WDTN
Over $10K in toys donated to Montgomery County Children Services
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – More than $10K worth of toys were donated to Montgomery County Children Services on Sunday. Over forty clubs came together across the state of Ohio to give back to the community for the holiday season. Members of the Ohio State Coalition of Clubs delivered gifts...
Brothers buying Christmas gifts for kids in foster care, taking donations
The Holden brothers, founders of Fostering Ohio, are collecting monetary donations to buy Christmas gifts for children in foster care. Their goal is $10,000 to help more children and group homes this year than ever before.
Kettering Health hosts anniversary reunion for NICU
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health is holding an event in honor of Kettering Health’s 10th anniversary of their Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) services. The event will be held on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Nelson Conference Center at Kettering Health Main Campus in Kettering, according to the hospital. […]
West Carrollton shows holiday spirit with annual holiday festival
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of West Carrollton has the holiday spirit as their annual holiday festival returns. The free holiday festival is held by the West Carrollton City Beautiful Commission and will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the West Carrollton Civic Center, the city says. […]
‘They absolutely have hearts of gold;’ Motorcyclists donate thousands of dollars of toys to children
DAYTON — A group of motorcyclists came together to help make sure children in Montgomery County’s care don’t go without a Christmas gift this year. The Ohio Coalition of Clubs donated more than $10,000 worth of toys and gifts to children at Haines Children Center in Dayton.
miamistudent.net
‘I get to do what I love’: Student-run thrift shop brings sustainable fashion to Miami’s campus
Lila Jernovi scans the sections throughout the store until she sees it: men’s sweaters and flannels. She surveys the seemingly endless line of clothing racks, searching for hidden gems scattered among them. Most of the pieces in this section tend to be in good condition and from quality brands. However, she can’t buy them all, so Jernovi ignores those with damage or stains and grabs a few that look vintage and slightly worn before moving on to the next section.
Urbana Citizen
PETS OF THE WEEK
Lilly and her siblings were found in a taped-up box when they were just little kittens last June. She is a very sweet kitty who likes to play and be brushed. Lilly is 8 months old: a beautiful white with tiger markings, already spayed and up to date on her vaccines. She would likely do well in most any home. Come visit her today at the PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West US Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.
Times Gazette
‘Sittin’ in Jesus’ waiting room’
Charles Hammack says that he would not have been around to enjoy Thanksgiving with his family this year without the help of Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District personnel and others. “I wasn’t on my death bed, but I was sittin’ in Jesus’ waiting room with hyperbolic shock because I had...
dayton.com
New entertainment center with mini-golf, bowling, self-pour taps, more coming to Beavercreek
A one-of-a-kind entertainment center is coming to Beavercreek across from The Greene Town Center. On Par Entertainment will be located in the space that previously housed FITWORKS along with the vacant space next to it in the Greene Crossing shopping center on Indian Ripple Road. “I’m trying to come up...
Wahlburgers coming to Dayton
DAYTON — A restaurant founded by celebrity brothers Mark, Donnie and chef Paul Wahlberg is coming to Dayton. Wahlburgers is coming to Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway, a spokesperson said. Construction for the location will begin soon in the food court area. Officials for Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway...
Sidney Daily News
Showing she cares
Volunteer Camron Cromes, left, 15, of Sidney, takes a care package from Monique Boyer, of Lakeview, during The Salvation Army’s Stuff-the-Bus campaign. The Salvation Army had a tent setup next to Walmart on Friday, Dec. 2. Salvation Army Capt. Katie Mayes was working to keep the tent from blowing away in high winds as people donated presents. Cromes is a representative of Chainer’s Field of Screams and the son of Cody Cromes and Niki Beers.
‘It’s not a laughing matter’: Miami Valley officials weigh in on ‘swatting’ bill
"Because this specific phone call, the bad people have figured out how to create the police response that brings guns drawn, knocking doors down, and so that's why we're responding with this, making it a more serious crime," Lampton said.
dayton.com
Kings Island WinterFest includes sledding hill, kids’ crafts, ice skating
MASON — Kings Island amusement park in Warren County continues to be open on select days through December, offering its annual holiday-themed attractions through WinterFest. The Eiffel Tower at KI is turned into a lighted Christmas tree. The park has a nightly Winter Wonderland parade, more than 5 million lights and 20 open rides — including Mystic Timbers and Kings Mills Antique Autos.
eyeofthetigernews.com
RHS student captures the moment
Junior Tiffany Plourd has been around photography her whole life and has always had the passion for it. Plourd doesn’t only do photography for herself, but she also does it for the people around her. “I started doing photography when I was really little because my mom was a...
cincinnatirefined.com
The new Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt is pure German magic
In German culture, the annual Christkindlmarkt is a focal point of joy, holiday magic, and everything that makes a local community special. That's the idea behind the inaugural Servatii Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt, located adjacent to Moerlein Lager House on the Schmidlapp Event Lawn at Smale Park. It's happening every weekend, Thursday to Sunday, from now until Dec. 31, when they'll end the season with a New Years Eve celebration.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Ohio this week
A popular restaurant chain that rose to fame in recent years over its juicy chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, and creamy shakes has just opened another new location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more.
1 taken by CareFlight after Springfield crash
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Clark County on Sunday. According to Springfield Police, a call came in at 8:51 a.m. for a report of a crash in the area of Eagle City Road in Springfield. Upon arrival, authorities found an overturned vehicle in the wood […]
dayton.com
Dayton’s fastest-growing communities: What are they, and why?
Warren County continues as Dayton region growth leader in population, residential building permits. Of the four sizable counties at the core of the Dayton region, Warren County has grown the fastest by far in the past two decades in both population and residential building starts/permits, according to data from the U.S. Census and the Ohio Department of Development.
Fire Station 11 opening in Troy, open house held
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Troy is holding a celebration event in honor of the opening of a new fire station. According to the City of Troy, an open house event will be held at the new Fire Station located at 110 East Canal Street in Troy. Attendees can hear from city and […]
Fox 19
What to do with broken, unused Christmas lights
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you are getting your Christmas decorations out and some of your lights aren’t working, don’t be so quick to toss them in the trash. Great Parks of Hamilton County and Cohen Recycling are teaming up once again to help you get rid of those broken or old lights.
