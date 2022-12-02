ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FanSided

Cardinals must keep this prospect out of Sean Murphy trade talks

The St. Louis Cardinals need to replace Yadier Molina, who retired at the end of this season. Sean Murphy makes a lot of sense, but it’ll cost them. Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics is one of the best two-way catchers in all of baseball, which is why he’s in such high demand. Oakland’s fire sale has lasted the better part of the last three offseasons, with Matt Olson and other young stars traded away for prospect capital.
Yardbarker

St. Louis Cardinals now a ‘likely landing spot’ for three-time All-Star in MLB free agency

The St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly closing in on replacing team icon Yadier Molina with the best catcher in MLB free agency. Last season was a very productive year for the St. Louis Cardinals. They finished with a 93-69 record and won the National League Central. While they were bounced early from the postseason, they still enter 2023 with a lot to build off of.
FanSided

Predictions for the St. Louis Cardinals at the Winter Meetings

What will the Cardinals end up doing at the Winter Meetings this week?. The St. Louis Cardinals hot stove began to heat up in the days leading up to the Winter Meetings, and today marks the beginning of what is usually the most active week of the off-season among all Major League teams.
MLB Trade Rumors

Cardinals focusing on free agents to fill need at catcher

The Cardinals have yet to have much engagement with the offseason’s top-tier free agents, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. This relates to both starting pitchers and position players, as in regards to the top of the shortstop market, the Cards “have remained on the outskirts of the shortstop discussions, staying aware but not plunging in,” Goold writes.
FanSided

Ranking the Cardinals 3 best options to replace Yadier Molina

The St. Louis Cardinals have a huge task to replace legendary catcher Yadier Molina. Many options are being discussed as the MLB Winter Meetings approach. It’s hard to replace someone who has meant so much to an organization. Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak has the colossal task of replacing Yadier Molina after close to two decades behind the plate, leading the pitching staff and team on the field.

