITTSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Two Pittsville families have united this holiday season as Christmas Town and the Nick Family Christmas Light Show will be in the same place in Pittsville for people of all ages to see. The lights will turn on each night at 6 Monday through Sunday,...
