Read full article on original website
Related
Monster Wave Hits Cruise Ship, Killing One and Injuring Four
A guest aboard a Viking Polaris cruise ship died this week after a monster wave slammed into the craft. The massive wave also injured four other passengers and shattered windows along one of the ship’s flanks. The Daily Mail reports the Viking cruise ship was sailing Wednesday toward Ushuaia,...
American Woman Killed by Massive ‘Rogue’ Wave on Cruise Ship
An American woman was killed after a massive wave hit a Viking cruise ship on Tuesday night, authorities said. The wave broke cabin windows of the 231-foot long boat, hitting the 62-year-old woman with broken glass and injuring four others, who are expected to survive. An Argentinian federal court has opened an investigation to determine what happened, with Viking calling it a “rogue wave incident” in a statement. The woman has yet to be publicly identified.Read it at Associated Press
travelnoire.com
Cruise Ship With 800 Covid-Positive Passengers And Crew Docked In Sydney
After cases soared, a cruise ship with 800 Covid-positive passengers docked in Sydney, Australia.The wave of infections spread around both passengers and crew members on a cruise ship sailing from New Zealand. The Majestic Princess cruise ship was halfway through a 12- day voyage when the outbreak happened. Cases increasingly...
Mystery solved: North Carolina pilot, 23, who fell out of small plane had opened a hatch to throw up accidentally plummeted to the ground, autopsy finds
A North Carolina pilot who mysteriously fell from a small aircraft, after he'd opened a hatch to throw up during a turbulent emergency landing, has had his death ruled an accident, officials say. Charles Hew Crooks, 23, had been complaining that he'd felt unwell as the 1983 CASA C-212 aircraft...
Video of Cruise Ship Passing Through 'Roughest Waters' in the World Makes Us Seasick
We need a Dramamine just to watch this.
Passenger Who Fell Off Cruise Ship Was 'Dead Set' on Surviving 20-Hour Ordeal: 'My Worst Fear Is Drowning'
James Grimes of Alabama said he ate what he could find, held onto his faith and just kept swimming after he fell off a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico last week The passenger who fell off a cruise ship last week said he spent 20 hours in the water before he was rescued by the Coast Guard. James Grimes, 28, was pulled from the Gulf of Mexico last Thursday after falling off the Carnival ship Valor on the night before Thanksgiving. In an interview with ABC News, the Alabama man...
AOL Corp
'Rogue wave' strikes Antarctic cruise ship, leaves 1 dead and 4 injured
An American passenger on an Antarctic cruise died and four other guests were injured after their Viking ship was struck by a "rogue wave," officials said. The incident happened on Tuesday around 10:40 p.m. local time while the Viking Polaris ship was sailing toward Ushuaia, Argentina, Viking said. A guest...
See moment man who went overboard cruise ship was spotted
A man was saved by the US Coast Guard possibly 15 hours after he fell overboard on a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico. CNN correspondent Nick Valencia shows footage of the helicopter rescue.
Cruise passenger who fell overboard tells how he survived 15 hours in the water and battled ‘sea creature’
James Michael Grimes’ Thanksgiving was unorthodox. After winning an air guitar contest, he toppled off the side of a cruise ship, battled a "sea creature," treaded water for more than half a day, and survived on bamboo — or maybe just some kind of stick — until the Coast Guard picked him up the next day. And, according to him, though alcohol was consumed, it did not play a part in the chain of events. Mr Grimes, 28, survived a harrowing 15 hours at sea that could have turned tragic had he not managed to keep himself afloat while waves...
Cruise Passenger Shares Bizarre Reality of Staying in an Interior Cabin
Many people enjoy going on cruises, but they're not exactly the most budget-friendly ways to travel. Most cruisers want a stateroom with a balcony so they can step out and get some sea breezes without leaving their rooms, but such rooms can be costly, and since they're meant for at least two travelers, solo travelers have to pay double to stay in one.
Greece: Migrant boat had sailed from Libya with 483 people
Greek authorities say a dilapidated fishing boat crammed with migrants that was towed to port after losing steering in rough seas south of Crete was carrying a total of 483 people who had sailed from Libya.The coast guard said Thursday that those on board were Syrians, Egyptians, Pakistanis, Palestinians and Sudanese and included 336 men, 10 women, 128 boys and nine girls. They were all were transferred Wednesday afternoon to a ferry docked in southern Crete for temporary housing. The passengers had been crammed into a 25-meter (82-foot) fishing boat that had set sail from Libya and had been...
Baby Born Prematurely Aboard Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship: ‘He's a Miracle'
A mother who gave birth to a premature baby while aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise this week is doing well and under medical care along with her newborn, said a South Florida doctor who assisted with the birth. Neonatologist Dr. Jorge Perez said the 2-pound baby boy was born at...
Russia: Mass seal death likely due to oxygen deprivation
A top Russian environmental official said Monday that the thousands of dead seals that washed up on Russia's Caspian Sea coast likely died from oxygen deprivation
Tourists at Utah Canyon Capture Video of BASE Jumper Slamming Into Cliff
Shocking video shows the terrifying moments a BASE jumper slammed into the side of a Utah cliff before his parachute snagged on a ledge, leaving him dangling in the air. The video was capture by a family visiting the Kane Creek Canyon in Moab. Mitch Edwards told NBC affiliate KSL that he and his family were driving up the canyon when they saw BASE jumpers parachuting off the top of the cliffs.
At Least 14 People Dead After Floods Swept Away Members of Church Congregation in South Africa
The death toll from the tragic flash flood that swept away members of a church congregation along the Jukskei River in Johannesburg has risen from nine to 14, officials have confirmed. Rescue teams on Monday resumed search operations for at least three people still missing. Twelve bodies were recovered on...
Indonesia's Highest Volcano Erupts, Spreading Ash and Lava
Indonesia’s highest volcano on its most densely populated island released searing gas clouds and rivers of lava in its latest eruption Sunday. Monsoon rains eroded and finally collapsed the lava dome atop 3,676-meter (12,060-foot) Mount Semeru, causing the eruption, according to National Disaster Management Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari, citing information from the Vulcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Agency at the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
101K+
Followers
82K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0