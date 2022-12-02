ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday's Transactions

By The Associated Press
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Shelby Miller on a one-year contract.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Named Marti Wronski chief operating officer and Jason Hartlund executive vice president/chief commercial officer.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

NEW ENGLAND PATIROTS — Returned K Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned Ds Donovan Sebrango and Eemil Viro to Toledo (ECHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Returned C Tyler Madden to Ontario (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — G Hunter Jones to Iowa (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned LW Jake Neighbors to Springfield (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled G Collin Delia from Abbotsford (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned D Peter DiLiberatore from Savannah (ECHL) to Henderson (AHL).

Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League

CHICAGO WOLVES — Traded D David Farrance to Colorado. Acquired D Alex Green from Laval. Recalled LW Cameron Wright from Utah (ECHL).

ONTARIO REIGN — Acquired F Justin Nachbaur.

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Released D Andrew Nielsen from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

UTICA COMETS — Signed G Jake Theut to a standard player contract and loaned him to Adirondack (ECHL).

ECHL

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Billy Jerry.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Named Ben Bartlett director of methodology.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed M Favian Loyola to a three-year contract.

SAM JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Named Adin Brown goalkeeper coach.

SPORTING KC — Re-signed D Graham Zusi and M Roger Espinoza to two-year contracts and D Andreu Fontas to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

RHODE ISLAND — Named Rich Fonseca assistant softball coach.

