KCRG.com
Woman critically injured in apparent accidental discharge of gun in Walmart parking lot
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was seriously hurt in an incident involving a gun in Cedar Falls on Saturday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials. At around 1:04 p.m., Cedar Falls Police were sent to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart, located at 525 Brandilynn Boulevard. Police located a female victim in the driver’s seat of a 2001 Chevy Silverado. Initial reports to police indicated that it was an accidental self-inflicted gunshot injury.
cbs2iowa.com
Accidental shooting in Cedar Falls critically injures woman
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — A woman is now fighting for her life after authorities say she accidentally shot herself. It happened just after 1:00pm in the parking lot of the Cedar Falls Walmart. Authorities say the woman was in the driver's seat when the gun went off.
voiceofalexandria.com
Cedar Falls paramedic fired after clashing with police officers
A Cedar Falls paramedic was fired after heatedly arguing with Cedar Falls police officers called to a home where a woman was reportedly threatening suicide. A video, shot Aug. 3, allegedly shows police officers interacting with William Abernathey, who was then a critical-care paramedic for MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center.
kiwaradio.com
Man Charged With First Degree Burglary After Orange City Assault
Orange City, Iowa — A Monona, Iowa man has been arrested on a warrant for burglary, assault and other charges after an incident in Orange City. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office by the Orange City Police Department, 35-year-old Michael Walters of Monona is accused of breaking into a home and assaulting the occupant early on November 21st. He was arrested on Thursday, December 1st.
Corydon Times-Republican
Gunshot victim in Walmart parking lot, Cedar Falls, Iowa Dec. 3, 2022
One person was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound after authorities were called to parking lot at the Cedar Falls, Iowa, Walmart on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
KIMT
Warrant issued for suspect in shooting outside bar in NE Iowa
DECORAH, Iowa - One person was injured early Friday following a shooting outside a bar. The Decorah Police Department said a 911 call was received at 1:36 after a reported shooting outside the Corner Bar in downtown Decorah. A victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was located and taken to the...
KCRG.com
One injured in Decorah shooting, police investigating
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in downtown Decorah early Friday morning. Police said the shooting happened outside the Corner Bar on East Water Street just after 1:30 a.m. Police say that the shooter was identified and warrants were...
740thefan.com
Autopsies ordered for man, woman found dead in Rochester apartment
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Investigators have ordered autopsies for a 58-year-old man and 54-year-old woman whose bodies were found by a social worker in a southeast Rochester apartment late Thursday morning. A man who lives there told police he let the two spend the night at his residence to get...
951thebull.com
Establishing Budget for New Chickasaw County Ambulance is Work in Progress
Chickasaw County is now down to less than one month in their effort to start a new public ambulance service. In addition to acquiring ambulances, related equipment and supplies, Chickasaw County EMS Director Joel Knutson has been working to establish a budget for the brand new department. That’s Knutson addressing...
KIMT
Two drivers killed in southeast Minnesota collision
HOUSTON COUNTY, Minn. – Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in southeast Minnesota. It happened just before 4 pm Friday on Highway 26 in Houston County. The Minnesota State patrol says Alan Eldor Wunnecka, 60 of Brownsville, was driving north and James Paul Adducci, 42 of La Crosse, Wisconsin, was driving south when they collided in the northbound lane in Jefferson Township.
hot1047.com
Crash On I-90 in Minnesota Involving Semi Injures Austin Man
Albert Lea, Minnesota (KROC-AM News)- A crash on I-90 in Freeborn County involving a semi-truck sent an Austin man to a hospital Friday morning. The State Patrol incident report indicates a Chevy SUV, driven by 74-year-old Terry Falch, and a semi, operated by 44-year-old Nicholas Dallman of Wells, collided as the two vehicles were heading west less than five miles west of Albert Lea. The crash occurred shortly before 10 a.m.
KIMT
Austin man hurt in SUV/semi collision on I-90
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Mower County man is hurt after his SUV collides with a semi. The Minnesota State Patrol says Terry Lee Falch, 74 of Austin, was driving an SUV west on Interstate 90 when he collided with a westbound semi driven by Nicholas Wayne Dallman, 44 of Wells. The crash happed a little before 10 am Friday near mile marker 155.
Six families still living at unlicensed inn, despite city and state violations
For the third time in two months, the state of Iowa has refused to issue a hotel license to a Charles City inn plagued by health and fire-safety violations.
Meth Sale Evidence Found in Rochester Traffic Stop
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop in southeast Rochester led to the discovery of drug sale evidence last week. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged 44-year-old Jamaul Gayles of Rochester with second-degree drug sales and third degree drug possession. An Olmsted County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle with an inoperable tail light Gayles was riding in and noticed a pipe used to smoke controlled substances in the center council of a vehicle, the criminal complaint says.
KIMT
Missing trailer found in Dodge County
ROCHESTER, Minn. – One Rochester business has a lot to be thankful for. Dr. Melanie Brennan, CEO of Video EA Therapeutics says their trailer that was stolen over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend has been found. Dr. Brennan says the trailer was found Thursday morning in Dodge County and credits the KIMT story on the theft that aired Wednesday night for the recovery.
KAAL-TV
Alleged catalytic converter thief re-arrested, held on $100K bail
(ABC 6 News) – A Dodge Center man previously arrested for the 2021 theft of more than $40,000 in catalytic converters struck a plea deal in 2022 and was released on probation. Shawn Clement, 36, was re-arrested for violating probation and is currently being held on $100,000 bail at...
KIMT
House ransacked, cash stolen from NE Rochester home
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A home was ransacked, including a safe with $2,000 being stolen, in northeast Rochester. Police said it happened between 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the 700 block of 22nd St. NE. The homeowner returned home and found the front door kicked in. The person had gone...
KIMT
Osage man sentenced for punching and choking a woman
OSAGE, Iowa – Punching and choking a woman results in suspended sentences for a Mitchell County man. Bradly John Peck, 42 of Osage, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary and domestic abuse assault. Law enforcement says Peck violated a no-contact order to enter a woman’s home in Osage on July 2, punching her in the face and choking her unconscious.
KAAL-TV
Chatfield couple accused of stealing $98K from vulnerable senior to stand trial May 2023
(ABC 6 News) – Bruce and Debra Amundson of Chatfield will stand trial on six counts each of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult in May 2023. The Amundsons were charged in May of this year, after the Minnesota Adult Abuse Reporting Center gave Olmsted County law enforcement evidence that Bruce Amundson, the victim’s power of attorney, transferred large sums of money from the elderly woman’s bank account into the Amundson’s account via check and electronic transfer.
KCRG.com
Plane departing Waterloo crashes in Arkansas
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A plane crashed in Batesville Tuesday evening. The crash was confirmed by Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens, but he said little was known at this time and the Batesville Police Department would be handling the crash. Viewer Kristina K Praught sent in photos of the scene....
