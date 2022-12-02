Friday's Transactions
|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Shelby Miller on a one-year contract.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Named Marti Wronski chief operating officer and Jason Hartlund executive vice president/chief commercial officer.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NEW ENGLAND PATIROTS — Returned K Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned Ds Donovan Sebrango and Eemil Viro to Toledo (ECHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Returned C Tyler Madden to Ontario (AHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — G Hunter Jones to Iowa (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned LW Jake Neighbors to Springfield (AHL).
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled G Collin Delia from Abbotsford (AHL).
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned D Peter DiLiberatore from Savannah (ECHL) to Henderson (AHL).
|Minor League Hockey
|American Hockey League
CHICAGO WOLVES — Traded D David Farrance to Colorado. Acquired D Alex Green from Laval. Recalled LW Cameron Wright from Utah (ECHL).
ONTARIO REIGN — Acquired F Justin Nachbaur.
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Released D Andrew Nielsen from a professional tryout contract (PTO).
UTICA COMETS — Signed G Jake Theut to a standard player contract and loaned him to Adirondack (ECHL).
|ECHL
WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Billy Jerry.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Named Ben Bartlett director of methodology.
ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed M Favian Loyola to a three-year contract.
SAM JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Named Adin Brown goalkeeper coach.
SPORTING KC — Re-signed D Graham Zusi and M Roger Espinoza to two-year contracts and D Andreu Fontas to a one-year contract.
|COLLEGE
RHODE ISLAND — Named Rich Fonseca assistant softball coach.
This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .
