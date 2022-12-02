ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DBusiness Magazine

Community House in Birmingham Names Six to Board of Director

By Jake Bekemeyer
DBusiness Magazine
DBusiness Magazine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35nMDl_0jVV7VLX00
Top – Jess Berline, Nicole Braddock, Riley English; Bottom – Matt Miller, Stacey Gray, Jordan Ingram // Courtesy of The Community House

The Community House (TCH) in Birmingham has welcomed six new members to its board of directors, advancing ongoing initiatives to expand its programming and services and further its development efforts.

“This mission of The Community House is to be a haven for all community members to come together and enjoy educational and recreational programming and services,” says William D. Seklar, CEO and president of The Community House. “The addition of the new association and foundation board members will provide our organization the guidance required to strategically increase our offerings and strengthen our philanthropic endeavors.”

Jess Berline, Nicole Braddock, Riley English, and Matt Miller have joined The Community House Association Board, where they will be responsible for overseeing the organization’s planning, ongoing projects, and financial decisions.

Berline, who will serve as a board officer and board member, is a partner at Berline Consulting Group and a former collegiate squash player. He previously coached athletes professionally for more than 20 years, producing several young players who pursued the sport at the college level.

Braddock is the store manager of the Tapper’s Jewelry at Somerset Collection. She has served as board president of The Junior League of Birmingham and was also awarded the Community Minded Award by Tapper’s Jewelry for her involvement in nonprofits and her hometown of Birmingham.

English founded English Capital Management (ECM) in 2015, a global investment firm. He previously worked in equity research and is a graduate of Stanford University.

Miller is a director of investment banking at Schwartz & Co and a graduate of Notre Dame.

Stacey Gray and Jordan Ingram have joined The Community House Foundation Board of Directors and will help guide the direction of the Foundation and its fundraising efforts.

Gray is a portfolio manager for CIBC Private Wealth Management, with more than 30 years of industry experience. She has also held various roles at Bank of America and U.S. Trust, including portfolio manager and senior trust officer.

Ingram is a banker in the Birmingham office of J.P. Morgan Private Bank. He works with a select group of individuals and families, helping them build, preserve, and manage their wealth to achieve their long-term goals.

“I am honored to work alongside such individuals who have made strides in their respective roles and will bring a wealth of knowledge and a modern perspective to the Association and Foundation boards,” says Seklar. “As we continue to ensure we are providing members of the community with the best programs and services, their insights and decisions will be critical in the trajectory of this organization, now and in The Community House’s next century of service.”

The post Community House in Birmingham Names Six to Board of Director appeared first on DBusiness Magazine .

Comments / 0

Related
The Oakland Press

Local pillar of Warren community still staying active at age 95

When Eleanor Bates was a teen, her sister-in-law joked that she must have been born in a hurry because she’s always on the go. Fast forward decades later and even at age 95, the lifelong Warren resident is still very busy. Bates is a member of the Warren Historical Society, the Warren Beautification Commission, the Warren Symphony Band Board, and the Warren Concert Band Board. This month, she finishes serving on the Van Dyke Public Schools Board of Education. She was elected in 2005.
The Flint Journal

In a ‘Norman Rockwell’ Michigan city, new council member challenges prayer tradition

OWOSSO, MI -- Prayer isn’t leaving Owosso City Hall but neither is Emily Olson. Two weeks ago, in her first meeting as a member of the City Council, Olson called for an end to the opening prayer at council meetings, something she knew would be unpopular with her colleagues and many of the nearly 15,000 residents in this traditionally conservative city, the birthplace of former Republican presidential nominee Thomas E. Dewey.
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor wants to have a circular economy. So what does that mean?

ANN ARBOR, MI — “Circular economy” isn’t exactly a household term yet, but Ann Arbor hopes to change that in its quest to become a greener city. It’s a core strategy of the city’s A2Zero carbon-neutrality plan, and it’s about keeping goods and materials in rotation and out of landfills by reusing, repairing, sharing, lending and otherwise finding ways to extend the useful life of items like appliances, bicycles, furniture, toys and clothes.
The Detroit Free Press

Dearborn church to host 50th anniversary Boar's Head Festival

Cherry Hill Presbyterian Church in Dearborn will host performances of the Boar's Head Festival play this weekend. The 50th-anniversary showcase will feature the Vanguard Voices choral ensemble and the Dearborn Chamber Orchestra. The Boar's Head Festival, a Christmas ceremony dating to medieval England, typically featured a feast of roasted boar's head. Slaying a...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tree Town named No. 2 best college town in United States for second year

ANN ARBOR – Tree Town has kept its spot on the podium by once again having been named the second-best college town in the United States. Financial website WalletHub recently released its annual Best College Towns & Cities in America list, and as per usual, Ann Arbor sits at the top for the 2023 rankings.
DBusiness Magazine

Ann Arbor’s OTAVA Expands Indianapolis Data Center

OTAVA, a global custom and compliant multi-cloud solutions company based in Ann Arbor, announced it has doubled its Indianapolis data center capacity with advanced interconnection services, including Internet Exchange access, […] The post Ann Arbor’s OTAVA Expands Indianapolis Data Center appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
candgnews.com

Agency highlights ‘huge need’ for foster and adoptive parents

METRO DETROIT — Having worked in the field of child welfare for several years, Livonia resident Jennifer Stevens was aware that there are thousands of children in Michigan who don’t have a place to call home. It is a reality that she said was weighing on her for...
ClickOnDetroit.com

4 holiday gifts you can only get in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Tree Town has tons of small businesses helping shoppers find the perfect holiday gifts for friends, family, coworkers and other loved ones. It can be hard finding the right gift, and even more difficult to find one that is special. Here are four gifts unique to...
DBusiness Magazine

Southfield’s Atwell Finances Acquisition of Cross Surveying in Florida

Atwell, a national consulting, engineering, and construction services firm in Southfield, has provided the financing to a private investment group that has acquired Cross Surveying, a 28-person land surveying firm […] The post Southfield’s Atwell Finances Acquisition of Cross Surveying in Florida appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
US 103.1

Take A Tour Through The Ultimate Christmas House in Michigan

Each year at Christmastime, this family decorates their home at 216 E Lake St in South Lyon. "Please celebrate the magic of the season by touring an 1883 Victorian home completely decorated for Christmas!" Their decorations are not on the scale you may typically see. They pull out all of...
The Detroit Free Press

Dan Gilbert’s Bedrock buys shuttered boutique hotel on Detroit riverfront

Dan Gilbert's real estate firm this week bought a recently closed boutique hotel on Detroit's east riverfront, near other buildings the firm recently purchased. The 109-room Roberts Riverwalk Hotel, 1000 River Place Drive, once known as the Omni Detroit Hotel at River Place, was sold Thursday to Bedrock for an undisclosed price, according to Damon Jordan of The Swearingum Group, the principal broker for the seller.
Detroit News

Incoming UAW officials to be sworn in Dec. 12

The incoming international officers for the United Auto Workers will be sworn in on Dec. 12, Ray Curry, president of the Detroit-based union, said in a statement Saturday. The swearing in of new leaders follows the historic first-ever direct elections of International Executive Board members, a process that gave rank-and-file members the chance to vote on their union's top leaders. An election vendor for the court-appointed monitor that is overseeing the union and the election finished tabulating votes Friday.
DBusiness Magazine

DBusiness Magazine

Troy, MI
204
Followers
277
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Business, Economy, Executives, Lawyers, Lifestyles, News, Press Releases

 https://www.dbusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy