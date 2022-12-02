49ers run defense overcame struggles to cement elite status despite missing Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending injury, leaving the team with little options for the rest of the season. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback position was shaken up early in the season after second-year quarterback Trey Lance suffered a fractured ankle in Week 2. Luckily for them, they had Jimmy Garoppolo on the roster, and they reached an agreement for him to be their starter for the remainder of the season. The 49ers were ranked atop the NFC West with a 7-4 record entering Week 13, but now their hopes have taken a hit.

13 HOURS AGO