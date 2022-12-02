"Big Papi's" comments come just two days after Peter Gammons tweeted a concerning update on Bogaerts' situation, reporting that he "severed" his "Boston ties." After the 30-year-old four-time All-Star and Red Sox were unable to reach a contract extension last offseason, Ortiz spent much of the 2022 campaign urging Boston's front office to retain both Bogaerts and star third baseman Rafael Devers. While Devers made his major league debut in 2017 (Ortiz retired after the 2016 season), the duo have a relationship and are both from the Dominican Republic.

2 DAYS AGO