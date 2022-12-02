Read full article on original website
Single-family residence sells in Amherst for $679,000
Michael Messmer and Anne Messmer acquired the property at 71 Sand Hill Road, Amherst, from Gilbert W Lawall on Nov. 10, 2022, for $679,000 which represents a price per square foot of $243. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot. These nearby houses...
Westfield council asks state to boost retirement for ex-firefighter with Parkinson’s
WESTFIELD — The public participation session struck a serious note during the City Council meeting on Dec. 1. Up first, Kevin LeClerc asked to use his time to mourn Robert Tesini, the city resident whose body was found Nov. 21 in the Westfield River. “I would like to take...
Seniors can build kindness in society, Westfield nurse says in workshop series
WESTFIELD — A workshop Susan Dubilo started during her time as a psychiatric nurse has found a new role in Westfield. “Kindness Rules: Five Key Steps to Building Kinder Relationships Within Any American Community” seeks to increase emotional nurturing for seniors in Westfield and surrounding towns. Dubilio, a Westfield resident, works with the Senior Center and said there was interest, with the goal of the elders taking on the role of “wise advisors.”
Single-family residence in South Hadley sells for $495,000
David Farnsworth and Vanessa Farnsworth bought the property at 2 Birch Hill Road, South Hadley, from Priscilla White cole on Nov. 9, 2022. The $495,000 purchase price works out to $299 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 25,474 square-foot lot. Additional...
See all homes sold in Hampshire County, Nov. 27 to Dec. 3
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from Nov 27 to Dec 3. There were 34 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,357-square-foot home on Pine Street in Amherst that sold for $405,000.
House on Allen Street in Springfield moved to allow new subdivision to be built
A house on Allen Street in Springfield was moved to make room for a subdivision.
MCAS 2022: These Pioneer Valley school districts staved off the deepest learning losses throughout the pandemic
Michael Morris, superintendent of the Amherst-Pelham Regional School District, said it took tutoring programs and offering a plethora of courses, but the students in the schools he oversees managed to test at a similar level to where they tested before the pandemic. “It was a testament to our students’ perseverance,”...
Berkshires man paying it forward at local Cumberland Farms
A man in the Berkshires is asking others to pay it forward. Rob Ball tells NewsChannel 13 he will go to the Cumberland Farms on 1st Street in Pittsfield from time to time and chat with one of the clerks for an hour or so. While there, he also pays...
Annual Hot Chocolate Run in Northampton
Thousands of runners are gathering Saturday for the 19th annual Hot Chocolate Run for Safe Passage. The event is held each year to raise money and awareness for domestic violence and relationship abuse support.
Single family residence sells for $505,000 in Feeding Hills
Kevin Wyman and Tara Wyman bought the property at 154 Tobacco Farm Road, Feeding Hills, from Louis M Garvin and Mary A Garvin on Nov. 10, 2022. The $505,000 purchase price works out to $236 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
Sale closed in Amherst: $700,000 for a five-bedroom home
Daniel Grindley and Jallicia Jolly acquired the property at 36 Tanglewood Road, Amherst, from Shirley R Vernick on Nov. 10, 2022, for $700,000 which works out to $215 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 21,878 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently...
MCAS 2022: Testing scores show these Western Massachusetts charter schools made gains in learning
By now, most everyone knows that because of the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, students are not where they are supposed to be. Fewer students who took the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System tests in late spring are meeting expectations compared to students who took the test in the spring of 2019.
Southwick Lions Club brings Santa to town for breakfast
SOUTHWICK – The Southwick Lions Club in partnership with the Southwick Recreation Center held their annual Breakfast with Santa on Sunday with more than 200 visitors in attendance. Breakfast consisted of pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, ham, fruit dessert, and orange juice.
Former Pine Grove Golf Course in Northampton awarded grant for restoration project
The City of Northampton has been awarded a $250,000 grant to continue ecological restoration work at the former Pine Grove Golf Course, announced by Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra on Friday.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Nov. 27 to Dec. 3
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Nov 27 to Dec 3. There were 132 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,392-square-foot home on Main Street in Blackstone that sold for $380,000.
Westfield public works deputy turns down offer of department’s top job
WESTFIELD — Less than three weeks after being named Westfield’s new director of public works, Jeffrey Gamelli said he decided to decline the offer. “I decided to not officially accept the director of public works position for personal reasons. I am very happy and appreciate the opportunity to continue to work for the city of Westfield as deputy superintendent of the Water Recovery Division,” Gamelli said on Friday.
All States Transport never forgets Toy for Joy
The freight services industry is undergoing constant change, but some things at All States Transport never do. One is the sense of family within the walls of the trucking company at 1060 East Columbus Ave. in Springfield. Another is the company’s commitment to children through the Toy for Joy campaign.
St. Cecilia Church has deep roots in the Leominster community
LEOMINSTER — St. Cecilia Church was founded in 1900 when the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield allowed the Canadian/Acadian community in Leominster to have its own parish. The first Mass was celebrated in a rented hall downtown. The current Gothic church on Mechanic Street, which replaced a smaller structure,...
Condominium sells for $506,000 in East Longmeadow
Zachary Osborne acquired the property at 370 Pinehurst Drive, East Longmeadow, from D Kreitzer Ret Philip on Nov. 9, 2022, for $506,000 which works out to $224 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. Additional units have recently been purchased nearby:. In August 2022, a 2,196-square-foot...
Westfield Athenaeum wine tasting brings community together to support library
WESTFIELD – More than 100 visitors turned out for A Storybook Holiday wine tasting fundraiser at the Westfield Athenaeum on Friday. The fundraiser featured more than 25 wines from Super Phipps Liquors, live music from the Third Millennium Band, wreath and centerpiece raffles, and hot and cold hors d’oeuvres.
