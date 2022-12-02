Read full article on original website
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Football Accepts Invite to TaxAct Texas Bowl
For the third straight season under head coach Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss is going bowling. It marks the 40th bowl appearance for the Rebels, one of college football’s most successful postseason programs. Ole Miss (8-4) has accepted an invitation to play in the TaxAct Texas Bowl in Houston on...
Former Arkansas, Ole Miss Coach Speaks Honestly on Hugh Freeze
Call Auburn's hire of former Rebels, Flames coach act of desperation
wtva.com
Ole Miss to Houston, Miss. State to Tampa for bowl games
(WTVA) — Ole Miss and Mississippi State now know where their football teams will be playing in the postseason. The Rebels (8-4) will take on Texas Tech (7-5) in Houston in the TaxAct Texas Bowl Wednesday, December 28, at 8 p.m. Then on Monday, January 2, the Bulldogs (8-4)...
Column: Can Jaxson Dart make a Corral-like leap in year two under Lane Kiffin?
Before I try to dissect this unique comparison, let me just start out by saying these are two completely different players. Jaxson Dart is trying to be the next Jaxson Dart, not the next Matt Corral. The surface level connection between the two is that they’ve both come from California...
Lane Kiffin Retweets Mississippi State Receiver Rara Thomas' Transfer Portal Announcement
Is Lane Kiffin recruiting another Mississippi State receiver from the NCAA Transfer Portal?
desotocountynews.com
All-state football team selections announced
Players from Southaven, DeSoto Central, Center Hill and Lake Cormorant are mentioned on the Mississippi High School Football Coaches All-State teams announced during the state championships this weekend in Hattiesburg. All-state teams were selected in voting by the coaches across the state who are members of the Mississippi Association of...
Tigers and Rebels renew rivalry at start of SEC swing for U of M
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Riding a three game winning streak, The Memphis Tigers get set to open the SEC portion of the non-conference schedule. The U of M with four of its next five coming against SEC competition, with the first one, probably meaning a little more. The Tigers take on Kermit Davis and the 6-1 […]
therebelwalk.com
Fast Start Proves Too Much for Men’s Basketball at Memphis, 68-57
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – (Release) Trailing by 14 at the half, the Ole Miss men’s basketball team came up short at Memphis despite outscoring them in the second period, falling 68-57 at the FedEx Forum on Saturday night. The home team came out to a quick start, shooting 10-of-15...
Mullen Automotive shows off new electric vehicle model
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Mullen Automotive is scheduled to start producing commercial electric vehicles next year in Tunica County, Mississippi, bringing hundreds of jobs to the region. The company will be producing the vehicles at a newly acquired property in Indiana and produce electric commercial cargo vehicles at its facility in Tunica County, formerly home to Green […]
desotocountynews.com
More COVID cases but fewer deaths reported
More cases but fewer deaths from COVID-19 are being reported in the state of Mississippi. Statewide, an average of 229 cases per day were reported in Mississippi in the last week ending Dec. 3. Cases have increased by 23 percent from the average two weeks ago, but deaths have decreased by 30 percent.
DeSoto Times Today
Seventeen to B-17
Knox Hardy was looking forward to enjoying his senior year in high school and had plans afterward to marry his sweetheart, Bernice, and settle down and raise a family. Life threw them a curve ball though when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. Almost overnight, every man age 19 to 35 were either volunteering for military service or were being drafted.
WLBT
Things To Know Friday, December 2
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, the man charged with first-degree murder in...
wtva.com
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for Pontotoc man
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says a man from Pontotoc is safe just a couple of hours after issuing a Silver Alert for him. Elton Huddleston disappeared after someone last saw him Saturday afternoon in the city on Oxford Street. Original story. PONTOTOC, Miss (WTVA)-...
hottytoddy.com
New Living Space at UMMC Grenada a Boon to Medical Students on Rotation
The summer before her third year at the University of Mississippi School of Medicine, Judi Beth Stephens trained hands-on at the elbows of physicians and surgeons at the University of Mississippi Medical Center Grenada. It was an invaluable learning experience on the front lines of rural medicine – but it...
DeSoto Times Today
Al’s egg rolls live up to their “famous” reputation
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes. Al’s Wings and Things.
thelocalvoice.net
Ole Miss Women’s Council for Philanthropy Gains New Chair, Member
Thames to lead Ole Miss Women’s Council for the next two years. The Ole Miss Women’s Council for Philanthropy, a scholarship program at the University of Mississippi, has welcomed a new chair and a new member to further its mission to nurture student leadership, philanthropy and mentoring. Suzan...
Family of Southaven Walmart shooter reacts to death penalty
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Martez Abram, the man found guilty of killing two Walmart employees, says they are going through a difficult time after Abram was sentenced to death. A Desoto County jury came to a decision after a week of hearing witness testimonies and viewing evidence. Prosecutors described Abram as a disgruntled […]
localmemphis.com
Southaven clinic becomes the first in the Mid-South to offer aesthetics for skin care, weight loss
Revolutionary new skin care tech at a Southaven clinic may help with weight loss as well. ABC24 Visual Storyteller Shiela Whaley catches up with the clinic.
wtva.com
Lee County man killed in wreck near Sulligent
SULLIGENT, Ala. (WTVA) - A wreck Friday afternoon in Alabama killed a Belden, Mississippi, man. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) identifed the victim as John Reece, 27. The wreck happened on Alabama Highway 17 about a mile north of Sulligent. According to troopers, Reece was driving a Mack truck...
hottytoddy.com
Rain Could Affect Local Christmas Parades
Mother Nature is not making it easy for local Christmas parades over the next few days in and around Lafayette County. Rain is in the forecast for just about every day over the next several days. Water Valley will have its parade at 6 p.m. tonight, and with any luck,...
