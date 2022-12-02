Lock Haven President’s Commission on the Status of Women Supports Female Students with Donation to Haven Cupboard

Read full article on original website
Lancaster Farming
Saving Lives in Health Care While Saving the Planet Through Sustainable Flower Farming
MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — When Jonathan and Janna Bastian of Hickory View Farms bought their 21-acre property several years ago in Union County, Pennsylvania, they had a clear vision. They knew the home they wanted to build and the farmstead they wanted to create for the health of their family. While the COVID-19 pandemic delayed their home-building plans, they eventually moved in on May 2021, having already established about an acre of flowers.
therecord-online.com
County thanks longtime county employee
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Clinton County Commissioners on Thursday thanked and said goodbye to a longtime county employee. The county board presented a certificate of appreciation to Marie Hansel who has served the county for 26 years, most recently as fiscal operation supervisor with Children and Youth Services. The certificate thanks her for her “dedicated service.”
lycolaw.org
Seven Attorneys Admitted to Practice in Lycoming County
On December 1, 2022, the Lycoming County Court of Common Pleas admitted seven new lawyers to the practice of law in the county. Although the ceremony is no longer required in the era of statewide admission, Lycoming County has continued this practice as a way to introduce attorneys to the Bench and Bar of the county.
Goodwill to close central Pa. shop, a move called ‘crippling for so many’
Goodwill Store and Donation Center at 19 North Second St., Newport, will be closing on Dec. 23, much to the consternation of many in the community who rely upon the store for access to clothing and home goods. Newport is host to the only Goodwill in Perry County, and the closing will leave many struggling to find an alternative, as the nearest stores operated by the company are more than a 30-minute drive.
Penn College announces Jeff Wheeland's successor on Board of Directors
Williamsport, Pa. — State Representative Jeff Wheeland is retiring from his 83rd District seat and will be leaving the Penn College Board of Directors. He was originally appointed to the position in November of 2020. Penn College’s bylaws call for its 11-member Board of Directors to include a state representative appointed by the Speaker of the House and a state senator appointed by the Senate President Pro Tempore. State Representative...
Former Pa. volunteer fire company treasurer accused of stealing $355K over 4 years
WHITE DEER - The former treasurer of a volunteer fire company in Union County is accused of stealing approximately $350,000 from the organization over a four-year period. Leann M. Fisher, 48, of New Columbia, was arraigned Thursday on a charge of theft and released on $25,000 unsecured bail. The investigation...
Bloomsburg workers go on strike
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —Just three weeks before Christmas, it is not carolers lining the streets in part of Bloomsburg, but instead, workers walking a picket line. Saturday marks the third day of a strike at a car and truck insulation manufacturer. The gloomy weather seemed to fit the mood outside Autoneum Automotive North America […]
Centre County farmer expresses concerns of closure depending on PennDOT project
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in Centre County continue to make their voices heard regarding the State College Area Connector Project, with many homes and properties potentially in the line of construction. Darlington Farms is home to a storied legacy of 13 generations of farmers. After the original 305-year-old farm in Delaware County was […]
therecord-online.com
Dietrich new KC board president
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – David Dietrich, a relative newcomer to the Keystone Central School Board, is the board’s new president. Dietrich, representing the district’s Region VI (Lock Haven Second/Third Wards, Allison Township) was elected in a split vote at the board’s reorganizational meeting Thursday night.
Holiday ornament sale in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A variety of ornaments and pysanky eggs made by local artists were on sale Sunday in Williamsport. The ornaments were part of the Lycoming County Historical Society's holiday exhibit, which runs through next month. The sale of the ornaments benefits the historical society's Thomas T. Taber...
State College
Judge Rules in Favor of State College Property Management Company in Lawsuit Brought by Pa. Attorney General’s Office
A State College property management company’s practices for retaining security deposit funds and other lease provisions were not unfair or deceptive, a Centre County judge ruled this week in a lawsuit brought by the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General. Judge Katherine Oliver’s 24-page verdict filed on Monday comes...
Over $3,000 stolen from Tioga County home
MIDDLEBURY TWP, Pa. (WETM) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for an unknown suspect(s) who broke into a house Thursday in Tioga County. According to Police, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, an unknown individual(s) broke into a residence at 128 State Road in Middlebury Township, Tioga County. […]
therecord-online.com
LHU women’s wrestling strong at Northeast Duals; post 3-1 record
ERIE, PA– The No. 10 Lock Haven women’s wrestling team (6-1) headed to Gannon University for the 2022 Northeast Duals, and the Bald Eagles posted a 3-1 record including wins over No. 15 New Jersey City, Western New England and Elmira. The Haven opened things up in pool...
pahomepage.com
Train derailment causes fiber cut, widespread internet, phone outages in Central Pennsylvania
Comcast says Friday’s train derailment in Perry County is the cause of a widespread internet and phone outage. Train derailment causes fiber cut, widespread internet, …. Comcast says Friday’s train derailment in Perry County is the cause of a widespread internet and phone outage. truck into playground. Superheroes...
Former fire department treasurer charged with theft
UNION COUNTY, Pa. — A former treasurer has been charged with stealing more than $350,000 from a volunteer fire department in Union County. State police say Leann Fisher, 48, took $351,978 from the White Deer Township Fire Department while serving as the department treasurer between December of 2018 and July of this year.
Union workers strike against Autoneum
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — According to reports, workers at Autoneum in Bloomsburg walked off the job Thursday afternoon after rejecting the company's latest contract offer. Wages and health benefits are said to be at the heart of the dispute. Autoneum describes itself as a global market leader in acoustics and...
Looking for a Christmas tree? Here are all the places to check out across Centre County
Tannenbaum Farms is closed this year, but there are still plenty of options, including a couple of new places to browse.
Three PennDOT employees earn Innovation Awards
Montoursville, Pa. — Three local PennDOT team members have been awarded Innovation Awards for suggesting an efficient system for ordering, storing, and dispensing diesel fluid. The employees represent District 3, which includes Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, and Columbia Counties. PennDOT collects employee suggestions through IdeaLink and WorkSmart, an online system that allows workers to submit their ideas. In the last 10 years, staff members have submitted...
wkok.com
Northumberland County District Attorney Warns of ‘Car Wrap’ Scam
SUNBURY – The Northumberland County District Attorney’s office is out with another scam warning…this time it is a ‘car wrap’ scheme. DA Tony Matulewicz says the scam promises easy money if you agree to shrink wrap your car with advertisements for major brand names or business names.
