Read full article on original website
Related
KHBS
Arkansas Razorbacks selected to play in Liberty Bowl
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Arkansas Razorbacks have been selected to play in this season's Liberty Bowl, officials announced Sunday. Arkansas will face Kansas. The Liberty Bowl will be played on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. CT in Memphis. It will be broadcast on ESPN. The bowl announcement...
Arkansas headed to the AutoZone Liberty Bowl to play Kansas
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – According to national sports writer Brett McMurphy the 6-6 Arkansas Razorbacks have been selected for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis, TN, where they’ll square up with the Kansas Jayhawks. Arkansas has only played Kansas two times in its history, losing both games in 1905 and 1906. The last time Arkansas […]
KARK
Malachi Singleton solid to Arkansas, will be a Hog
FAYETTEVILLE — Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb four-star quarterback Malachi Singleton is solid to Arkansas following an official visit. Singleton, 6-1, 225, committed to Arkansas on April 25, but that didn’t stop others from trying to recruit him. After the visit, Singleton talked about how it went for him.
Kansas Accidentally Put Hogs on National Football Scene
First meeting between Razorbacks, Jayhawks since 1906 in Liberty Bowl.
Former Arkansas, Ole Miss Coach Speaks Honestly on Hugh Freeze
Call Auburn's hire of former Rebels, Flames coach act of desperation
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Liberty Bowl Tickets On Sale
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Arkansas Razorbacks are headed to Memphis to take on Kansas in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28 at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN. Season ticket holders and Razorback Foundation members who preordered Liberty Bowl tickets will have their order request fulfilled. Those who preordered can expect to receive an email from the Razorback Ticket Center early this week and credit cards will be charged on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Jaw-Dropping Second Half Shows These Hogs Coming Together
With a complete roster finally able to play, Razorbacks coming together.
Hogs Little Defensive Nap at End of First Half Tightens Things
Razorbacks manage to get slim lead over a pesky San Jose State team.
Hogs Finally Get Saturday Game at Bud Walton Against Spartans
Razorbacks won't play in town on weekend again until late January.
National football award to be presented at Crystal Bridges
The Burlsworth Trophy is given every year to the most outstanding player who started his career as a walk-on.
KHBS
Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson to return to team in 2023
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson announced on Friday he will return for his senior season. Jefferson made the official announcement on social media. He wrote that his dreams wouldn't be complete without another year with the Razorbacks. He racked up more than 2,300 yards this season with...
Who Could Hogs Get IF Barry Odom Goes to Tulsa?
Report says he interviewed with Tulsa for opening, but where does Sam Pittman go?
KARK
Barry Odom linked to Tulsa job
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom has interviewed for the head coaching job at Tulsa according to multiple sources. Odom has been at Arkansas for three years as a member of Sam Pittman’s first staff. Odom formerly was the head coach at Missouri where he went 25-25 in four years.
KARK
Hogs Advance to NCAA Round of 32 with Sweep Over Aggies
EUGENE, Ore. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – In the team’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2013, No. 6 Arkansas opened postseason play in dominating fashion with a sweep over Utah State. It was the program’s first NCAA Tournament victory since 2005, and first sweep since 2005. “It started last year...
Speedy Texas Prep Star Hints He Could Be in Razorback Uniform in Matter of Weeks
Wide receiver from familiar recruiting grounds brings height, focused hands
Bentonville Tigers vs. Bryant Hornets 7A State Championship
Bryant high school took down the Bentonville Tigers with a 36-7 win at the 7A State Championship.
earnthenecklace.com
Ruben Diaz Leaving 5News: Where Is the Arkansas News Anchor Going?
Veteran journalist Ruben Diaz has been responsible for bringing the latest news coverage to Arkansas residents for four memorable years. Now the inspiring news anchor is moving to the next step of his career. Ruben Diaz announced he is leaving 5News in Fayetteville in December 2022. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. As much as they want him to stay in Arkansas, that won’t be the case. Here’s what Ruben Diaz said about his departure from KFSM-TV.
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of amazing deals and cool items you can find when you go.
10 must-do holiday activities in Northwest Arkansas
'Tis finally the season, meaning it's time to partake in local holiday traditions. Here are some ideas to get you started. 1. Take in Lights of the Ozarks. Fayetteville's downtown square is illuminated with more than 500,000 LED lights each night until Jan. 1, 2023. Cost: Free. Details: Lights shine...
nwahomepage.com
Singing Men of Arkansas – Making Spirits Bright
The Singing Men of Arkansas invite you to come “Home for Christmas.”. Watch as a few members joining us in studio with details on an upcoming concert. Sat., December 3 | 3:00 P.M. Rogers First Church of the Nazarene. Sun., December 4 | 3:00 P.M. First Church Springdale.
Comments / 1