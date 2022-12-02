ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KHBS

Arkansas Razorbacks selected to play in Liberty Bowl

KARK 4 News

Arkansas headed to the AutoZone Liberty Bowl to play Kansas

KARK

Malachi Singleton solid to Arkansas, will be a Hog

FAYETTEVILLE — Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb four-star quarterback Malachi Singleton is solid to Arkansas following an official visit. Singleton, 6-1, 225, committed to Arkansas on April 25, but that didn’t stop others from trying to recruit him. After the visit, Singleton talked about how it went for him.
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Liberty Bowl Tickets On Sale

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Arkansas Razorbacks are headed to Memphis to take on Kansas in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28 at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN. Season ticket holders and Razorback Foundation members who preordered Liberty Bowl tickets will have their order request fulfilled. Those who preordered can expect to receive an email from the Razorback Ticket Center early this week and credit cards will be charged on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
KHBS

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson to return to team in 2023

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson announced on Friday he will return for his senior season. Jefferson made the official announcement on social media. He wrote that his dreams wouldn't be complete without another year with the Razorbacks. He racked up more than 2,300 yards this season with...
KARK

Barry Odom linked to Tulsa job

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom has interviewed for the head coaching job at Tulsa according to multiple sources. Odom has been at Arkansas for three years as a member of Sam Pittman’s first staff. Odom formerly was the head coach at Missouri where he went 25-25 in four years.
KARK

Hogs Advance to NCAA Round of 32 with Sweep Over Aggies

EUGENE, Ore. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – In the team’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2013, No. 6 Arkansas opened postseason play in dominating fashion with a sweep over Utah State. It was the program’s first NCAA Tournament victory since 2005, and first sweep since 2005. “It started last year...
earnthenecklace.com

Ruben Diaz Leaving 5News: Where Is the Arkansas News Anchor Going?

Veteran journalist Ruben Diaz has been responsible for bringing the latest news coverage to Arkansas residents for four memorable years. Now the inspiring news anchor is moving to the next step of his career. Ruben Diaz announced he is leaving 5News in Fayetteville in December 2022. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. As much as they want him to stay in Arkansas, that won’t be the case. Here’s what Ruben Diaz said about his departure from KFSM-TV.
Joe Mertens

This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of amazing deals and cool items you can find when you go.
Axios

10 must-do holiday activities in Northwest Arkansas

'Tis finally the season, meaning it's time to partake in local holiday traditions. Here are some ideas to get you started. 1. Take in Lights of the Ozarks. Fayetteville's downtown square is illuminated with more than 500,000 LED lights each night until Jan. 1, 2023. Cost: Free. Details: Lights shine...
nwahomepage.com

Singing Men of Arkansas – Making Spirits Bright

The Singing Men of Arkansas invite you to come “Home for Christmas.”. Watch as a few members joining us in studio with details on an upcoming concert. Sat., December 3 | 3:00 P.M. Rogers First Church of the Nazarene. Sun., December 4 | 3:00 P.M. First Church Springdale.

