Uvalde officials say local prosecutor impeded investigation into police response
The city of Uvalde is suing the local district attorney, accusing her of withholding information an independent investigator needs to conduct an internal affairs investigation.
Washington Examiner
Texas sheriff cracks down on wanted criminals arrested at border
EXCLUSIVE — The sheriff of a county on Texas's southern border with Mexico will start running criminal background checks on each illegal immigrant his deputies encounter. Starting Thursday, Kinney County Sheriff Brad Coe has directed his law enforcement staff not to turn over to Border Patrol people who are caught after crossing the border unlawfully until they have run their information to see if they have active or outstanding warrants.
