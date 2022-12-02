ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on North Bend Road (KY 237) at I-275 in Hebron

HEBRON, Ky. — Report of a crash on North Bend Road (KY 237) at I-275 in Hebron. Emergency crews on scene. No report of injuries.
HEBRON, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Conover Drive in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Conover Drive at Second Street in Franklin.
FRANKLIN, OH
WLWT 5

Report of crash at 8400 Northport in Anderson Township

CINCINNATI — Report of a crash at 8400 Northport in Anderson Township in front of Summit Elementary. Emergency crews are responding.
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Crews are responding to a report of an assault with injuries in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of an assault with undetermined injuries on Elm Street Over-the-Rhine.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of crash on Cody Road at Independence Station in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on Cody Road at Independence Station in Independence, unknown injuries.
WLWT 5

Heavy police presence reported on River Road in Hebron

HEBRON, Ky. — Heavy police presence reported on River Road in Hebron.
HEBRON, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Reading Road at Losantiville in Roselawn

CINCINNATI — Report of a crash on Reading Road at Losantiville Avenue in Roselawn. Emergency Crews are responding.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with entrapment on River Road in Sedamsville

CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of an accident with injuries and entrapment on Southside Avenue at River Road in Sedamsville.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Thole Road in Anderson Township

CINCINNATI — Report of a multi-vehicle crash at 6294 Thole Road in Anderson Township. Emergency crews are responding.
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

2 teens killed in two-vehicle crash on SR-73 in Clinton County

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash on SR-73 that left two people dead in Chester Township Tuesday evening. According to OSP, the incident occurred just after 6 p.m. in Clinton County. Preliminary reports revealed a 2005 Scion Hatchback was traveling westbound...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH

