3 W. MI Taco John’s locations to open in January

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Taco John’s is coming back to West Michigan with three locations expected to open in January.

According to Taco John’s website , the new locations will be located at 6722 Broadmoor Ave. SE in Caledonia, 4029 32nd Ave. in Hudsonville and 1730 28th St. SW in Wyoming.

A spokesperson for Meritage did not release the specific opening dates but said all three locations would open during “Grand Opening week.”

Taco John’s started in 1968 as a taco stand in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The franchise restaurant serves fried chicken tacos, Potato Oles, nachos, breakfast burritos, bowls, quesadillas and handmade salsa.

The company website shows no locations in Michigan, but there was a Taco John’s in Stevensville which closed last year. The next closest Taco John’s is about 150 miles away from Grand Rapids in Huntington, Indiana.

