Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio State replaces USC in final College Football Playoff rankings
Predictably the USC Trojans did not make the 2022 College Football Playoff. The Trojans entered the Pac-12 championship game No. 4 in the CFP rankings, knowing they needed to beat Utah to hold onto their spot. USC collapsed in the second half in a 47-24 loss to the Utes that shattered their CFP hopes.
kslsports.com
Kyle Whittingham On The CFP Rankings Show: We Have A Great Deal Of Confidence On This Team
SALT LAKE CITY- Against all odds, Utah football won their second-straight Pac-12 Championship and Rose Bowl appearance on Friday night in Las Vegas. Not many people gave the Utes a chance against (at the time) No. 4 ranked USC who was certainly College Football Playoff bound. Utah put a stop to that conversation with a 47-24 beatdown of the Trojans. Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham jumped on the CFP Rankings Show Sunday afternoon and credited his team for having a great deal of confidence in themselves.
kslsports.com
Utah Finishes Strong In Final CFP Rankings As They Prepare To Head To Their Second Rose Bowl
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah comes in at No. 8 in the final CFP rankings as they prepare to head to their second straight Rose Bowl matchup against Penn State. The Utes and Nittany Lions have never met before in football. The Utes’ performance in the Pac-12 Championship against USC once...
USC’s Caleb Williams Says He Will Play in Cotton Bowl
Trojans coach Lincoln Riley called it a “significant hamstring injury.”
Looking at the Future of the Quarterback Position at BYU
On Friday, BYU backup quarterback Jacob Conover announced his plans to enter the transfer portal. Conover was viewed by many as BYU’s future at quarterback when he signed as part of the 2019 signing class. In his three years with the program, however, Conover was never able to win the starting job. Even before the Conover news, BYU’s future at quarterback post Jaren Hall was up in the air. Now that that Conover is out, the race for BYU’s next starting quarterback is even more wide open. Whether it’s after this season or next season, Jaren Hall will eventually leave the program. So today, we take a look at BYU’s future at the quarterback position.
Utah QB Cameron Rising, RB Ja'Quinden Jackson: Win vs. USC in Pac-12 Championship Game 'was destined'
Utah quarterback Cameron Rising and running back Ja'Quinden Jackson said Friday's 47-24 Pac-12 Championship Game win over USC "was destined." The second meeting between the No. 11 Utes (10-3) and No. 4 Trojans (11-2) on the 2022 season resulted in another victory for head coach Kyle Whittingham's team, which previously beat Lincoln Riley's squad 43-42 Oct. 15 in Salt Lake City.
247Sports
Utah finishes the regular season with a No. 7 ranking in the AP Top 25
After beating USC for the second time this season and doing it in dominating fashion, 47-24, the Utes secured their second-straight Pac-12 Championship title. As a result, the Utes concluded the regular season with a No. 7 ranking in the AP Top 25, finishing in the same spot they were picked to open the season.
saturdaytradition.com
Boo Corrigan, CFP chair, shares initial thoughts on USC's loss to Utah, impact of championships on final CFP field
Boo Corrigan was watching the Utah-USC game with the implications in mind. The College Football Playoff Committee chair talked about what it could mean for Ohio State in the future. Ohio State is holding on to the No. 5 spot as it stands. The Buckeyes would be the next in...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day details ‘emotional roller coaster’ after Utah-USC Pac-12 Championship on College GameDay
Ryan Day described his team’s feelings after Utah’s win over USC gave Ohio State a 2nd shot at the College Football Playoff. Ohio State needed Utah to beat USC in the Pac-12 Championship and it worked out in Ohio State’s favor. In the latest Playoff rankings, Ohio State was on the outside looking in at the top 4 teams. Ohio State fell out of the top 4 with a 45-23 loss to Michigan in Week 13.
UCLA Football Linebacker Jeremiah Trojan Enters Transfer Portal
The reserve linebacker is leaving Westwood after playing three seasons with the Bruins.
USC Loss Could Send UW to Alamo Bowl to Face Sarkisian
Rose Bowl opportunity disappears with Utah win in Pac-12 title game.
Penn State Gets a Rose Bowl Date With Utah
Penn State will celebrate the 100th anniversary of its first Rose Bowl appearance by returning to the classic postseason game in January. The Rose Bowl announced Sunday that Penn State will play Pac-12 champ Utah in the 109th edition of the oldest operating bowl game. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on Jan. 2 at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California.
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer makes case for Ohio State to get into College Football Playoff with TCU, USC loss
Urban Meyer made the case for Ohio State to reach the College Football Playoff. During the Pac-12 Championship Game’s pregame show on FOX, Meyer discussed Ohio State’s Playoff chances ahead of championship weekend. This conversation happened before USC was seemingly eliminated from Playoff contention with a 47-24 loss to Utah.
kslsports.com
Put Respect On His Name, Kyle Whittingham Is One Of The Best Coaches In The Game
LAS VEGAS- It’s time we start putting respect on head Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham’s name. Sure, everyone in Utah is aware of what Whittingham brings to the table, but it needs to be more of a conversation on a national scale because he’s truly one of the best in the game.
Ohio State football star Marvin Harrison Jr’s 2-word reaction to Utah’s win over USC
The Buckeyes are alive! Heading into the final week of the college football season, Ohio State’s playoff hopes were dying. They were ranked fifth in the country, just below USC. However, in a magical final twist to the season, the Utah Utes pulled off a stunning upset of the Trojans, putting the latter’s playoff hopes in jeopardy.
onefootdown.com
USC’s loss to Utah means Notre Dame Football’s bowl projection changes
The USC Trojans changed the course of Notre Dame’s football season — and bowl projection — for the second week in a row. In the PAC 12 Championship game, the Utah Utes absolutely wrecked Southern Cal with bully ball and pure determination for a 47-24 win. So...
California High School Wins State Title Without a Pass Completion
Granada Hills Charter not only didn’t complete a pass in the championship game but also for the entirety of the 2022 campaign.
elisportsnetwork.com
Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Utah, Kansas State see significant jumps in new college football rankings
Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Utah, Kansas State see significant jumps in new college football rankings | CBS Sports Headlines Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Utah, Kansas State see significant jumps in new college football rankings Michigan’s reaction to winning the Big Ten title had a different feel this season. It held […]
KSLTV
‘It was a dream come true;’ Utah football fans hyped up for another Rose Bowl
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah football fans are making plans for the Rose Bowl after winning the PAC-12 championship game Friday night. The Utes beat the USC Trojans 47-24. Many loyal fans celebrated the win by heading to the University of Utah campus bookstore to pick up more gear on Saturday.
elisportsnetwork.com
Updated college football bowl projections: Utah to Rose, Vols to Orange
No. 4 USC sees its hopes of playing in the College Football Playoff disappear in a 47-24 loss to No. 11 Utah in the Pac-12 championship game. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
Comments / 0