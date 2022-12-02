ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sourcing Journal

Farfetch Has an Ambitious Plan. Can the Marketplace Execute?

By Glenn Taylor
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 2 days ago

Farfetch saw its stock tank more than 36 percent on Thursday after its first Capital Markets Day, in which the company provided a new outlook for both the fiscal years ahead that disappointed analysts and shareholders.

For 2023, the online luxury marketplace expects gross merchandise value (GMV) of $4.9 billion, a forecasted increase of approximately 20 to 22 percent year-on-year from the company’s full-year 2022 outlook.

This is expected to be driven by an annual 8 to 10 percent growth of the underlying business, estimated at $350 million in revenue, as well as new GMV from signed partnerships of approximately $500 million.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be between 1 percent to 3 percent throughout 2023, an increase from the company’s outlook of a -3 percent to -5 percent margin loss in 2022. The improvement is expected to be driven by improved gross profit and order contribution margins in addition to operating cost savings of approximately $85 million.

Yet while these numbers are all positives for the Stadium Goods , Off-White and Heron Preston owner, Farfetch expects to incur $170 million in costs to implement its widening array of partnerships.

Two years ago, Farfetch entered its biggest partnership to date when it inked a $1.1 billion deal with Swiss luxury giant Richemont and Chinese tech titan Alibaba in an effort to scale the companies’ luxury offerings to audiences in China. The investment in the market is a massive undertaking on its own, but according to Farfetch’s reports, average order value (AOV) in China is $800, an impressive 30 percent higher than the company’s global AOV.

Fast forward to August 2022 when Richemont sold more than half of its stake in Yoox-Net-A-Porter (YNAP) to Farfetch, with both companies now owning a 47.5 percent share of the luxury business.

2022 has seen Farfetch ink deals with more top names in luxury including Neiman Marcus and sister brand Bergdorf Goodman, as well as Salvatore Ferragamo . With the partnerships, Farfetch will provide software and other services to help bolster those companies’ e-commerce operations, while strengthening the latter’s presence on the Farfetch marketplace. As partners, Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus will join the Farfetch Marketplace, adding participating brands in key global geographies.

Farfetch subsidiary New Guards Group also teamed with Reebok in an effort to elevate the footwear company with new luxury collaborations. The Reebok partnership is projected to generate $250 million to $300 million in 2023, Farfetch said.

“There are only a few mega heritage sneaker brands—Nike, Adidas, New Balance, Reebok and Puma,” said Davide de Giglio, founder and CEO of New Guards Group during the call. “Reebok is the only heritage brand part of that group with no place in the premium market. We will change that. We own the market, own the channel, we have the right consumers and we are very strong on collaborations. We know how to position Reebok in the right way. There is a lot we can do with collaborations.”

If anything, the company’s lofty ambitions to merge luxury and technology beget a double-edged sword. While the new partnerships significantly expand Farfetch’s potential reach, they are burning through money to make this reality happen. Net losses continued to mount for the company in its most recent quarter , amounting to a $274.9 million after-tax loss in the period.

During the investor call, Farfetch chairman, founder and CEO José Neves highlighted the company’s Luxury New Retail (LNR) vision, which is designed to break down siloes across channels and brands via the platform, so that consumers can shop for their favorite luxury brands everywhere.

Neves cited Bain & Company data indicating that 75 percent of luxury purchases will still happen in physical stores in 2025, “but we believe that incredible human experience scan and will be elevated by digital technologies.”

“We don’t wake up and think ‘Today I’m going to be an online customer or I’m going to be an offline customer or I’m going to be monobrand or I’m going to be multibrand,” Neves said. “What happens in reality is customers start today having breakfast in Bergdorf Goodman. They cross the street, they go to Gucci, then they will check their Farfetch app while they have lunch and add something to the wish list. Perhaps if we’re lucky, they will buy something before they go to sleep on the Farfetch app.”

For the longer term, Farfetch forecasts doubling its GMV from the expected 2023 totals, with the company selling approximately $10 billion across its four major business pillars throughout full-year 2025. Adjusted Revenue is forecast to be approximately $3.5 billion, out of which:

The company’s marketplaces are projected to represent $3.8 billion of GMV, with expected revenue growth of 8 to 10 percent per year with goals to reach $1.7 billion in adjusted revenue.

The platform solutions business pillar, which was driven by the addition of brands like Bergdorf Goodman, Ferragamo and Yoox Net-A-Porter, as well as Richemont’s maisons, is forecast to drive $4.3 billion in GMV and $300 million in adjusted revenue.

Farfetch’s third pillar, the company’s “brand platform” comprising the New Guards labels, is forecast to represent $1.5 billion in GMV, driven by 5 to 10 percent revenue growth that could reach $1.5 billion in revenue and contribution from the signed partnership with Reebok.

Revenue from fulfilment services is forecast to represent $900 million.

Gross profit margin, as a percentage of adjusted revenue, is forecast to be approximately 60 percent. Gross margin across Farfetch’s marketplaces is anticipated to be roughly 60 percent, driven by increased revenue from high-margin services and a higher mix of third-party GMV. The platform solutions business is estimate to have a gross margin of around 75 percent. New Guards Group’s gross margin is forecast to be approximately 55 percent, driven by an increased mix of direct-to-consumer channels.

The online luxury marketplace held its earnings call in November, revealing that revenue increased 1.9 percent year-over-year to $593.4 million, and jumped 14.1 percent on a constant-currency basis. The volatile foreign exchange rates also significantly impacted GMV, which declined 4.9 percent year-over-year to $967.4 million on a reported basis, but increased 4.2 percent year-over-year on a constant-currency basis.

Gross margin was a bright spot for Farfetch, increasing 160 basis points (1.6 percentage points) to 44.9 percent, from 43.3 percent in the year-ago period.

More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Brand Sustainability Rankings Offer Up Some Surprises

The fashion industry is failing in its mission to become more sustainable, and has reverted back to the status quo. That’s according to global advocacy group Remake, which released its Fashion Accountability Report last month. In assessing 58 of the industry’s largest fashion, luxury and big-box retail players over the course of the past year, the group said that it has noted a backslide into harmful industry practices—even as organizations tout their social and environmental progress. “We are back to cheap consumerism, high profits, low wages, massive greenwashing, tokenistic racial justice and the constant churn of new collections,” Remake wrote, pointing to...
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: Gucci’s Creative Director Departs, Fila Names Futura Innovation Team Leaders

Brands Gucci Gucci announced that Alessandro Michele was stepping down as creative director. Michele has been at the creative helm of the brand since 2015 and has played a fundamental part in making the brand what it is today through his groundbreaking creativity, while staying true to the renowned codes of the House, according to the company. Gucci’s design office will continue to carry the direction of Gucci forward until a new creative organization is announced. Gucci is part of Kering, which manages the development of luxury brands in fashion, leather goods and jewelry. In addition to Gucci, those brands include: Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta,...
Sourcing Journal

Cardi B and Reebok: The Final Installment

Cardi B’s making some more money moves. Reebok and Cardi B have launched the final installment of the crystal and energy inspired “Let Me Be…Next Level Energy” collection, marking the end of the duo’s multiyear collaboration. “We’re so grateful for our partnership with Cardi over the years. Having the opportunity to collaborate with someone as passionate, iconic and talented as her is an unmatched experience and will certainly leave a lasting impact on the brand,” Todd Krinsky, CEO at Reebok, said. “Since 2018, we have proudly pushed boundaries together, with an emphasis on inclusivity and self-expression, and this final collection really exemplifies and celebrates that.” Inspired by...
Gizmodo

Nailed It: Amazon Becomes the First Company Ever to Lose $1 Trillion in Stock Value

Amazon, one of the first companies to join the prestigious $1 trillion dollar valuation club, just passed another, admittedly less desirable milestone. This week, Jeff Bezos’ Everything Store became the first publicly traded company to lose $1 tillion in market valuation. The mind boggling figures, first noted by Bloomberg,...
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Mass Shooting, $100,000 Nike Theft Hit Ahead of Black Friday

Once upon a time, the biggest fears about Black Friday were bleary-eyed shoppers camped out all night, hellbent on being first through the doors to snag that Tickle Me Elmo or ugly Christmas sweater, and ready to grapple with anyone who would dare beat them to it. Nowadays, however, Black Friday fears are nothing to laugh at. Just days before the busiest shopping day of the year, a gunman believed to be a former employee opened fire Tuesday night, killing six people and injuring four more at a Chesapeake, Va. Walmart before turning the gun on himself. Police have yet to release the...
Sourcing Journal

Home Textiles Trends to Watch

At the recent Interwoven home textiles market in High Point, N.C., fabric designers and trend watchers gave attendees a peek into the future of interiors. From hot colors to pattern and texture shifts, these tastemakers offered a glimpse at what’s next. And according to the experts, these four trends are poised to influence home furnishings and decor for the next few years. Complex Colors Single-tone colors are taking a backseat to richer, multidimensional hues. Neutrals can trend warm or cool, with hints of everything from blue and green to yellow and pink. “These colors have a little bit of something else going on...
decrypt.co

BlackRock CEO Says ‘Next Generation for Markets’ Is Tokenization

BlackRock joins a growing number of firms backing the tokenization of securities, despite the CEO’s wider crypto cynicism. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said that "the next generation for markets, the next generation for securities, will be tokenization of securities." In the world of blockchain, tokenization refers to a process...
Sourcing Journal

Success Story: How The Ridge Tripled Sales Forecasts with Made-to-Order Wallets

Success Story is a Sourcing Journal feature highlighting innovative solutions across all areas of the supply chain. Wallets are arguably the most personal accessory a consumer can carry, so why not cater them to their individual tastes as well? The Ridge, which sells minimalist, RFID-blocking front-pocket wallets and accessories like phone cases, backpacks and watches, wants to enable wearers to get a true “made-to-order” item by letting them engrave text of their choosing. In bringing customization into the mix shortly ahead of Father’s Day 2022, the business experienced an “explosion of orders,” tripling its own sales projections for made-to-order wallets, according to Cait...
Sourcing Journal

Everlane Secures $25 Million Loan for Next Stage of Growth

Everlane has secured a $25-million loan to support expansion over the next decade. The California lifestyle brand received the cash infusion from global advisory, restructuring and investment firm Gordon Brothers, which provides companies undergoing transformation with short- and long-term capital investment. Everlane chief financial officer Bill Wafford on Tuesday said the firm’s flexible approach will help it “build a better capitalized business that matches the strength of Everlane’s underlying brand.” The executive noted that the company is poised for “continued expansion as it resonates with an increasing number of consumers who are making active decisions around the effect of their purchases.” Founded on...
Motley Fool

2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

Microsoft and Nvidia have seen triple-digit stock growth in the last five years despite dips in 2022. Microsoft's superpower is the diversity in its business, which has boosted revenue in a year fraught with declines in consumer spending. Meanwhile, Nvidia's quickly growing data center business has excellent long-term prospects. You’re...
Sourcing Journal

Levi Strauss Invests in Stony Creek Colors

Natural indigo dye maker Stony Creek Colors is getting a major injection of green from two of its long-time partners. The 10-year-old, Tennessee-based company just closed a second Series B2 funding round of $4.8 million co-led by Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) and Lewis & Clark AgriFood, a growth equity firm. The cash infusion will be used to augment Stony Creek’s growing and post-harvest processing operations in Homestead, Fla., and to expand into more tropical growing regions beyond its extant 500 acres that span Tennessee, Kentucky and Florida. Most of these farms formerly cultivated tobacco and now practice regenerative agriculture by...
Sourcing Journal

Abercrombie Sees New Trend Emerging

A new non-denim bottoms trend seems to be emerging at the parent of Abercrombie, Hollister and Gilly Hicks. In a Nutshell: Abercrombie women’s sales were “off the charts,” Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Fran Horowitz told Sourcing Journal in a telephone interview. “She is buying both jeans and pants. And that’s because probably [with] the jeans she can still wear them to get a little bit more dressed up. The pants are clearly an incoming trend.” Abercrombie men’s showed some improvement in the quarter. “In the second quarter we started to see some green shoots and we were excited to see some growth...
Sourcing Journal

Locus Raises Series F to Shore Up Omnichannel Fulfillment Challenges

Locus Robotics’ valuation has ballooned to nearly $2 billion with new funding that will help it keep pace with logistics companies and brands looking to level up their warehouse automation in response to consumer demand.   The Wilmington, Mass.-based maker of autonomous robots counts DHL, logistics company Geodis, VF Corp., Boots UK and CEVA Logistics among its customers, which span the retail, third-party logistics, healthcare and industrial industries. Companies use its robots in tandem with human labor to boost efficiencies and reduce errors in the distribution and fulfillment process.  Locus’ more than $117 million Series F was led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management...
tipranks.com

Farfetch Stock Collapses after Providing New Projections

Shares of luxury fashion technology platform Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) collapsed over 32% in today’s trading session after the company provided guidance. Management offered the following projections:. Gross merchandise value (GMV) growth of 20% to 22% in Fiscal Year 2023 to $4.9 billion. The growth is expected to be attributable...
Sourcing Journal

DHL Introduces Sustainability-Linked Finance Framework

DHL Group, which integrated sustainability targets into its business strategy at an early stage, is now taking it a step further by linking the company’s sustainability goals to its long-term financial instruments. To this end, the company has introduced a framework that allows it to issue sustainability linked bonds. The framework enables the issuance of debt instruments such as bonds with coupons linked to the achievement of the company’s aspirational CO2 emissions reduction target. Depending on DHL’s performance toward net-zero emissions logistics, the interest rates of the sustainability linked debt instruments can change. “I truly believe that integrating our sustainability targets into...
Sourcing Journal

Guess CEO Explains ‘Intentional’ 19% Inventory Increase

Guess Inc. reported a net profit decline of 26.9 percent to $21.8 million from $29.9 million for the same period in the prior year in its third-quarter 2023 fiscal report released Tuesday. The global fashion company also reported that its revenues were $633 million, down 2 percent in U.S. dollars but up 10 percent in constant currency compared to Q3 last year, mostly due to a strong business in Europe. The results were slightly lower than what most analysts had predicted. “We are pleased with our third quarter financial results, which exceeded our revenue and operating profit expectations in a challenging retail environment,”...
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy