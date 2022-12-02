Read full article on original website
thehypemagazine.com
Model Magda Swider Gives an Insight Into Her Real Estate and Entrepreneurial Interests
The real estate market has become the most preferred form of investment for people. Right from working individuals to elite personalities, everyone has been indulging in the real estate sector to purchase property for self-use and also for investment. Knowing the power of creating wealth by investing in properties, model Magda Swider is actively making real estate investments in Poland.
Radio Ink
The Secret to Your Success Is Differentiation
(By Marc Greenspan) It is to an advertiser’s advantage to treat all advertising outlets the same. The more they can homogenize advertising outlets, the more they can treat advertising as a commodity and drive down prices. Merriam-Webster defines a commodity as “a good or service whose wide availability typically...
Mark Cuban’s Best Tips for Entrepreneurs
Serial entrepreneur Mark Cuban has built his $4.6 billion fortune thanks to his strong business acumen, as well as his ability to spot potential in other entrepreneurs. To date, Cuban has invested in...
A mom of 3 quit her toxic job to be a reseller on Poshmark. She loves it but warns it's a '24/7' commitment.
Candice Murray, 48, works 12-hour days as a Poshmark reseller. She says it's "forever changed" her life but is a grind.
Young Crypto Founder Shocks Industry With Sudden Death at 30 in His Sleep
Tiantian Kullander, the influential young founder of cryptocurrency company Amber Group, died suddenly in his sleep on Nov. 23, the company confirmed. The group had just received a $3 billion valuation earlier this year, and was in the process of raising another $100 million—a meteoric success in which he played an integral role after launching Amber in 2017 with a group of finance insiders, including former Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley workers.
thehypemagazine.com
Kill Crew is the Hottest Clothing Brand with an Advocacy
Mental health is not just a mental issue. There are many physical symptoms associated with depression and anxiety. Kill Crew, a Los Angeles fitness and lifestyle clothing brand, focuses on the importance of having a healthy mind and body. Founded in 2020 by designer Colton Dobson and Marco Passaquindici, they set out to make fitness apparel for people who needed more than just workout clothes but the motivation to push through each day without giving up on themselves.
CoinTelegraph
The metaverse is a new frontier for earning passive income
When new technologies and platforms are created, there are incredible discovery phases in which economic activity eventually picks up and starts taking shape. The metaverse is arguably in that discovery phase, with many entrepreneurs finding ways to earn passive income on it. As economic activity in the metaverse rises, new...
u.today
Ripple Listed as One of Top Workplaces Most Conducive for Parents
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
TechCrunch
With $3M new funding, Egyptian startup OneOrder sets out on growth drive
Million, including $6.5 million working capital financing from financial institutions. Launched in March this year, OneOrder makes it possible for restaurants to order food supplies through its online platform, solving the fragmented supply chain challenges that lead to erratic prices, waste, quality issues, and storage cost. By using its platform,...
Pandemic relief fraud report says online financial company CEOs, family got rich
A congressional subcommittee issued its final report into COVID-19 lending fraud indicating companies facilitated rampant fraud in PPP loans.
Woman Says Fortune 500 Company Makes Workers Venmo $40 To Attend Holiday Party
Are you familiar with Fortune 500 companies? Then, you know how lavish their Christmas parties tend to be from the event highlights. If it has been your dream to work for one of these firms, read on to find out more.
Woman quits her marketing job. Now she owns a lawn care business.
It’s not every day you hear of someone hanging up their office job for a career where they’re outside sweating and getting their hands dirty. But those office jobs aren’t that glamorous. A recent article this year from CNBC said, “About 40% of workers are considering quitting their current jobs in the next 3-to-6 months, a report from McKinsey and Co.” they also stated, “Nearly half of job-leavers are switching industries- About 48% of people who quit have pursued new opportunities in different industries, the report found.” So, we were excited when we got the chance to connect with Lawn care business owner and author Allison Hunter Voges, who quit her marketing job for a career in lawn care.
Andrew Tate — The World’s Greatest Marketing Genius
As popular as he is, he is selling you SO HARD on his programs. And, to the untrained eye, this guy just seems like a really hyped dude trying to help out. And while that may be the case, he’s still selling you and every man you know on the programs he offers.
CNBC
Real estate investing 'created this life of freedom': Michigan couple brings in $11,000 a month for only 2 hours of work
When Jamie McCauley was a junior at Cornerstone University, his parents bought and helped him renovate a foreclosed home near the Grand Rapids, Michigan campus. He lived there and managed the property during college, renting out rooms to seven other Cornerstone students to help pay his tuition. He met his wife, Sarah McCauley, in that house, too.
