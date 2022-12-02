Read full article on original website
disruptmagazine.com
One Up Services Is Helping People Make Passive Income Never Before Seen Through Done-for-You E-Commerce Stores
Selling items online is one of the best ways to make passive income. E-commerce has tremendously grown in popularity over the past few years and has become a great source of side income. Nearly anything can be sold online, from art, music, books, clothes, food, supplements, and courses, to name a few. If you have an active website, people can buy from you wherever they are, and money will keep coming in.
KEYT
Airbnb has a plan to fix cleaning fees
Cleaning fees are one-time charges that Airbnb hosts can tack on to the nightly rate. They’ve become a pain point for many travelers because cleaning fees can be exorbitantly high in some cases and are not shown in search results. Airbnb aims to make them more transparent by adding a search filter for total booking cost and requiring hosts to put cleaning requirements — like stripping the beds or taking out trash — on the listing. These new features may help customers make more informed decisions when booking and incentivize hosts to lower or forgo cleaning fees altogether.
disruptmagazine.com
How Entrepreneur Andrew Imbesi Built a 7-Figure Business in Only 2 Years
Building a successful business from the ground up is one of the hardest steps every entrepreneur takes. It is even more challenging when you don’t have enough cash to cover all the expenses. Working capital affects almost every aspect of your business. When you don’t have enough, it becomes hard to implement your ideas and expand your company, especially if you don’t have any external funding. This was Andrew Imbesi’s situation two years ago. He now shares how he leveraged OPM to build a seven-figure business in under two years.
Inside The Gender Pay Gap For Real Estate Agents
If you love to ogle luxury homes that you'd need to win the lottery to be able to afford, you're probably familiar with shows like Bravo's "Million Dollar Listing" and Netflix's "Selling Sunset." Along with seeing stunning mansions for sale in beautiful settings, you also get a dose of the beloved reality show staple: lots of drama as the show follows the personal and professional lives of the real estate agents.
CNBC
Real estate investing 'created this life of freedom': Michigan couple brings in $11,000 a month for only 2 hours of work
When Jamie McCauley was a junior at Cornerstone University, his parents bought and helped him renovate a foreclosed home near the Grand Rapids, Michigan campus. He lived there and managed the property during college, renting out rooms to seven other Cornerstone students to help pay his tuition. He met his wife, Sarah McCauley, in that house, too.
Mark Cuban’s Best Tips for Entrepreneurs
Serial entrepreneur Mark Cuban has built his $4.6 billion fortune thanks to his strong business acumen, as well as his ability to spot potential in other entrepreneurs. To date, Cuban has invested in...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Boost brand loyalty with compelling post-dining customer experiences
This exclusive content is available to Restaurant Business email subscribers. Please fill out the form below to access this content. This content is provided by our partner NCR. By entering your email, you agree that we share your registration information with our sponsors, which they might use to send you information about their products and services. You also agree to our Terms & Conditions.
TechCrunch
Bird’s plan to stay in the shared scooter game
Bird’s free fall has investors and industry watchers questioning the company’s future and the state of the industry overall. The upshot? Bird CEO and president Shane Torchiana predicts a major consolidation in the industry, with two or three companies coming out on top. Bird, he said, has a chance to be one of those companies.
