Purdue vs. Michigan- My Final Thoughts
Well, waking up with a bit of a Purdue hangover. Or maybe it’s just an actual hangover, either way it didn’t feel great. Purdue fell to Michigan in the B1G Championship game 22-43. And while this is what majority of people predicted, it never feels good to lose.
Jim Harbaugh says Wolverines are focused on TCU, not potential matchup vs. Ohio State
Jim Harbaugh was asked Sunday afternoon how he felt about the possibility of facing off against Ohio State in the national Championship game. Instead, he focused on the Wolverines’ game against TCU. It’s obvious Harbaugh is taking this one game at a time in Michigan’s best chance at a...
Purdue football to play in Citrus Bowl
The Boilermakers will finish their season in Orlando, Florida. Purdue (8-5, 6-4 Big Ten) will play No. 11 LSU (9-4, 6-2 SEC) will play each other in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, according to Brett McMurphy of Action Network. The Jan. 2 meeting of the two teams will be the first...
Boo Corrigan, CFP chair, addresses idea of avoiding The Game rematch in national semifinals
Michigan and Ohio State are in the College Football Playoff!. The Wolverines were pretty much guaranteed a No. 2 seed after beating Purdue soundly for the B1G title. However, it was unclear whether or not TCU or Ohio State would earn the 3-seed. If the Buckeyes were given the 3-seed, a rematch of The Game would be waiting in the Fiesta Bowl.
CFB analysts reveal early picks for Fiesta bowl between Michigan and TCU
Michigan, once again, is in the College Football Playoff field. The Wolverines are slated to take on an “team of destiny” TCU squad that has only lost once this season – in overtime to Big 12 Champion Kansas State. Once the Fiesta Bowl was finalized, various CFB...
Michigan vs. Purdue live updates: Michigan pulling away in 4th quarter
McCarthy throws a laser to Ronnie Bell streaking towards the back of the end zone. Touchdown, Michigan. It’s 17-yard strike. Up 15, Michigan goes for two, showing a funky formation -- all but one lineman was off to the left at the snap -- and connecting on a pass to convert. Michigan is up three scores, and is in terrific position to win a second straight Big Ten title.
No. 2 Michigan defeats Purdue for second straight Big Ten title
Donovan Edwards rushed for 185 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries to lead No. 2 Michigan to a 43-22 win over Purdue in the Big Ten championship game on Saturday in Indianapolis. J.J. McCarthy threw for three touchdown passes for Michigan (13-0, 9-0 Big Ten), which won its second...
Purdue, Michigan meet in Indy for Big 10 Championship
Despite a Big Ten Championship on the line, Michigan has more than likely cemented its place in the College Football Playoff as one of the only remaining 12-win teams in the country.
Jeff Brohm explains Aidan O’Connell’s impact on Purdue football
Jeff Brohm detailed Aidan O’Connell’s impact on Purdue’s program. While dealing with his brother’s death, O’Connell led Purdue to an appearance in the B1G Championship Game against Michigan. O’Connell was able to overcome the adversity in his personal and helped deliver one of the best regular seasons for Purdue in recent history.
Ohio State gets savagely trolled by sign spotted at MAC Championship Game
Ohio fans savagely roasted Ohio State with signs as Ohio takes on Toledo for the MAC Championship on Saturday. As the Bobcats and Rockets were trading blows on the field, cameras panned to a sign from an Ohio fan that said “The only Ohio schools playing today.” The sign was a clear jab at Ohio State, who lost to Michigan to end the regular season last Saturday.
Charlie Jones reveals Purdue's motivation for B1G Championship game vs. Michigan
Charlie Jones knows how much a win over Michigan in the B1G Championship would mean to Purdue. Jones sat down with BTN’s Joshua E. Perry to talk about how the team is staying motivated. Jones is well aware that many of his teammates have been doubted throughout their careers...
Colston Loveland heads to locker room early in Michigan's B1G Championship appearance
Colston Loveland headed to Michigan’s locker room after suffering an apparent injury on a special teams play. Loveland was seen entering the medical tent after limping off the field. After exiting the tent, the tight end headed for the locker room. This is a disappointing development for Loveland, as he is responsible for Michigan’s only points thus far.
Michigan Football vs. Purdue, Big Ten Title Game, Mazi Smith, Blake Corum, Cade McNamara
In what should've been a busy week because of the upcoming Big Ten Championship game, the news cycle was instead flooded by breaking news. Michigan's star running back Blake Corum will be getting surgery on his left knee that will cause him to miss the rest of the season. Former U-M quarterback Cade McNamara announced his transfer to Iowa. And finally, Michigan captain and starting defensive tackle Mazi Smith is now facing weapons charges after being pulled over with a gun in the car in an incident that took place all the way back in October. Michigan is obviously playing a huge game on Saturday, but instead these items dominated the headlines.
Zach Edey on the gridiron? Purdue hoops star makes his pitch to play football
Zach Edey may have a new sport in his future. The Purdue basketball star sent a humorous tweet to the football team on Saturday. Edey told the football team’s official Twitter account to “gimme some pads and I’m mossing everyone.” For those who don’t know, “mossing” means to make a Randy Moss-Esque catch, typically on a jump ball.
Celebrate Michigan’s Big Ten Championship with ‘Back to Back’ merch
After taking down the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday night in Indy, the Michigan Wolverines are once again champions of the Big Ten Conference. And to celebrate this oh so sweet occasion, the team over at BreakingT has put out an AMAZING new pair of shirts. ***GET YOURS HERE***. Both designs...
More than 70k fans expected in downtown Indy for sold-out Big Ten Championship game
INDIANAPOLIS — The University of Michigan Wolverines will face off against the Purdue University Boilermakers in a sold-out Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday night in the Big Ten Championship game. Crews spent most of the day Friday preparing to welcome more than 70 thousand fans to the Circle City. On Friday night, Big Ten announced the […]
Mazi Smith gun charge is a sudden pothole in Michigan football’s ride to perfection | Opinion
Not a good look. Admit that much. Even if you are a Maize and Blue maniac, your star football co-captain being arrested on a gun possession felony in early October, being allowed to play for Michigan football the very next day, not being charged for the next seven weeks while he continues to play Saturday after Saturday and he and his school say absolutely nothing, then finally, with the Ohio State game finished and won, being formally charged yet immediately allowed to leave the state for the Big Ten championship — all of this under a prosecutor who is a Michigan grad, teaches at the law school and dismisses the whole thing as “wholly unremarkable” — well, come on.
5 Michigan State players involved in Michigan Stadium tunnel scuffle arraigned on misdemeanor assault charges
Five Michigan State Spartans have been arraigned on misdemeanor assault charges following the incident in October after the Michigan-Michigan State game per the Detroit News. A pretrial date has been set for Dec. 15th and each player has posted a $10,000 personal-recognizance bonds. Itayvion Brown, Angelo Grose, Justin White, Brandon...
