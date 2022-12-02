ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC woman wins $3 million off $30 scratch-off

By Dolan Reynolds
 2 days ago

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Cathy Stroupe, of Bessemer City, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Stroupe bought her winning ticket from Kingsway #5 on South 14th Street in Bessemer City.

‘She brought me my luck’: NC woman gives birth to baby girl on same day she wins $100,000

When Stroupe arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect her prize, she had a decision to make.

She could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $150,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.8 million.

She chose the lump-sum amount of $1.8 million.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $1,278,189.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers?

Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night.

You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website .

