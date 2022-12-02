ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
96.9 WOUR

This Clifton Park Store Celebrates Christmas and New York, Year Round

One of New York States most impressive stores for Christmas shopping is right here in the Capital Region but the holiday decorations are just part of the attraction. That is saying a lot when we also have Macy's Herald Square kicking off the season this Thanksgiving with their annual parade. Don't forget FAO Schwarz, now located at Rockefeller Center. What do we have Upstate that these 2 stores don't.
newyorkalmanack.com

Ballston Spa’s Hides-Franklin Spring: Some History

Some mineral springs quickly failed, others were opened to the public, and still others were bottled and sold around the country. Perhaps the most successful bottling operation involved the Hides-Franklin Spring. This business is probably one of the few in the country to be founded by a spirit. A Ballston Spa blacksmith and member of the Spiritualist Society named Samuel Hides purchased a farm on Malta Avenue between Hyde Boulevard and Columbia Avenue.
WIBX 950

New York State Auction Coming to Albany; Want A Police Car?

Have you ever wanted to own a New York State Police vehicle? Not a knockoff or copycat car, I am talking about actual vehicles that our Troopers used while on duty. Now is your chance but why stop with a police car? How about a van, plow truck or city bus?
Travel Maven

These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New York

If skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating just aren't your things, you can still enjoy a thrilling winter adventure in New York on these bumper cars on ice. Bumper cars on ice have been popping up as attractions all over the state this holiday season. From NYC's Bryant Park Winter Village and the Standard Hotel to various other rinks throughout New York State, if you're looking for a unique one-of-a-kind winter activity this is it.
albanymagic.com

WATCH: Marriage Proposal at the Empire Skate Plaza

In a first for the popular skating rink at the Empire State Plaza, a young couple got engaged! It happened Friday night in the middle of the rink. The gentleman got down on one knee and popped the question. She said yes!. Congrats to the happy couple!
NEWS10 ABC

Hudson’s Winter Walk celebrates year 26

The Hudson winter street festival, "Hudson Hall Winter Walk," returns for year 26 on Saturday, December 3. The mile long Warren Street will be filled will performances, art, food and drink and holiday cheer.
94.3 Lite FM

This Upstate New York Airport Was Deemed USA’s “Most Stressful”

It's one of the most stressful times of year for many reasons, but one being that many are doing a lot of traveling during the upcoming holiday season. Crowded airport terminals, long lines at security, delays and cancellations are coming. Wouldn't it be nice to know what airports you should AVOID during this busy time of year?
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Let the Excite-MINT Begin at Stewart’s Shops

UPSTATE NEW YORK — Just in time for the holiday season, Stewart’s Shops limited-edition Peppermint Stick Ice Cream is back. This peppermint flavored ice cream with red and green mints is now available in half gallons at all Stewart’s Shops. And the true sign that the holidays...
WNYT

Mom: Jacket found at Schenectady park is definitely missing teen’s

Samantha Humphrey’s mother, Jaclyn Humphrey, confirms to NewsChannel 13 that the jacket found near the Mohawk River last weekend and posted on social media was definitely her daughter’s. Searchers were still out in Riverside Park Thursday looking for any sign of the missing teen. Samantha, 14, was last...
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Disney Vacation Club Saratoga Springs Resort Merchandise

We’re off to the races. An all-new Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa merchandise line arrived at The Artist’s Palette. This new line specifically highlights that Disney’s Saratoga Springs is a Disney Vacation Club resort. Saratoga Springs Ball Cap – $29.99. The hat is light...
Lite 98.7

Otter Holds Albany in its Fearful Grip

Albany just can't seem to get a break from these animals. Last month the city had a rogue bunny. This time around, an otter has citizens fleeing in terror. The Albany Water Department sent out a tweet warning the good people of Albany about this furry fiend:. Thinking of going...
NEWS10 ABC

‘Unique Coqui Brews’ whips up coquito lattes for Christmas

Yakira Rodriguez proudly coined her coffee business as the "home of the coquito latte." Unique Coqui Brews is a mobile coffee shop with a primary location on Hamburg Street in Schenectady. Their specialty holiday is available through catering, delivery, and in-person sales.

Comments / 0

Community Policy