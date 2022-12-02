ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Appeals court approves controversial Lafayette real estate project

LAFAYETTE - Lafayette's controversial The Terraces of Lafayette development can move forward, a state court of appeals ruled Wednesday.Held up in court for about two years, the court upheld a superior court's 2021 decision, finding that the city's 2013 environmental review report complied with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and that the city properly followed the state's housing accountability act in approving the project.Save Lafayette sued the city in 2020 to overturn the city council's approval of the project. The group said there were environmental, general plan and zoning consistency issues.According to a statement from the city on Thursday,...
KATU.com

Biden: "I urge states to follow Oregon's example," pardon simple marijuana offenses

PORTLAND, Ore. — President Biden has weighed in on Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s decision to pardon 45,000 individuals for simple marijuana possession offenses. In a tweet on the @POTUS Twitter account, President Biden says “Oregon is the latest state to pardon all prior offenses of simple marijuana possession, following my pardon of federal offenses and call to Governors to do the same in their states. It’s time to right our failed approach to marijuana. I urge states to follow Oregon’s example.”
KTVZ News Channel 21

Environmental groups win court stay of logging around Walton Lake, pending outcome of appeal

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ ) -- A federal appeals court panel has granted Blue Mountains Biodiversity Project’s motion for a stay, leaving in place an injunction that prevents the Forest Service from logging the mature forest around Walton Lake in the Ochoco National Forest, while the group appeals a largely negative court ruling. The post Environmental groups win court stay of logging around Walton Lake, pending outcome of appeal appeared first on KTVZ.
Detroit News

High court weighs making pandemic rules for renter evictions permanent in Michigan

Lansing — The Michigan Supreme Court is weighing whether to extend some pandemic-era landlord-tenant rules over late rent payments indefinitely amid a furor of opposition from landlord groups and district court judges. The high court took more than two hours of public comment at a recent hearing on the...
Oregon City News

Clackamas County extends closure of Oregon City's South End Road

Construction schedule is hampered by supply delays, inaccurate estimate of landslide damage.Clackamas County officials have extended the closure of a major Oregon City thoroughfare for two months. Originally scheduled to reopen Nov. 24, South End Road's complete closure between Fifth and Barker avenues has been extended through Jan. 31, depending on weather and availability of materials. County officials said that the closure starting May 23 has been needed to stabilize the roadway and slope after landslides. South End Road was damaged from heavy rains in spring 2017, and the county completed temporary roadway repairs later that year. County engineers spent...

Comments / 0

Community Policy