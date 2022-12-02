On Friday, BYU backup quarterback Jacob Conover announced his plans to enter the transfer portal. Conover was viewed by many as BYU’s future at quarterback when he signed as part of the 2019 signing class. In his three years with the program, however, Conover was never able to win the starting job. Even before the Conover news, BYU’s future at quarterback post Jaren Hall was up in the air. Now that that Conover is out, the race for BYU’s next starting quarterback is even more wide open. Whether it’s after this season or next season, Jaren Hall will eventually leave the program. So today, we take a look at BYU’s future at the quarterback position.

20 HOURS AGO