Watch: Murdaugh hearing held ahead of murder trial

By Chase Laudenslager
 2 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former Hampton County lawyer and accused murderer Alex Murdaugh was scheduled to appear in court Friday for a pre-trial status hearing, but waived his right at the last minute.

Instead, his defense team and state prosecutors appeared before Judge Clifton Newman.

The meeting was to assess how both sides are progressing ahead of Murdaugh’s murder trial. He is accused of fatally shooting his wife Margaret and son Paul at their Colleton County property in June of 2021.

Friday’s hearing lasted less than 10 minutes. Attorneys requested an additional hearing take place Friday, December 9.

During the hearing, attorneys said that both parties had agreed to a general questionnaire to screen potential jurors and would provide a copy to to Judge Newman by Monday.

In the days leading up to the trial, Murdaugh’s team filed multiple motions questioning the integrity of state evidence and requesting Murdaugh be allowed to appear unshackled in court.

Photos: Murdaugh lawyers claim state destroyed evidence, dispute blood spatter results Murdaugh asks for shackles to be removed during court

The conference also comes as state prosecutors shut down rumors that Murdaugh was offered a plea deal.

“Any claim that the State extended a plea offer to the defense, much less in response to or because of any defense motion, is false,” a spokesperson for the Attorney General’s office told News 2.

Murdaugh’s trial is set to begin in January of 2023.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.

