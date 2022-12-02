Boys soccer: Oregon’s Chris Mitchell receives WSCA Coach of the Year honor for third time

The Wisconsin Badgers have had nothing but outstanding news regarding their coaching staff over the last week. In a stunning move, the Wisconsin Badgers finalized a deal to hire Luke Fickell as their next head coach. Many thought interim head coach Jim Leonhard would become the next Wisconsin head coach but this is not the case. Instead, the Badgers decided to make a big splash hire and go with Fickell. After that hire, many thought that Wisconsin would lose their interim head coach/defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. As it turns out, that’s not the case.

