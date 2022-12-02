ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzino Dubs Lil Baby This Generation’s 2Pac

By Marc Griffin
Benzino is crowning Lil Baby as the Tupac Shakur of his generation. On Thursday (Dec. 1), Zino took to Twitter to give the Atlanta artist his flowers, praising the My Turn rapper for his business acumen.

The former co-owner of The Source also highlighted Baby’s ability to stay out of drama while uplifting the Black men of his generation through his positive influence and compared his actions to the power of 2Pac .

“I been around Hip Hop since day & 1 out of this generations rappers, Lil Baby, is the most influential & important at this time,” Ray Benzino, 57, expressed. “He, like PAC’s influence, can help turn around young black men to elevate their lives from the streets to a better life. He’s special trust me I know.”

“He’s really from and wit the sh*ts & talks that street talk but he also raps about positive elevation & change, (like Pac),” he continued. “He never beefs online, helps his people, and raps about it and you can see his maturity, not just on the mic but in real life, he’s this generations Pac.”

Benzino ended his praise for the 27-year-old rapper by declaring this generation “needs more Lil Babys.” And Benzino isn’t the only one who feels Baby’s efforts need to be celebrated.

Last month, the Atlanta City Council honored Lil Baby, stating that Nov. 13 will be observed as “Dominique ‘Lil Baby’ Jones Day” in Atlanta.

The ceremony awarded the Quality Control rapper’s achievements in the music industry along with his lengthy record of giving back to his community. “Nov. 13 Is Officially Dominique’ Lil Baby’ Jones Day In Atlanta!! Thank You,” he captioned his celebratory Instagram post.

