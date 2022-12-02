Read full article on original website
Donated Iowa venison isn’t tested for protein that kills deer
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources recommends that all hunters test their deer for chronic wasting disease before eating the animals’ meat.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Six Animals That Shockingly Lived in Iowa
Let's face it: Iowa isn't exactly the first place that comes to mind when thinking of large beasts or apex predators. In fact, barely any exist in the Hawkeye State these days. But that wasn't always the case. According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, all six of these...
KCCI.com
New week brings rain and snow chances to Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Summary:. Sunny skies and 40° temps made for much better weather earlier today. Now we're looking ahead to a few possibilities of precipitation this coming work week. A few more clouds will spread in tonight before a cold front arrives in northwest Iowa...
KCRG.com
A break from the wind tonight, nice Sunday ahead
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s been a windy few days across eastern Iowa! Thankfully, the wind is gone for a while as we expect a quiet night with lows down to the teens. Plan on a nice Sunday with plenty of sunshine and highs into the lower 40s. Looking ahead, a small system may bring northern Iowa a light snow shower on Monday morning, but overall impacts appear very low with that one. Temperatures next week will generally be near December normals with many days in the 30s. Have a good night!
kscj.com
BIRD FLU RETURNS TO NW IOWA
THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE SAYS THE FIRST CASE OF HIGHLY PATHOGENIC AVIAN INFLUENZA SINCE APRIL HAS BEEN CONFIRMED IN NORTHWEST IOWA. THE CASE WAS CONFIRMED LATE LAST WEEK IN A BUENA VISTA COUNTY COMMERCIAL TURKEY FLOCK. COMMERCIAL AND BACKYARD FLOCK OWNERS SHOULD PREVENT CONTACT BETWEEN THEIR BIRDS AND WILD...
951thebull.com
Iowa DNR Fishing Report Week of December 1
The lake is covered in skim ice. The only fishing activity has been at the fish house in Town Bay – where the area under the structure is kept ice-free with a small water agitator. Black Crappie – Fair: Fish are 8- to 11-inches. Try from the fish house in Town Bay.
December 2022 Medium Range Forecast For Iowa, Active Storm Pattern
November was less active but that is changing as we inch further into December, so read on for the full details... The current storm track projected in weeks 1-3 will feed several storm systems across the north and central United States between now and late month. This type of pattern will favor consistent storm dates on the order of about every 4-7 days. A ridge will build in the southeast United States next week with a trough right behind it. A weak system will pass through Monday across the extreme northern counties with some flurries/snow showers but that will be about it. The first main system on the docket is Tuesday which may drop a quick round of light snow from north to central Iowa but overall, this looks like a very weak system. Then the second system will fall into the picture between December 7-9th. This will be the one I will be focusing on primarily with potential rain/snow/ice risks and a target date of this coming Thursday. So, if you have travel plans, I highly encourage you to check back. The areas that will be active with this storm track will include the central plains (Iowa), Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. That said, I believe Iowa is ground zero for these systems so buckle up because it will be an active stretch through the next 2-3 weeks which would be roughly December 19th.
Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Pie Shop in the State [PHOTOS]
If you want really good pie, Waterloo is the place to be!. Just yesterday (December 1st), the website 24/7 Wall St. put out a list of the best pies shops in all 50 states. To determine the official list, the company looked at sites like Yelp, The Daily Meal, Food Network, Thrillist, and Delish, as well as some local sites. Using those sources, the article names Try Pie in Waterloo as the best in the state of Iowa!
It’s Illegal to Throw These Things Away in Iowa
There are a lot of rules when it comes to trash. You may not give them much thought since it's so easy to pitch most things away, but there are a good number of rules and regulations. If you look at your city-issued trash bin, it likely says "no yard...
Biden’s move to replace Iowa would upend five decades of tradition
Barring a miracle, Iowa’s first-in-the-nation status is over. On Thursday, President Biden asked the Democratic National Committee to put South Carolina first on the 2024 presidential nominating calendar, followed by Nevada and New Hampshire a week later; after that would be Georgia, then Michigan. On Friday, the party’s Rules and Bylaws Committee ratified the new lineup. […] The post Biden’s move to replace Iowa would upend five decades of tradition appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Is It Legal To Warm Up Your Car In Iowa?
We've officially nearing the hellscape that is winter in Iowa. There are quite a few things that you need to remember!. The cold and the snow turn into major obstacles for us in going about our daily routine. We've recently been trying to help you figure out what sort of cold weather hacks might actually be frowned upon.
Iowa’s State Climatologist Justin Glisan Forecasts La Nina to Stick Around through the Winter Months
(Des Moines) State Climatologist Justin Glisan says Iowa’s six-to-ten and eight-to-fourteen-day weather outlook shows below-average temperatures. Glisan looks into his crystal ball into December, January, and February, and what does he see?. Glisan says this forecast is tied into the La Nina phase sticking around. What La Nina means...
Iowa is Home to One of the Best Hippy Towns in America
I'll do my best not harsh your mellow, but I feel it's my duty to inform you that Iowa, located smack in the middle of the continental 48 U.S. states, has a West Coast-level hippy town on its map. And it's far out!. If you're not into the hippy culture...
kscj.com
IOWA DEMOCRATS PUSHED OUT OF PRESIDENTIAL LEAD SPOT
A PANEL OF NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY LEADERS HAS VOTED TO ELIMINATE IOWA’S CAUCUSES FROM ITS LEADING POSITION IN THE PARTY’S NEXT PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN. PRESIDENT BIDEN RECOMMENDED THAT SOUTH CAROLINA’S PRIMARY BE THE FIRST VOTING EVENT FOR DEMOCRATS IN 2024. BIDEN, IN A LETTER TO PARTY LEADERS, SAID...
5 of the Best Iowa Towns to Visit During the Christmas Season
Just a few weeks ago, we found out that Valley Junction, Iowa was named the Best Christmas Town in Iowa by Reader's Digest. Their "Jingle in the Junction" event throughout the month of December is a popular stop for Iowa families that want to get into the holiday spirit. But, Valley Junction isn't the only awesome Iowa town to visit during the Christmas season! Here are five other festive places in Iowa:
weareiowa.com
"Poppy" needs a home, Pucks & Paws and Grinch Bingo at ARL of Iowa
Kathryn Vry, Animal Behavior Specialist & Enrichment Specialist introduces us to "Poppy" a year old pit mix who is looking for a laid back loving home! You need to ask to see Poppy when going to ARL Main to meet her. We learn about the Iowa Wild Pucks and Paws hockey game this weekend and the Buddy Bingo (Grinch Bingo) event happening Tuesday at ARL Main Auditorium, hosted by Lou! $20 will get you 5 rounds of bingo and a chance to win some great prizes PLUS you'll get a Grinch bag! Additional cards CAN be purchased and all proceeds go to caring for the animals! More details can be found at www.arl-iowa.com.
All Iowa Kwik Stars Have A Unique Easter Egg [PHOTO]
As an Iowa transplant, I am only one year into navigating the Midwest. Recently I was given a tip on an easter egg at a well-known gas station. Kwik Trip or as Iowans know it, Kwik Star, first opened in 1965 in Eau Claire Wisconsin. As the chain expanded, it started to open locations outside of Wisconsin. The first Kwik Star was opened in Iowa in 1993.
KCRG.com
New COVID-19 variants spreading in eastern Iowa
Infowars host Alex Jones filed for personal bankruptcy protection in Texas Friday. NAMI Linn County Executive Director Dr. Mona McCalley-Whitters joins us to give tips on managing holiday stress. Trucking company to build new headquarters in Dubuque, add up to 60 new jobs. Updated: 2 hours ago. A Dubuque-based trucking...
theperrynews.com
Wind advisory starts at 6 p.m. Friday, NWS says
The National Weather Service offices in Johnston have issued a wind advisory for the Perry area from 6 p.m. Friday until 3 a.m. Saturday, with northwest winds of 25 to 35 mph and gusts of 50 to 55 mph expected. The gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, including holiday...
