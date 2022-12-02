It’s not every day you hear of someone hanging up their office job for a career where they’re outside sweating and getting their hands dirty. But those office jobs aren’t that glamorous. A recent article this year from CNBC said, “About 40% of workers are considering quitting their current jobs in the next 3-to-6 months, a report from McKinsey and Co.” they also stated, “Nearly half of job-leavers are switching industries- About 48% of people who quit have pursued new opportunities in different industries, the report found.” So, we were excited when we got the chance to connect with Lawn care business owner and author Allison Hunter Voges, who quit her marketing job for a career in lawn care.

19 DAYS AGO