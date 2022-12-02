Read full article on original website
Lima News
Ohio voting law changes delayed but still on tap: What they would do
A major overhaul of Ohio voting laws, which includes allowing absentee ballots to be requested online, got a fourth committee hearing but no final vote Thursday. That decreases its chance of making it through the lame-duck legislative session. House Bill 294, the “Enact Ohio Election Security and Modernization Act,” is...
wcbe.org
DeWine warns Ohio lawmakers to exercise caution when considering abortion ban changes
The Ohio lawmakers who wanted to pass a total abortion ban during the Lame Duck session might be waiting until next year to do that. But state lawmakers are looking at how to update the existing abortion ban that’s been put on hold by a court. There is a...
wksu.org
Ohio lawmaker wants law requiring police to record race during traffic stops
An Ohio lawmaker says she will introduce legislation requiring police agencies to record race data when making traffic stops, following a Marshall Project - Cleveland investigation into how the village of Bratenahl tickets mostly Black drivers from neighboring Cleveland. State Rep. Juanita Brent, a Democrat from Cleveland, said the information...
‘All political power is inherent in the people.’ Well ...: Thomas Suddes
“Unfair, undemocratic and unpopular and [it] will silence the voices of everyday Ohioans” — that’s what more than 140 Ohio consumer, good-government and labor organizations say about a plan, backed by Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose, to make it harder for the state’s voters to amend the Ohio Constitution.
Ohio legislators remove one ridiculous part of Frank LaRose’s plan to devalue your vote: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio Republican legislators this week tweaked a proposal that seeks to make it harder to pass amendments to the state constitution. They applied the 60% voter approval requirement to constitutional amendments proposed by legislators -- not just to those initiated by the public. We’re talking about Republicans’...
FOP opposes House bill to protect access to guns during state of emergency
A bill to protect gun stores and firearm owners during a state of emergency, drawing the ire of gun safety advocates and the state's largest police union.
Ohio Senate bill seeks to declare Aug. 17 Gene Kranz day
COLUMBUS, Ohio — What do sugar cookies and famous Toledoan Gene Kranz have in common?. Ohio Senate Bill 287 is seeking to declare the importance of both to the state, among multiple other unrelated amendments. The bipartisan bill, which had its first reading at the statehouse Thursday, declares Aug....
Ohio House passes bill blocking politicians from curtailing gun access during states of emergencies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — State lawmakers took a precautionary vote Thursday to block a rarely-used Michigan practice from bleeding into Ohio’s borders: curtailing firearm access during a state of emergency. In 2020, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s move to pause nonessential business, including the sale of firearms, during the coronavirus pandemic incensed Ohio legislators and gun […]
School could expand to nearly all students in Ohio if bill passes
(The Center Square) – School choice options in Ohio could expand to nearly every student if a new bill works its way quickly through the Ohio Legislature during the lame duck session. Senate Bill 368, introduced by Sen. Sandra O’Brien, R-Rome, earlier this week, would eliminate income thresholds currently attached to the state’s school voucher program and significantly expand tax credits to home-schoolers. Those two changes, according to The Buckeye...
After backlash, lawmakers tweak bill that makes it harder to amend Constitution
A resolution to make it harder for voters to amend the Ohio Constitution got an update after facing immense backlash from advocacy, union and religious groups.
wksu.org
Ohio will contribute $25 million toward Gorge Dam removal
Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency announced Friday the state will contribute $25 million towards the Cuyahoga River Gorge Dam Removal Project. The project will remove the last remaining dam on the lower Cuyahoga, restore more than a mile of river access for community use, while also reestablishing fish and wildlife habitat. An estimated 900,000 cubic meters of contaminated sentiment from the river will need to be removed from behind the dam before it's dismantled according to a news release.
How close is Ohio to abolishing the state income tax? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Completely abolishing Ohio’s state income tax, long a conservative pipe dream, has never been closer to becoming a reality. We’re talking about how the state could make up about $10.8 billion from income taxes on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts...
In 1912, Ohio voters asserted their democratic authority. Now Ohio Republicans want to rip it away
Ohio Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose and state Rep. Brian Stewart have launched a frontal assault on voters’ ability to amend our state constitution, putting their knives at the neck of 110 years of citizen-led democratic progress in the Buckeye State. Thinking that Ohioans are stupid and gullible enough to relinquish our democratic powers […] The post In 1912, Ohio voters asserted their democratic authority. Now Ohio Republicans want to rip it away appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
wvxu.org
Ohio House approves $615M for nursing homes
Lawmakers in the Ohio House attached an amendment to a bill that would send $615 million to skilled nursing facilities to help with staffing shortages and keep establishments from closing. The money was attached to SB110, which already appropriates $465 million for emergency rental assistance program. Rep. Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville)...
Gov. Mike DeWine supports bill to strip state school board of control over Ohio Department of Education
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday he supports an Ohio Senate bill that would overhaul the Ohio Department of Education, gut powers from the Ohio State Board of Education and give his office more oversight of education. “I think virtually every governor for 40 or 50 years...
dayton247now.com
New gun-control bill could bring extra measures for Ohioans purchasing a firearm
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The long-stalled issue of gun regulation was discussed at a hearing conducted by the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday. Republican Senator Matt Dolan believes Senate Bill 357 could bring safety measures to gun laws. Dion Green, who lost his father in the Oregon District Mass Shooting in 2019, is a supporter of the bill.
Ohio Senator blames American drug company greed for amoxicillin shortage
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – As cases of RSV, the flu and COVID are increasing, so are concerns about treating secondary bacterial infections children can develop that require antibiotics like amoxicillin. Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown has been vocal recently about a nationwide amoxicillin shortage that’s sweeping the nation. In a news conference on Wednesday, the senator […]
spectrumnews1.com
Freeing the Falls: Ohio pledges $25 million toward taking down the Gorge Dam
AKRON, Ohio – A project to remove the Gorge Dam took a big step closer to realization Friday with the state announcing a $25 million contribution to the estimated $130 million needed to take the dam down. Located in Summit Metro Parks’ Gorge Park, the dam spans the Cuyahoga...
abovethelaw.com
Ohio Cops Decide First Amendment Doesn’t Exist, Arrest Newspaper Editor For Committing Journalism
In another case, a cop temporarily managed to obtain an injunction forbidding people from publishing his name while he sued several Cincinnati residents for libel for suggesting he might be a racist. That cop’s name is Ryan Olthaus and he has a long history of use of force complaints.
Republicans at greater risk of death from COVID-19, Yale study of Ohio, Florida finds
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A new paper by three Yale University researchers found that political affiliation in Ohio and Florida has emerged as a potential risk factor for death with COVID-19 – with Republicans more in danger of dying, likely due to vaccine hesitancy. Jacob Wallace, Jason L. Schwartz...
