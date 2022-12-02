Read full article on original website
Matt Katcher – Viafield Winter Ag Expo
Rob Getz spoke with Energy Salesman Matt Katcher with Viafield in Charles City about the upcoming Winter Ag Expo on Thursday. The Viafield Winter Expo is designed to provider area producers with the information, products and services they need to be successful in the coming 2022 growing season and beyond.
Daniel McFarland, 89, Fredericksburg
Daniel McFarland age 89 of Fredericksburg, IA, died Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at his home. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Peace United Church of Christ in Fredericksburg with interment at Rose Hill Cemetery, Fredericksburg. Friends may greet the family from 4:00 –...
NEIA WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING
National Weather Service La Crosse….. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING. Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Allamakee-Floyd-Chickasaw-Fayette-Clayton Counties in northeast Iowa. Mixed precipitation is expected to persist until late morning with total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up around one tenth of an...
Law Enforcement Searches North Iowa Home in Missing Person Investigation
Law enforcement agencies have searched a north Iowa home as part of a missing person investigation. In a Facebook post, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office says they, along with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), conducted the search of a home at 808 Main Street in Elma on Wednesday.
