12-year-old shot three times in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 12-year-old boy was shot three times late Friday night in Calhoun County. Calhoun County Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel said the shooting occurred at a residence on Adam Spears Lane, north of Blountstown near Blountstown High School. The sheriff said when deputies were helping remove the victim from the house for […]
wtvy.com
Houston County Sheriff: “Actively on board” with taking back streets
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza delivered a strong message on Friday: the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and Dothan Police Department are “actively on board” with working together to stop a recent string of gun violence in the city of Dothan and surrounding areas.
wtvy.com
1 killed in Coffee County crash
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - An Elba man has died after an early Sunday morning crash, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). Troopers say the crash happened on Alabama 51 near the 13-mile marker, approximately 12 miles northeast of New Brockton, in Coffee County. According to ALEA, 25-year-old Deanthony...
wtvy.com
Dothan police seize guns, drugs in massive crime crackdown
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Amid a violent crime outbreak Dothan police say a successful and proactive initiative has taken dozens of guns and many drugs from the streets. “Thirty-six firearms, over one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine, one pound of synthetic cannabinoid, several hundred ecstasy pills, crack cocaine, cocaine, marijuana, and approximately $30,000 (in cash) have been seized,” per a department statement.
dothanpd.org
Dothan PD Cracking Down on Gun Violence
During the last two weeks the Dothan Police Department have been successful in recovering numerous firearms and illegal narcotics. This was a team effort from the entire department and was accomplished through sectored patrol techniques and several search warrants. Thirty-six firearms, over one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine, one pound of...
Warrants issued for South Alabama residents after Florida cattle gate theft
Warrants have been issued for two Geneva County residents after being accused of stealing cattle gates from a private property in Florida.
wdhn.com
Morning accident claims the life of Coffee Co. man
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A morning crash has claimed the life of a Coffee County man after officials say he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. Officials say Deanthony Dmarcus Young, 25, of Elba was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene.
wdhn.com
Saffold arrested again in courthouse, bond now revoked
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Kevin Saffold, a well-known figure in Dothan, had his bond revoked this morning after becoming disorderly at the Houston County Courthouse. According to court documents, Saffold broke the condition of his bond to maintain lawful behavior after being arrested for disorderly conduct. At 10:45 a.m....
955wtvy.com
A Man Pleads Guilty to Kidnapping a Teen In Geneva County
A man has pleased guilty to kidnapping a Geneva teen back in 2021. Iziquel Vang pleaded guilty to the federal charges this week after authorities say he kidnapped a 16-year-old he met online. Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms says Vang was caught after an Amber Alert and multi state police chase. He faces life in prison.
wtvy.com
Deal struck in Dothan park shooting murder case
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As jurors prepared to deliberate a murder suspect’s fate, a deal was struck and Ashanti Williams pleaded guilty to manslaughter, a less serious offense. He received 11 years in prison, and a judge credited the time he spent in jail awaiting trial. Williams drove others...
WALB 10
Bainbridge Saturday march calls for an end to gun violence
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, many people from the Bainbridge community showed their support by participating in a march to spread love and end hate in their community. Patrick Riley, a Bainbridge native, was motivated to organize a march against gun violence after a fatal shooting happened on Nov. 27 and took the life of 16-year-old K’Darius Smart.
DeFuniak Springs man sentenced to 35 years in prison for murder
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One of the three men convicted of shooting and killing Ed Ross in December 2019 was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Friday. 23-year-old Joshua Campbell pled no contest in November 2020 to second-degree murder with a firearm and home invasion robbery, as part of a plea deal that […]
wdhn.com
Dothan Police investigating threats made towards city school
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– Dothan Police Department and Dothan City Schools are working together to investigate threats made regarding Dothan Preparatory Academy. On December 1, Dothan Preparatory Academy’s resource officer was notified of the threat, and the District Safety and Security Coordinator began an investigation. Dothan Prepatory Academy said...
wdhn.com
Michigan man pleas guilty in federal court on the kidnapping of a Geneva Co. teen
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN)—A MICHIGAN MAN HAS PLED “GUILTY” IN MONTGOMERY FEDERAL COURT OF ABDUCTING A GENEVA COUNTY. TEENAGE GIRL AT GUNPOINT IN FRONT OF HER PARENTS AT THEIR HOME OUTSIDE OF SLOCOMB. 21-YEAR-OLD “IZIQUEL VANG” HAD PREVIOUSLY MET THE 16-YEAR-OLD ON SOCIAL MEDIA… THE ABDUCTION LED TO...
wdhn.com
Truck hydroplanes into ditch on Highway 52
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Around 7:30 authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 52 East, near Cedar Springs Road. According to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a pickup truck hydroplaned and spun around on the roadway. The truck crashed rear-first into a ditch and hit a tree.
955wtvy.com
A Threat Towards a DCS School Prompts a Police Response
An Increased police presence will be at Dothan Prep Academy today after a threat was made towards the school on Thursday. DCS officials did not go into specifics about the threat but said they take all threats seriously and will work with police to find out who made it. A social media post from the district warns students that hoaxes that jeopardize school safety will not be tolerated.
wdhn.com
EXCLUSIVE: New information requested in major lawsuit against Enterprise BOE
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN) — New information and possible evidence have been subpoenaed in the lawsuit filed against the Enterprise Board of Education and an elementary school principal after being accused of neglecting the safety of a child who was hit by a truck. In October, Jessica Basset, the mother...
UPDATE: Deadly parade shooting suspect claiming stand-your-ground defense
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– The attorney for Mekhi Nasir Lawton, the 18-year-old accused of killing a Dothan man during the Peanut Festival Parade, is claiming Lawton was defending himself and his friends. Attorney Adam Parker said in an interview with WDHN that Lawton was attempting to leave the parade after a verbal confrontation had ensued and […]
WSFA
Surprise filing stuns Pastor Glasgow’s guilty plea plans
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan pastor Kenneth Glasgow planned to plead guilty to drug and other charges on Thursday, but his hearing was scrubbed after two women intervened in his case, apparently without his knowledge. In their federal court filing, former Dothan residents Ruth Page-Nelson and Andrea Eggleston Mayo listed...
