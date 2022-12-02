Read full article on original website
Cardinals must keep this prospect out of Sean Murphy trade talks
The St. Louis Cardinals need to replace Yadier Molina, who retired at the end of this season. Sean Murphy makes a lot of sense, but it’ll cost them. Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics is one of the best two-way catchers in all of baseball, which is why he’s in such high demand. Oakland’s fire sale has lasted the better part of the last three offseasons, with Matt Olson and other young stars traded away for prospect capital.
Yardbarker
St. Louis Cardinals now a ‘likely landing spot’ for three-time All-Star in MLB free agency
The St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly closing in on replacing team icon Yadier Molina with the best catcher in MLB free agency. Last season was a very productive year for the St. Louis Cardinals. They finished with a 93-69 record and won the National League Central. While they were bounced early from the postseason, they still enter 2023 with a lot to build off of.
Ex-Dodgers CF Cody Bellinger spotted training for revenge with Matt Holliday
According to the latest video drop, former Los Angeles Dodgers MVP Cody Bellinger has chosen the same method Yankees folk hero Matt Carpenter opted into to reverse his own career spiral: preseason sessions in Arizona with former Cardinals star Matt Holliday and his son Jackson, now in the Orioles’ system.
RUMORS: Cardinals’ ‘Plan B’ amid Willson Contreras free agency pursuit
It’s no secret that the St. Louis Cardinals are targeting an everyday catcher this offseason, whether via free agency or a trade. And it seems like the stars are aligning for a potential partnership between Willson Contreras and the Cardinals as St. Louis tries to fill the void Yadier Molina left when he retired.
Dodgers Rumors: Two LA Trade Targets Reportedly Unavailable in Talks
They've been linked to the Dodgers all offseason long.
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Aaron Judge expected to sign nine-year deal in free agency; Cubs, Phillies eyeing Dansby Swanson
The first blockbuster move of the offseason went down Friday night: Jacob deGrom is a Texas Ranger. The Rangers gave deGrom a massive five-year extension two days before the Winter Meetings begin. Here's what you need to know about the Winter Meetings and here are Saturday's hot stove rumors. Judge...
Predictions for the St. Louis Cardinals at the Winter Meetings
What will the Cardinals end up doing at the Winter Meetings this week?. The St. Louis Cardinals hot stove began to heat up in the days leading up to the Winter Meetings, and today marks the beginning of what is usually the most active week of the off-season among all Major League teams.
Cardinals focusing on free agents to fill need at catcher
The Cardinals have yet to have much engagement with the offseason’s top-tier free agents, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. This relates to both starting pitchers and position players, as in regards to the top of the shortstop market, the Cards “have remained on the outskirts of the shortstop discussions, staying aware but not plunging in,” Goold writes.
Ranking the Cardinals 3 best options to replace Yadier Molina
The St. Louis Cardinals have a huge task to replace legendary catcher Yadier Molina. Many options are being discussed as the MLB Winter Meetings approach. It’s hard to replace someone who has meant so much to an organization. Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak has the colossal task of replacing Yadier Molina after close to two decades behind the plate, leading the pitching staff and team on the field.
Reports: Red Sox reach 2-year, $17.5M deal with RHP Chris Martin
The Boston Red Sox and right-handed reliever Chris Martin have agreed to a two-year, $17.5 million deal, according to multiple
