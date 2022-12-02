Community House in Birmingham Names Six to Board of Director

The Community House (TCH) in Birmingham has welcomed six new members to its board of directors, advancing ongoing initiatives to expand its programming and services and further its development efforts.

“This mission of The Community House is to be a haven for all community members to come together and enjoy educational and recreational programming and services,” says William D. Seklar, CEO and president of The Community House. “The addition of the new association and foundation board members will provide our organization the guidance required to strategically increase our offerings and strengthen our philanthropic endeavors.”

Jess Berline, Nicole Braddock, Riley English, and Matt Miller have joined The Community House Association Board, where they will be responsible for overseeing the organization’s planning, ongoing projects, and financial decisions.

Berline, who will serve as a board officer and board member, is a partner at Berline Consulting Group and a former collegiate squash player. He previously coached athletes professionally for more than 20 years, producing several young players who pursued the sport at the college level.

Braddock is the store manager of the Tapper’s Jewelry at Somerset Collection. She has served as board president of The Junior League of Birmingham and was also awarded the Community Minded Award by Tapper’s Jewelry for her involvement in nonprofits and her hometown of Birmingham.

English founded English Capital Management (ECM) in 2015, a global investment firm. He previously worked in equity research and is a graduate of Stanford University.

Miller is a director of investment banking at Schwartz & Co and a graduate of Notre Dame.

Stacey Gray and Jordan Ingram have joined The Community House Foundation Board of Directors and will help guide the direction of the Foundation and its fundraising efforts.

Gray is a portfolio manager for CIBC Private Wealth Management, with more than 30 years of industry experience. She has also held various roles at Bank of America and U.S. Trust, including portfolio manager and senior trust officer.

Ingram is a banker in the Birmingham office of J.P. Morgan Private Bank. He works with a select group of individuals and families, helping them build, preserve, and manage their wealth to achieve their long-term goals.

“I am honored to work alongside such individuals who have made strides in their respective roles and will bring a wealth of knowledge and a modern perspective to the Association and Foundation boards,” says Seklar. “As we continue to ensure we are providing members of the community with the best programs and services, their insights and decisions will be critical in the trajectory of this organization, now and in The Community House’s next century of service.”

