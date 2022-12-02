ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ohio State replaces USC in final College Football Playoff rankings

Predictably the USC Trojans did not make the 2022 College Football Playoff. The Trojans entered the Pac-12 championship game No. 4 in the CFP rankings, knowing they needed to beat Utah to hold onto their spot. USC collapsed in the second half in a 47-24 loss to the Utes that shattered their CFP hopes.
kslsports.com

Kyle Whittingham On The CFP Rankings Show: We Have A Great Deal Of Confidence On This Team

SALT LAKE CITY- Against all odds, Utah football won their second-straight Pac-12 Championship and Rose Bowl appearance on Friday night in Las Vegas. Not many people gave the Utes a chance against (at the time) No. 4 ranked USC who was certainly College Football Playoff bound. Utah put a stop to that conversation with a 47-24 beatdown of the Trojans. Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham jumped on the CFP Rankings Show Sunday afternoon and credited his team for having a great deal of confidence in themselves.
CougsDaily

Looking at the Future of the Quarterback Position at BYU

On Friday, BYU backup quarterback Jacob Conover announced his plans to enter the transfer portal. Conover was viewed by many as BYU’s future at quarterback when he signed as part of the 2019 signing class. In his three years with the program, however, Conover was never able to win the starting job. Even before the Conover news, BYU’s future at quarterback post Jaren Hall was up in the air. Now that that Conover is out, the race for BYU’s next starting quarterback is even more wide open. Whether it’s after this season or next season, Jaren Hall will eventually leave the program. So today, we take a look at BYU’s future at the quarterback position.
247Sports

Utah QB Cameron Rising, RB Ja'Quinden Jackson: Win vs. USC in Pac-12 Championship Game 'was destined'

Utah quarterback Cameron Rising and running back Ja'Quinden Jackson said Friday's 47-24 Pac-12 Championship Game win over USC "was destined." The second meeting between the No. 11 Utes (10-3) and No. 4 Trojans (11-2) on the 2022 season resulted in another victory for head coach Kyle Whittingham's team, which previously beat Lincoln Riley's squad 43-42 Oct. 15 in Salt Lake City.
247Sports

Utah finishes the regular season with a No. 7 ranking in the AP Top 25

After beating USC for the second time this season and doing it in dominating fashion, 47-24, the Utes secured their second-straight Pac-12 Championship title. As a result, the Utes concluded the regular season with a No. 7 ranking in the AP Top 25, finishing in the same spot they were picked to open the season.
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day details ‘emotional roller coaster’ after Utah-USC Pac-12 Championship on College GameDay

Ryan Day described his team’s feelings after Utah’s win over USC gave Ohio State a 2nd shot at the College Football Playoff. Ohio State needed Utah to beat USC in the Pac-12 Championship and it worked out in Ohio State’s favor. In the latest Playoff rankings, Ohio State was on the outside looking in at the top 4 teams. Ohio State fell out of the top 4 with a 45-23 loss to Michigan in Week 13.
AllPennState

Penn State Gets a Rose Bowl Date With Utah

Penn State will celebrate the 100th anniversary of its first Rose Bowl appearance by returning to the classic postseason game in January. The Rose Bowl announced Sunday that Penn State will play Pac-12 champ Utah in the 109th edition of the oldest operating bowl game. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on Jan. 2 at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California.
kslsports.com

Put Respect On His Name, Kyle Whittingham Is One Of The Best Coaches In The Game

LAS VEGAS- It’s time we start putting respect on head Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham’s name. Sure, everyone in Utah is aware of what Whittingham brings to the table, but it needs to be more of a conversation on a national scale because he’s truly one of the best in the game.
onefootdown.com

USC’s loss to Utah means Notre Dame Football’s bowl projection changes

The USC Trojans changed the course of Notre Dame’s football season — and bowl projection — for the second week in a row. In the PAC 12 Championship game, the Utah Utes absolutely wrecked Southern Cal with bully ball and pure determination for a 47-24 win. So...

