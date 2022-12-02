CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was seriously hurt in an incident involving a gun in Cedar Falls on Saturday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials. At around 1:04 p.m., Cedar Falls Police were sent to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart, located at 525 Brandilynn Boulevard. Police located a female victim in the driver’s seat of a 2001 Chevy Silverado. Initial reports to police indicated that it was an accidental self-inflicted gunshot injury.

