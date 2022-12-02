ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Ortiz reveals the big free-agency splash he wants to see the Red Sox make

Ortiz said he'd like to see the Red Sox get Justin Verlander. The Red Sox need pitching help and reportedly have a big appetite to spend this offseason. So where would David Ortiz prefer to allocate the cash if he were Chaim Bloom? The Hall-of-Fame designated hitter has a specific all-star he’d like to see Boston target.
Yardbarker

Potential Red Sox Target Reportedly Requests Trade Opening Door For Pursuit

The Boston Red Sox could get creative in the coming weeks. The offseason is in full swing and the first massive contract was handed out Friday night as the Texas Rangers inked a five-year deal with two-time National League Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom worth over $185 million. There's sure to be plenty of other huge deals to be given out in the coming days with Aaron Judge, Justin Verlander, Trea Turner, and Xander Bogaerts still considering options.
NESN

MLB Rumors: Yankees ‘Focused’ On This Star Free Agent

Pitching-needy teams like the New York Yankees saw a prized possession come off the board Friday night. Jacob deGrom, arguably the best arm on the open market this offseason, decided to leave the New York Mets and join the Texas Rangers on a reported five-year deal. deGrom’s move dwindled a starting pitching market that is top-heavy but isn’t particularly robust outside of the few free-agent aces.
Yardbarker

Yankees looking to move 2 big contracts off the roster to free up salary space

Two bloated contracts might hold up the New York Yankees‘ aggressiveness in free agency on the roster that general manager Brian Cashman is looking to move. While Cashman doesn’t seem keen on spending before figuring out Aaron Judge’s contract extension, he may have no choice as the market expects to develop quickly over the next few days.
Yardbarker

Former Red Sox Hurler Inks Deal With Diamondbacks After Difficult 2021 Season

The Arizona Diamondbacks made a move Thursday to try to shore up their shaky bullpen. Arizona -- like the Boston Red Sox -- didn't feature a strong bullpen in 2022. Boston had the fifth-worst bullpen in Major League Baseball with an ERA of 4.59 and the Diamondbacks weren't with the sixth-worst bullpen with an ERA of 4.58.
Yardbarker

Hall of Famer David Ortiz gives Red Sox fans optimism on Xander Bogaerts situation

"Big Papi's" comments come just two days after Peter Gammons tweeted a concerning update on Bogaerts' situation, reporting that he "severed" his "Boston ties." After the 30-year-old four-time All-Star and Red Sox were unable to reach a contract extension last offseason, Ortiz spent much of the 2022 campaign urging Boston's front office to retain both Bogaerts and star third baseman Rafael Devers. While Devers made his major league debut in 2017 (Ortiz retired after the 2016 season), the duo have a relationship and are both from the Dominican Republic.
ClutchPoints

David Ortiz puts Red Sox on notice with stern Xander Bogaerts message

Those who don’t learn from history are doomed to repeat it. Around four years ago, the Boston Red Sox lost Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Now, that same team is in danger of losing another star hitter in Xander Bogaerts. Many teams are looking to sign the star shortstop in free agency, putting his future in Boston at risk.
Yardbarker

Yankees are ‘in’ on 2 elite free agent pitchers

The New York Yankees might have their focus on Aaron Judge’s mega-extension, but they are also reportedly intrigued by two elite starting pitchers on the free agent market. Judge’s contract will undoubtedly come first and foremost, but general manager Brian Cashman is doing heavy due diligence on Justin Verlander and Carlos Rodon.
CBS Boston

Jack Edwards issues statement on his Pat Maroon comments

BOSTON -- Bruins play-by-play man Jack Edwards always has a lot to say. But he had remained silent about his controversial comments from Tuesday night, when he poked fun at the weight of Lightning forward Pat Maroon during Boston's 3-1 win over Tampa Bay.That silence ended on Friday.Unprompted, Edwards took a few shots at Maroon being listed at 238 pounds, saying that weight must have been from Day 1 of training camp. He added that Maroon "had a few more pizzas" since the season started, among other jabs regarding his weight.Those comments obviously didn't sit well with Maroon and many...
