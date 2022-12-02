ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lima News

Ohio voting law changes delayed but still on tap: What they would do

A major overhaul of Ohio voting laws, which includes allowing absentee ballots to be requested online, got a fourth committee hearing but no final vote Thursday. That decreases its chance of making it through the lame-duck legislative session. House Bill 294, the “Enact Ohio Election Security and Modernization Act,” is...
wksu.org

Ohio lawmaker wants law requiring police to record race during traffic stops

An Ohio lawmaker says she will introduce legislation requiring police agencies to record race data when making traffic stops, following a Marshall Project - Cleveland investigation into how the village of Bratenahl tickets mostly Black drivers from neighboring Cleveland. State Rep. Juanita Brent, a Democrat from Cleveland, said the information...
WTOL 11

Ohio Senate bill seeks to declare Aug. 17 Gene Kranz day

COLUMBUS, Ohio — What do sugar cookies and famous Toledoan Gene Kranz have in common?. Ohio Senate Bill 287 is seeking to declare the importance of both to the state, among multiple other unrelated amendments. The bipartisan bill, which had its first reading at the statehouse Thursday, declares Aug....
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio House passes bill blocking politicians from curtailing gun access during states of emergencies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — State lawmakers took a precautionary vote Thursday to block a rarely-used Michigan practice from bleeding into Ohio’s borders: curtailing firearm access during a state of emergency. In 2020, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s move to pause nonessential business, including the sale of firearms, during the coronavirus pandemic incensed Ohio legislators and gun […]
The Center Square

School could expand to nearly all students in Ohio if bill passes

(The Center Square) – School choice options in Ohio could expand to nearly every student if a new bill works its way quickly through the Ohio Legislature during the lame duck session. Senate Bill 368, introduced by Sen. Sandra O’Brien, R-Rome, earlier this week, would eliminate income thresholds currently attached to the state’s school voucher program and significantly expand tax credits to home-schoolers. Those two changes, according to The Buckeye...
wksu.org

Ohio will contribute $25 million toward Gorge Dam removal

Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency announced Friday the state will contribute $25 million towards the Cuyahoga River Gorge Dam Removal Project. The project will remove the last remaining dam on the lower Cuyahoga, restore more than a mile of river access for community use, while also reestablishing fish and wildlife habitat. An estimated 900,000 cubic meters of contaminated sentiment from the river will need to be removed from behind the dam before it's dismantled according to a news release.
Ohio Capital Journal

In 1912, Ohio voters asserted their democratic authority. Now Ohio Republicans want to rip it away

Ohio Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose and state Rep. Brian Stewart have launched a frontal assault on voters’ ability to amend our state constitution, putting their knives at the neck of 110 years of citizen-led democratic progress in the Buckeye State. Thinking that Ohioans are stupid and gullible enough to relinquish our democratic powers […] The post In 1912, Ohio voters asserted their democratic authority. Now Ohio Republicans want to rip it away appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
wvxu.org

Ohio House approves $615M for nursing homes

Lawmakers in the Ohio House attached an amendment to a bill that would send $615 million to skilled nursing facilities to help with staffing shortages and keep establishments from closing. The money was attached to SB110, which already appropriates $465 million for emergency rental assistance program. Rep. Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville)...
dayton247now.com

New gun-control bill could bring extra measures for Ohioans purchasing a firearm

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The long-stalled issue of gun regulation was discussed at a hearing conducted by the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday. Republican Senator Matt Dolan believes Senate Bill 357 could bring safety measures to gun laws. Dion Green, who lost his father in the Oregon District Mass Shooting in 2019, is a supporter of the bill.
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Senator blames American drug company greed for amoxicillin shortage

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) –  As cases of RSV, the flu and COVID are increasing, so are concerns about treating secondary bacterial infections children can develop that require antibiotics like amoxicillin. Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown has been vocal recently about a nationwide amoxicillin shortage that’s sweeping the nation. In a news conference on Wednesday, the senator […]
spectrumnews1.com

Freeing the Falls: Ohio pledges $25 million toward taking down the Gorge Dam

AKRON, Ohio – A project to remove the Gorge Dam took a big step closer to realization Friday with the state announcing a $25 million contribution to the estimated $130 million needed to take the dam down. Located in Summit Metro Parks’ Gorge Park, the dam spans the Cuyahoga...

