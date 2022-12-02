Read full article on original website
Related
counton2.com
1995 Yemassee murder victim identified as Florida woman
YEMASSEE, S.C. (WSAV) — A woman that was found dead in a drainage ditch on May 24, 1995, has now been identified as a missing wife and mother of three. It took more than 27 years to uncover Gonzalez’s identity, but now relatives can work towards closure for surviving family members.
counton2.com
Savannah teen shot while canvassing for Warnock campaign
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A teenager was shot in Downtown Savannah while campaigning for Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) on Thursday night. Police say the teen was campaigning for Warnock for the upcoming run-off election when the incident occurred. While at the front door of a residence, a man allegedly fired a shot through the closed door, striking the teen.
counton2.com
Police searching for man who robbed Mount Pleasant bank, claimed to have bomb
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is responding to a Friday afternoon bank robbery in Mount Pleasant. According to MPPD, officers responded to the Truist Bank at 2692 Highway 17 around 2:45 p.m. Officers said that a man who claimed to have a bomb walked...
counton2.com
MPPD: Missing child found safe
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department said that the child was found and is home safe. MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is searching Saturday morning for a missing child. 9-year-old Ella Richardson was last seen in the Coatbridge...
counton2.com
GALLERY: Charleston Christmas Parade 2022
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston’s annual holiday parade took place on Sunday afternoon downtown. The parade started on Broad Street at Rutledge Avenue and commenced up Meeting Street. The city then held a tree lighting in Marion Square where News 2’s Rob Fowler had the...
Comments / 0