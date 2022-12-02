49ers run defense overcame struggles to cement elite status despite missing Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw

Read full article on original website
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo out for season with broken foot, coach says
San Francisco 49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan announced quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending foot injury that will require surgery. He will be out for the rest of the season.
49ers Notebook: Nick Bosa sends Kyle Shanahan a curse-filled message; Deebo responds to Raheem Mostert; Shanahan on Trey Lance, QBs; Players praise Brock Purdy
There was no shortage of topics to talk about from a 49ers perspective after Sunday's 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, and we're going to dive right into them in this edition of 49ers Notebook. While much of Sunday's postgame discussion dealt with the season-ending foot injury to quarterback Jimmy...
Sporting News
How Jimmy Garoppolo's injury impacts 49ers' playoff chances, Super Bowl odds
The 49ers have lost their second starting quarterback for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season. Jimmy Garoppolo, who has played well since regaining the starting job after Trey Lance fractured his fibula in Week 2, suffered his own season-ending left foot injury in Sunday's Week 13 win over the Dolphins.
“It really sucks”: Brock Purdy, Fred Warner, other 49ers react to heartbreaking Jimmy Garoppolo injury news
When Kyle Juszczyk was getting ready to head back onto the field for the San Francisco 49ers' second offensive drive of the game against the Miami Dolphins, he noticed rookie quarterback Brock Purdy warming up. The fullback was confused. "I didn't see him get hurt," Juszczyk said after the game...
49ers-Dolphins Injury Report: Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams questionable for Sunday; Christian McCaffrey, Arik Armstead cleared to play
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 13 contest against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Deebo Samuel was a limited participant in practice after missing Thursday's session. The wide receiver is dealing with a quad injury. At first, it looked like Samuel might not participate on Friday. Reporters spotted him heading into the weight room as practice kicked off. However, he re-emerged minutes later and joined his teammates on the practice field. Samuel is "questionable" for Sunday.
What are 49ers quarterback options after Jimmy G suffers season-ending injury?
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending injury, leaving the team with little options for the rest of the season. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback position was shaken up early in the season after second-year quarterback Trey Lance suffered a fractured ankle in Week 2. Luckily for them, they had Jimmy Garoppolo on the roster, and they reached an agreement for him to be their starter for the remainder of the season. The 49ers were ranked atop the NFC West with a 7-4 record entering Week 13, but now their hopes have taken a hit.
Bill Belichick: 'Too hard' now to make major changes to offense
Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Monday on WEEI that it would be "too hard" to make major scheme-based changes to the team's offense at this point of the season.
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo to undergo season-ending foot surgery, says Kyle Shanahan
The San Francisco 49ers knocked off the visiting Miami Dolphins 33-17 on Sunday, doing so with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy at the helm of the offense, not Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo suffered a left foot injury on the team's first offensive drive and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.
Recap: Mr. Relevant: Rookie QB Brock Purdy comes off the bench to lead 49ers to 33-17 win over Dolphins
When quarterback Brock Purdy was selected by the San Francisco 49ers with the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, he was expected by many to spend the season on the practice squad while Trey Lance and then-backup Nate Sudfeld held down the team's quarterback duties. But, as was seen...
49ers rookie RBs Jordan Mason and Ty Davis-Price to get opportunities vs. Dolphins
The San Francisco 49ers running back depth chart took a hit on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Elijah Mitchell exited the game with a knee injury. Later, tests revealed that the second-year player suffered his second MCL sprain of the season and would miss six to eight weeks. Then...
49ers-Dolphins: Deebo Samuel returns to practice but Trent Williams exits with back issues
Deebo Samuel faked out reporters on Friday. The media saw the San Francisco 49ers wide receiver leave for the weight room as practice kicked off, causing reporters to assume he would not participate for the second consecutive day. Moments later, Samuel re-emerged and joined his teammates on the practice field,...
49ers place Elijah Mitchell on IR for second time this season
The San Francisco 49ers placed Elijah Mitchell on injured reserve for the second time this season after the running back suffered an MCL sprain in his left knee last weekend against the New Orleans Saints. On Friday, head coach Kyle Shanahan said the 49ers placing Mitchell on injured reserve was...
Updated Stanford Football potential head coaching candidates
Now that some coaches have take other jobs the list has been adjusted
Jimmy Garoppolo: Familiarity could sway me to return to 49ers
It seems unlikely that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo would opt to return to the San Francisco 49ers in 2023. Of course, no one predicted that he would be on the roster come Week 1 of this season, either. Even Garoppolo fully anticipated being elsewhere. There was some interest from other teams...
