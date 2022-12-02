Read full article on original website
sylacauganews.com
Sylacauga’s “Christmas in the Park” to start later due to inclement weather
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce has announced that due to the threat of inclement weather Saturday morning, the start time of the “Christmas in the Park” event scheduled for tomorrow, Dec. 3, has been delayed until noon. Originally, the festivities we set to begin...
256today.com
Downtown Oneonta to host Christmas festivities
ONEONTA — The heart of the city is getting into the holiday spirit with a host of activities for everyone to enjoy this month. The festivities include a live nativity, horse-drawn carriage rides, holiday lights, visits with Santa, parades and lots of Christmas cheer. The Community Arts Council of...
Christmas at Hallmark Farms returns for 2nd year
WARRIOR, Ala. – The City of Warrior hosted Christmas at Hallmark Farms this week for the second year. Guests were welcome to walk the iconic 565-acre property, take pictures with Santa and enjoy refreshments. At the center of the property is the historic Hallmark Mansion, developed by Ted and Mary Hallmark. This year, every room in the mansion was lit so that visitors could see into the house through the windows. No one was allowed to enter since the mansion does not have a sprinkler system. Guests also walked down to the pond to see the lighting of the farm’s famous floating...
elmoreautauganews.com
Two-Day ‘Downtown Dickens Christmas’ Kicks off this evening in Wetumpka
Join the Wetumpka Chamber in collaboration with the City of Wetumpka, and Main Street Wetumpka for a two-night community event as we celebrate the annual Christmas tree lighting and enjoy a Victorian Christmas in historic downtown Wetumpka!. A Downtown Dickens Christmas will be held on December 2nd and 3rd from...
WSFA
The Rundown: Holiday events happening from December 2-4
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - December is here, which mean Christmas is weeks away. We have some events that will get you in the holiday spirit!. The city of Prattville will start the holiday season with their annual Christmas Parade. Marching bands, lights, dancers, candy and more will be there as the parade makes its way through downtown. You can even visit the ice skating rink! An all around great night of holiday fun.
wbrc.com
Community Food Bank of Central Alabama distributing 25,000 holiday boxes this season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of families across the state are struggling financially this holiday season due to record-high inflation forcing prices for everyday goods to skyrocket. The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama is offering holiday boxes so everyone can still enjoy meals around the dinner table. “Friends and...
Details on Bath & Body Works annual Candle Day 2022
Candle lovers, your favorite day is back! The Bath & Body Works Annual Candle Day is back this week for its 11th year in a row.
Bham Now
Where to drive to find spectacular Christmas lights in Birmingham
‘Tis the season for beautiful Christmas lights in Birmingham. Whether you want to go for a joy ride around a neighborhood or see an extravagant house light show, Birmingham has it all. Keep reading to find out where to go this 2022 holiday season. Neighborhoods. 1. Hoover | The Preserve.
Bham Now
Two local families are getting a new Home for the Holidays
A new home can change a family’s lives in so many ways, especially around this time of year. Habitat for Humanity—with the help of volunteers from Regions and many other organizations—builds homes every year for deserving families to purchase and make their own. We made a trip out to this year’s worksite to meet the families and learn more.
wbrc.com
Ghastly Grinch strikes again in Irondale community
IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Unbelievable! The Ghastly Grinch strikes again this year in Irondale just in time for the holiday season. This time, the Dollar General fell victim to another senseless act of selfishness from the one who stole Christmas. Children of all ages are asked to report any sighting...
Big Oak Ranch expands, brings whole to meaning to ‘Home for the Holidays’
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A local non-profit is expanding its reach to provide more children with safe and loving homes just in time for Christmas. Big Oak Ranch says their homes come equipped with love and hope, bringing a whole new meaning to being home for the holidays. For nearly five decades, those with the […]
wbrc.com
Shelby Co. homeowner wants money back from contractor he says left him high and dry
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A Shelby County homeowner says he’s out tens of thousands of dollars and fears his dream home may be out of reach thanks to a contractor he claims left him high and dry. Clint Reese stands on a pair of vacant lots that bring...
Anniston Trucker Named Highway Angel for Aiding Victims in Early Morning Crash
Anniston, AL – The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) has named truck driver James “Neil” Chandler, from Anniston, AL a Highway Angel for aiding in a fatal, early morning head on collision. Chandler drives for Bison USA out of Amherst, WI.
wbrc.com
Pelham Deputy Fire Chief retires after 35 years
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It is a new chapter in a family legacy of first responders as, after 35 years of service, Pelham Fire Department Deputy Chief Danny Reid retired on Thursday. Reid is part of the Reid triplets who, along with the fourth Reid child, are all current fire...
wbrc.com
Hueytown PD announces the off-duty passing of Officer Gary McAdory
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hueytown Police Department announced on its Facebook page Friday morning the off-duty passing of Officer Gary McAdory. Officer McAdory started with Hueytown PD in 2011 after retiring from the Birmingham Police Department. McAdory served the citizens of Hueytown and Birmingham for many years and was...
‘God intended it to hit me’: Alabama woman became first person struck by meteorite 68 years ago
What happened in Sylacauga was, without a doubt, a global anomaly. Never before and only once since has a human been struck by an extraterrestrial object. But it’s what happened in the wake of that November starfall – the media frenzy, the legal battles, the mental health struggles – may have had more of an impact on Ann Hodges when compared to the meteorite itself.
Person injured in partial building collapse at Carraway Hospital demolition in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A person has been injured during a partial building collapse at a demolition site of the former Carraway Hospital Thursday afternoon. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded to the scene of a partial building collapse at the location of the hospital at 25 Street North and Walnut Hill Circle. A person was […]
speakinoutweeklynews.net
United Methodist split update: Clearbranch votes to go; Trinity Homewood stays
Clearbranch United Methodist Church in Trussville voted Monday to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church, joining 158 other North Alabama churches that have lined up asking to leave. Several more churches will likely vote to disaffiliate before a Dec. 10 meeting of the North Alabama Conference of the United Methodist...
alabamanews.net
Deatsville Woman Charged with Leading Millbrook Police on Chase
Millbrook police say a Deatsville woman led them on a chase following a theft at Walmart. Police say on Tuesday, they responded to a theft in progress at Walmart. Officers were told that the alleged thief was driving away. Police say they tried to stop the car as the driver...
wvtm13.com
Active search underway for missing woman in Ragland
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — A search is currently ongoing for missing person Catherine McCann. The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office says McCann, 56, was last seen early Wednesday morning on Highway 144 in Ragland. The sheriff's office says McCann has a medical condition and could need medical assistance.
