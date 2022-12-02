Lila Jernovi scans the sections throughout the store until she sees it: men’s sweaters and flannels. She surveys the seemingly endless line of clothing racks, searching for hidden gems scattered among them. Most of the pieces in this section tend to be in good condition and from quality brands. However, she can’t buy them all, so Jernovi ignores those with damage or stains and grabs a few that look vintage and slightly worn before moving on to the next section.

