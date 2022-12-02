Boys soccer: Oregon’s Chris Mitchell receives WSCA Coach of the Year honor for third time

Read full article on original website
Wrestling: Oregon beats Kenosha Bradford at Cramer Brown Invitational
The Oregon boys wrestling team went 1-3 at the Cramer Brown Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Janesville Parker High School. The Panthers opened up their season with a 60-10 Badger West Conference loss to Reedsburg on Friday, Dec. 2, at Reedsburg High School. Cramer Brown Invite. Oregon defeated Kenosha...
Hawkeyes Drum Badgers 102-71, With Five in Double Figures
MADISON, Wis. – Five Hawkeyes scored in double digits as they dropped Wisconsin, 102-71 on Sunday afternoon inside the Kohl Center. All-American Caitlin Clark had 22 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists to record her seventh career triple-double to become the new Big Ten record holder for career triple-doubles.
Final Bowl Projections For Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. -- For the 21st consecutive season, Wisconsin is bowl eligible. Finishing the 2022 regular season with a 6-6 overall record, the Badgers now await their destination, which will be revealed Sunday. The Badgers have won six of their last seven bowl games, including last season's victory over Arizona...
Wisconsin Badgers Social Media Goes Crazy Over Jim Leonhard News
The Wisconsin Badgers have had nothing but outstanding news regarding their coaching staff over the last week. In a stunning move, the Wisconsin Badgers finalized a deal to hire Luke Fickell as their next head coach. Many thought interim head coach Jim Leonhard would become the next Wisconsin head coach but this is not the case. Instead, the Badgers decided to make a big splash hire and go with Fickell. After that hire, many thought that Wisconsin would lose their interim head coach/defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. As it turns out, that’s not the case.
BREAKING: Jim Leonhard Accepts Next Coaching Job
Many Wisconsin Badgers fans and analysts thought interim head coach Jim Leonhard would be given the permanent job at his former school. On Sunday, the Badgers named Luke Fickell the head coach. There was speculation Leonhard could stay with the program. Leonhard was also linked to several other coaching destinations.
Wisconsin volleyball: Badgers open up NCAA Tournament with Quinnipiac
As the women’s NCAA volleyball tournament gets underway this weekend, the top-seeded Badgers (19-1 Big Ten, 25-3 overall) will be starting their quest for a second-straight NCAA title Friday against the Quinnipiac Bobcats (10-8 MAAC, 14-14). Wisconsin, as expected after notching its fourth-straight Big Ten title, earned a No....
Rockford area basketball scores from Friday, December 2
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school boys and girls basketball scores from around the Rockford area from Friday night from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. (Note: ‘Overtime’ returns Friday night, January 6th at 11 p.m. on Fox 39) NIC-10 BOYSAuburn 83 East 54Boylan 64 Belvidere 33Harlem 58 Belvidere North 54Freeport […]
The Best Place To Live In Wisconsin
Located in the upper Midwest, Wisconsin landed in the top 10 on U.S. News & World Report's 2022 ranking of the best states. Here's our pick for the best city.
Oregon schools and district score highly on state ‘report cards’
All of the schools within the Oregon School District exceeded or met the expectations set by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s (DPI) Report Cards initiative, an annual report that analyzes the performance of every publicly funded school and district in the state. Scores are calculated using four core...
4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Sahand Hoseini on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four great pizza places in Wisconsin that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Head of Wisconsin’s Favorite C-Store Steps Down But Leaves a Secret in Every Store
If you’ve driven any length of time in Wisconsin, Minnesota, or Iowa, there’s a good chance you've been to one of Kwik Trips' 800+ stores. Even if you've made many trips to a Kwik Trip (or Kwik Star as they're known in Iowa due to copyright issues) you probably had no idea about this tribute to their owner, Don Zietlow.
Why Are So Many Kangaroos Spotted On The Loose In Wisconsin?
It has been a very strange few years and there is no denying that! It has even been weird when it comes to strange animal stories making headlines. I recently came across a few from the last couple of years that made me scratch my head and they all had to do with kangaroos.
Wisconsin police investigating fatal shooting of woman, 32, near Michigan border
Police in Wisconsin are investigating the shooting death of a 32-year-old female near the Michigan border. Officers with the Marinette Police Department responded to the Trolley Station Apartments at 1529 Main St. in Marinette around 4:05 p.m. on Thursday. Marinette is just across the Menominee River from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
Van in Cornfield Found; Driver Deceased
(Fairfield, WI) — The sheriff in Sauk County isn’t sure how long an elderly man was inside his wrecked minivan in a corn field. Deputies found the van about 100 yards off the road near Van Hoosen Road and Shady Lane in the township of Fairfield. The 73-year-old man inside was dead. The sheriff says the van was covered in frost, which means the wreck sat in the field for a while before deputies discovered it. The investigation into the wreck remains on-going.
WATCH: Judge in Waukesha parade killer trial sounds off on Wisconsin bail laws
Waukesha County Chief Judge Jennifer Dorow expressed her thoughts on the Wisconsin bail laws that allowed for Waukesha Christmas parade killer Darrell Brooks to be released before perpetrating his attack in a new interview.
This Magical Christmas Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit For the Holidays
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this Wisconsin town should be put on your list immediately.
East side middle school families express concern over busing inequity
A pandemic-delayed change to Madison middle school start times is now hurting some families’ bank accounts. With those later start times, which began being implemented in fall 2019, the district planned to shift all middle schools from Madison Metro to yellow buses. But with an ongoing driver shortage for Badger Bus, the switch was put on hold before the final year of implementation.
One arrested, one injured in stabbing near UW campus
MADISON, Wis. — One person is now in custody after a stabbing occurred just west of downtown Madison, near UW’s campus, early Sunday morning. The Madison Police Department said a fight broke out at 300 N Frances Street and turned into a stabbing just after 2 a.m. The UW Police Department sent out alerts to students and businesses in the...
Wisconsin owls in winter; prime time for watching, they need your help
MILWAUKEE - As we enter winter in Wisconsin you might think there isn't much to do in nature, but you couldn't be more mistaken. December through March is an incredible time to hear and experience owls from a safe distance. Winter is when owls nest and begin raising their young....
