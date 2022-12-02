Read full article on original website
Appeals court approves controversial Lafayette real estate project
LAFAYETTE - Lafayette's controversial The Terraces of Lafayette development can move forward, a state court of appeals ruled Wednesday.Held up in court for about two years, the court upheld a superior court's 2021 decision, finding that the city's 2013 environmental review report complied with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and that the city properly followed the state's housing accountability act in approving the project.Save Lafayette sued the city in 2020 to overturn the city council's approval of the project. The group said there were environmental, general plan and zoning consistency issues.According to a statement from the city on Thursday,...
Biden: "I urge states to follow Oregon's example," pardon simple marijuana offenses
PORTLAND, Ore. — President Biden has weighed in on Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s decision to pardon 45,000 individuals for simple marijuana possession offenses. In a tweet on the @POTUS Twitter account, President Biden says “Oregon is the latest state to pardon all prior offenses of simple marijuana possession, following my pardon of federal offenses and call to Governors to do the same in their states. It’s time to right our failed approach to marijuana. I urge states to follow Oregon’s example.”
45,000 People! Oregon Governor Granted Mass Pardon for State-Level Cannabis Possession
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. An estimated 45,000 individuals will benefit from the governor of Oregon's mass pardon for state-level marijuana possession crimes, her office said on Monday.
Judge dismisses claims of unconstitutional conditions at Oregon’s only federal prison
A judge has thrown out petitions by nearly 200 current and former inmates at the federal prison in Sheridan who sought to reduce their sentences for what they alleged were unconstitutional conditions behind bars during the pandemic. U.S. Magistrate Judge Stacie F. Beckerman ruled their allegations should be part of...
Environmental groups win court stay of logging around Walton Lake, pending outcome of appeal
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ ) -- A federal appeals court panel has granted Blue Mountains Biodiversity Project’s motion for a stay, leaving in place an injunction that prevents the Forest Service from logging the mature forest around Walton Lake in the Ochoco National Forest, while the group appeals a largely negative court ruling. The post Environmental groups win court stay of logging around Walton Lake, pending outcome of appeal appeared first on KTVZ.
High court weighs making pandemic rules for renter evictions permanent in Michigan
Lansing — The Michigan Supreme Court is weighing whether to extend some pandemic-era landlord-tenant rules over late rent payments indefinitely amid a furor of opposition from landlord groups and district court judges. The high court took more than two hours of public comment at a recent hearing on the...
Clackamas County extends closure of Oregon City's South End Road
Construction schedule is hampered by supply delays, inaccurate estimate of landslide damage.Clackamas County officials have extended the closure of a major Oregon City thoroughfare for two months. Originally scheduled to reopen Nov. 24, South End Road's complete closure between Fifth and Barker avenues has been extended through Jan. 31, depending on weather and availability of materials. County officials said that the closure starting May 23 has been needed to stabilize the roadway and slope after landslides. South End Road was damaged from heavy rains in spring 2017, and the county completed temporary roadway repairs later that year. County engineers spent...
