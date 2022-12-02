ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Texas sheriff cracks down on wanted criminals arrested at border

EXCLUSIVE — The sheriff of a county on Texas's southern border with Mexico will start running criminal background checks on each illegal immigrant his deputies encounter. Starting Thursday, Kinney County Sheriff Brad Coe has directed his law enforcement staff not to turn over to Border Patrol people who are caught after crossing the border unlawfully until they have run their information to see if they have active or outstanding warrants.

Comments / 0

Community Policy