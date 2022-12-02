ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOOD TV8

3 W. MI Taco John’s locations to open in January

By Corinne Moore
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bsLvo_0jVV38ET00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Taco John’s is coming back to West Michigan with three locations expected to open in January.

According to Taco John’s website , the new locations will be located at 6722 Broadmoor Ave. SE in Caledonia, 4029 32nd Ave. in Hudsonville and 1730 28th St. SW in Wyoming.

Meritage to bring Taco John’s to West Michigan

A spokesperson for Meritage did not release the specific opening dates but said all three locations would open during “Grand Opening week.”

Taco John’s started in 1968 as a taco stand in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The franchise restaurant serves fried chicken tacos, Potato Oles, nachos, breakfast burritos, bowls, quesadillas and handmade salsa.

Taco John’s return to W. MI includes 28th Street site

The company website shows no locations in Michigan, but there was a Taco John’s in Stevensville which closed last year. The next closest Taco John’s is about 150 miles away from Grand Rapids in Huntington, Indiana.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 1

Related
fox2detroit.com

Moelker Orchards closing after 115 years in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Moelker Orchards, a longtime Grand Rapids business, is closing later this month. Owners Tom and Bonnie Moelker are retiring and putting the farm up for sale next year. The Moelkers said the Market and Old Bell Bakery will close on Dec. 23. "We truly...
MLive

Extreme milkshake shop moving to downtown Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, MI — Less than a year after opening, a Grand Haven milkshake business that brought extreme milkshakes to the community is moving downtown and expanding its menu. Bad Habit Shakes, at 1307 S. Beacon Blvd, specializes in “extreme shakes,” topped with slices of cake, cotton candy and...
wgvunews.org

City of Muskegon

Muskegon is prepared for the holidays. Dave Alexander, Business Development Manager with the City of Muskegon/DDA joins us to discuss holidays in Lakeside providing a small town, home town Christmas gathering.
US 103.1

This Michigan University Is Now Offering ‘Ultimate Frisbee’ Scholarships

A Michigan university has just announced they've hired a head coach for their 'Ultimate Frisbee' program, which means the scholarship process can begin for elite frisbee athletes. What Michigan Schools Have Ultimate Frisbee Teams?. Many schools in the state have Ultimate Frisbee clubs or rec teams, according to Ultimate Frisbee...
discoverkalamazoo.com

Local Hidden Gem Shops in Kalamazoo, Michigan

It’s the season of giving in Kalamazoo. And the only thing that feels better than giving this time of year is finding the perfect gifts while supporting local businesses! From handmade items and vintage stores to designer goods, you’re sure to find something special for your loved ones (or yourself) at these locally owned hidden gem shops and boutiques in Kalamazoo!
WZZM 13

Kent District Library has the antidote for cabin fever this winter

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — We’re barely into December and you may already be looking ahead with a sense of dread as cabin fever sets in. How will you keep the kids busy this winter doing things they love?. Hannah Moulds is a programming specialist with Kent District Library...
MLive

The Hub Tavern & Grill to open soon in downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI — A new casual tavern and grill is coming to downtown Kalamazoo. Shelly Pastor, operating partner with Millennium Restaurant Group, told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette that she expects the restaurant group to open the doors to The Hub in mid-December. The restaurant is opening in the former location of the Central City Tap House, at 359 S. Kalamazoo Mall.
WOOD

An option if you’re ready for that next stage of life

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With the holidays right around the corner, family gatherings are a good time to talk about what’s next in your stage of life. Maybe you’re ready to get rid of the big family home and downsize or maybe you’re looking for a place where you have to do less maintenance. Oaks of Rockford is an over 55 active community just north of Grand Rapids. They have homes ready now or you can plan ahead. They also offer model center tours by appointment only. First time guests who mention eightWest receive a free gift after touring the model center!
WOOD TV8

Cedar Springs Fire crews respond to fire

 CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — An unknown number of people have been injured in a fire that happened in Cedar Springs this morning. Kent County Dispatch Authority tells news 8 it happened on the 4000 block of 21-mile Road North East around 6:30 a.m. We’re told firefighters are still on scene working on the fire. […]
MLive

From unhoused to housed, resident of Kalamazoo’s new LodgeHouse thankful for apartment

KALAMAZOO, MI — Living in Florida at the time, Norwida Sweder lost her job and three months later her place to live. “I went into a pretty deep depression, to the point there was stuff all over my house. I really didn’t care about anything,” she said of her life in February 2021. “I didn’t know how to deal with anything. At that point it became overwhelming.”
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy