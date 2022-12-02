Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Chowchilla Police Department catches The Grinch
CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (FOX26) — Some more holiday fun. The Chowchilla Police Department has finally caught The Grinch, who has been wreaking havoc on the town of Chowchilla. The mean green one has been threatening to ruin the Chowchilla Christmas Parade and tree lighting ceremony. Thanks to many tips from...
Driver wanted following hit and run in Tulare County
The California Highway Patrol is turning to the community for help after they say a man was struck by a hit-and-run driver Saturday in Tulare County. According to Visalia CHP, officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to Avenue 280, just east of Road 140, after learning that a man was struck by a vehicle while walking on the south shoulder.
Driver arrested for narcotic sales after traffic stop in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Police say a driver was arrested for narcotic sales after police pulled him over Friday night in Fresno. Fresno Police Detectives say they were patrolling the area near Bullard and Cornelia Avenue when they pulled over a driver for multiple vehicle code violations. When the...
Man killed following collision in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was killed early Sunday morning following a collision in Fresno County. The California Highway Patrol says officers were called to Mt. Whitney and Fatima Avenues in the community of Laton regarding a collision around 3:20 a.m. When officers arrived, they learned that...
Day 9: The search continues for 86-year-old Ulysses Carr in Southwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Search and Rescue teams from counties across the state have been working in tandem non-stop to find 86-year-old Ulysses Carr who went missing the Friday after Thanksgiving. The Fresno man has been reported by his family to have Alzheimer's, affecting his memory and possibly affecting...
Two arrested after police find drugs, guns, money in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two men said to be on felony probation were arrested late Friday night in northwest Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says officers were called to an apartment complex parking lot after learning someone had a gun in their waistband. When officers arrived, they say one...
Imposter steals fundraising jars meant for loved one’s cremation in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — Fundraising jars to pay for a grandfather's cremation have been stolen in Visalia. Gregory Bruce Paulson died on October 20, 2022, from cardiac arrest after suffering from other medical conditions, according to his wife Beverly Paulson. Beverly Paulson's granddaughter had created eight to ten fundraising...
1 dead after solo vehicle crash in Reedley
REEDLEY, Calif. (FOX26) — One person has died after a solo vehicle crash Sunday morning in Reedley. Calls came in around 9:38 a.m. for reports of a car accident on Manning Avenue, near Kings River Road. When officers arrived, they say they found one man who had died at...
Woman arrested with loaded gun and marijuana in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was arrested after officers say they found her in possession of marijuana and a loaded gun. Fresno Police officers were called regarding a call of a man and a woman walking, with the man reported having a gun on him. Officers responded with...
Yosemite Falls broken into on Blackstone Ave, business owners frustrated with crime
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Blackstone ave. strikes again having another small business vandalized. Yosemite Falls Cafe was broken into around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, one of its front glass windows was shattered with a larger rock. The spike in crime for businesses on Blackstone has business owners wondering if...
Driving too fast down slippery roads don’t mix, says CHP
The California Highway Patrol has a message for drivers as they make their way toward the snow: “No Zoomy-zoom on the slicky-slick!”. From the looks of it, it seems the car was driving too fast down slippery roads and wound up in a ditch. The driver, CHP says, was...
SWAT called out after man fires gun into air outside Visalia business, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (Fox 26) — Visalia SWAT was called out after police say a man fired a gun into the air outside a business early Saturday morning in Visalia. Visalia Police officers were called out to a business at 2401 W. Caldwell Avenue around 2:08 a.m. for reports of a man with a gun and shots fired.
Man shot and killed Sunday in Hanford identified
HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — A man shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Hanford has been identified as 34-year-old Eulalio Castillo of Hanford. Hanford police were called to the area of Phillips and Third Streets near Hwy 198 around 5:30 p.m. for the report of a victim of a shooting.
Valley Health Team opens new health center location in Firebaugh
FIREBAUGH, Calif. (FOX26) — Valley Health Team Inc. has opened its new health center location in Firebaugh. The Firebaugh Community Health Center is the latest Federally Qualified Center site and is located at 689 N Street, in Firebaugh. The new site officially opened its doors on Friday, December 1,...
Man shot Friday morning in northeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot outside an apartment complex Friday morning in Fresno. The shooting happened just before 6:00 a.m. near First St. and Barstow Ave. Police say the man was found in the alley and somebody called 911. The man was taken by ambulance to...
Candy Cane Lane open nightly in Clovis through Christmas
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — For nearly 20 years, Candy Cane Lane lights up voluntarily by about 100 homeowners who enjoy seeing the smiling faces of people passing by their homes. A festive Clovis neighborhood has built up a reputation that attracts thousands of visitors during the month of December.
Festive Friday, 12/2/22 - Greg Hoy & The Boys
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Indie rock band Greg Hoy and the Boys performed in Great Day's Studio B for Festive Friday on Dec. 2, 2022. Follow the band on Facebook and Instagram.
Fresno State Bulldogs are Mountain West Champions after win against Boise State Broncos
BOISE, Idaho — Fresno State are the Mountain West Champions after a 28-16 win against Boise State in Idaho. This is the Bulldog's second championship title win since 2018 under Head Coach Jeff Tedford and fourth since 2010. Senior quarterback Jake Haener was named the game’s Most Valuable Player...
Bulldogs set for Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl
The Fresno State football team accepted an invitation to the Jimmy Kimmel L.A. Bowl at SoFi Stadium. The Bulldogs will face Washington State in Los Angeles on Saturday, December 17. Fresno State finished the season 9-4 overall and 7-1 in conference play to be named Mountain West Champions. The Bulldogs...
